Inès de la Fressange RTW Spring 2021

She may be known as the ultimate icon of Parisian style, but spending lockdown and the subsequent months in Provence informed Inès de la Fressange’s outlook for spring. Like many, the period was an opportunity to sort through old things and stumble across forgotten wardrobe treasures.

She offered versatile designs that would stand the test of time and double up for a range of occasions. As such, the vibe was more casual — the Seventies influence of the garments was still present, but most had more of a lived-in feel.

A loose-fitting striped shirt could double up as a dress, a black maxiskirt worn dressed up or down. A crocheted bralet, smocked or cheesecloth dresses in neutral tones and red checked separates had a relaxed, almost homespun feel. Tailored pieces included a striped sports jacket and another in gingham, and there was also a reprise of the label’s popular sailor pants, which have been a top seller for several seasons.