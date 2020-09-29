Victoria/Tomas RTW Spring 2021

Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins took to the catwalk with their new approach — 100 percent reversible and Made in France (everything in-house) — debuting men’s wear at the same time. Models hit the runway in pairs, filing through the gilded halls of the Hôtel d’Évreux on the Place Vendôme, bringing a blast of youth to the staid heart of luxury. Different variations of each piece were thus offered at once, with accessories piled on to further differentiate the looks — chains, thin belts to cinch waists, neat little bags with cross-shoulder straps, trim bucket hats or ones with wider brims. Running the gamut from casually smart to dressy, the lineup mostly felt relaxed — tailoring was roomy and mostly cut straight, while, thanks to precise execution and quality materials, always elegant.

And the looks varied quite a bit — who knew you could do so much while taking on the reversible challenge. There were white shirt and skirt combos lined with a ribbon of fringes that carried a rodeo cheerleader flair, while longer dresses with a gathered patch of tulle at the bottom felt more traditionally feminine. Shifting to all-black shorts ensembles, and the pair steered the audience into harder-charging urban territory, complete with a gold chain belt or an exposed midriff. For the lads, it was upscale and street savvy, with a silky, lavender shirt, worn roomy, skater-style, that, when flipped the other way, felt a bit like a sensual pajama top — short sleeved, with a longer shirt layered underneath. “I’m quite happy with men’s looks,” said Berzins, nodding at the mood board backstage after the show.

The simpler pieces were effective: tailored jackets with different styles of pockets from one side to the next, or a patch of embroidered embellishment, for example, while heftier transformations carried a stronger impact. It was an inviting foray into new territory that piqued interest in where will they take us next.