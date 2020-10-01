Y/Project RTW Spring 2021

With patternmaking and fittings disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Glenn Martens could have doubled down on T-shirts and denim for his Y/Project collection. While he featured both in his spring lineup, they were supporting actors to his signature twisted constructions.

Deconstructed shirts with the collar facing outward, jacket collars morphing into shawls, and silk scarves tied into side-split skirts were just some of the options highlighted in his “how-to” video, which showed members of his team converting outfits with the help of snap buttons and drawstrings.

“I was really going back to the essence of the brand. Y/Project has always been about versatility,” the designer said. “It’s kind of impossible to understand the garment just by a picture or by a catwalk.”

With fewer developments in the pipeline, he also revived some former designs. They included black pants with jagged side panels, and jeans with a V-shaped waistline that could be lined with a detachable fabric panel, or worn au naturel for what he laughingly dubbed “a little Britney Spears moment from the Nineties.”

After all, what’s dressing up without the fun? “For me, fashion has to be something that brings people happiness,” Martens reasoned. It might take a while to get the knack of his transformable pieces, but just think how a demonstration would liven up your next Zoom call.