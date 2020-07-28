Isabel Marant Étoile RTW Spring 2021

  View Gallery — 23   Photos

For spring, Isabel Marant worked a beach-friendly lineup for her savvy, urban consumer — super stylish but still easy, with fashionable Windbreakers, high-waisted shorts with deep pockets and sexy, printed swimsuits.

She kept things light-handed in the color department, with ivory carrot pants punctuated with a funky amoeba-like print, collared shirts, airy mohair sweaters in gradient pastels and bleached jeans that were lightly tie-dyed.

“I think people will always want to dress well, but without making too much effort or spending a fortune,” said Marant, speaking at her bustling, Paris showroom after emerging from a productive lockdown period in the countryside. 

Toggling between tomboyish and feminine styles, she played with volumes on items including emphatic coats with bulked-up shoulders; an elegant pink denim dress with short, puffy sleeves, and a wide-armed navy blouse with delicate embroidery, cinched tightly at the wrists.

Outerwear came in a broad range of options and included an ultra-light, cropped puffer vest in a yellow-tinged ivory; a quilted jacket in a lively floral print; elongated boiled wool overcoats that resembled workwear shirts; the label’s colorful signature Windbreakers, and an ikat print bomber jacket. 

