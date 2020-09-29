Takahiromiyashita The Soloist RTW Spring 2021

Shifting to the women’s runway schedule after being unable to show during men’s in June, Takahiro Miyashita set his genderless collection against a menacing dystopian backdrop. In a short and sinister film inspired by the neo-noir thriller “Seven,” his terrified-looking masked models ran away from an unidentified force of evil beyond his camera’s vision.

The grungy, deconstructed looks were splashed with text — quotes from Ernest Hemingway, “Seven” and the designer’s own thoughts — in rubber-coated metallic foil, enhancing the alienation. Referencing furnishing textiles and techniques — representing his metaphorical bid to flee the confines of his room during lockdown — Miyashita kept sewing to a minimum, stapling, nailing and bonding his monochrome designs together in a shift away from tailoring.

Even garments that could be identified as such looked like they had been pulled apart and cobbled back together. Another reference, the garment bag, was spliced open and set off center to create unfamiliar, one-size-fits-all designs for a world turned on its head.