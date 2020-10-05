Y's RTW Spring 2021

Gabriela Hearst is raring to go ahead of her first Paris Fashion Week show. ⁣ ⁣ “I feel guilty to feel happy in a pandemic, you know what I mean?” the designer said over Zoom from her showroom on Avenue Montaigne, where even across thousands of miles and bandwidth, her excitement about showing Sunday for the first time at Paris Fashion Week is real.⁣ ⁣ And why not? In this bummer of a 2020, she has a lot to be proud of. Five years after launching her label with a then-radical idea that environmental sustainability could be luxury, Hearst’s brand of female-first polish and gaucho earthiness has hit its stride.⁣ ⁣ In September, she was recognized with American fashion’s highest honor — the CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year Award. “It was a huge gift and lift for me and the team,” she said.⁣ ⁣ She’s becoming the go-to female designer for women on both sides of the aisle seeking smart-looking, consciously made clothing they can feel good about purchasing or rewearing.⁣ ⁣ For the spring 2021 women’s ready-to-wear collection, she will once again stage a carbon-neutral show, measured by sustainability consultancy EcoAct, and she is leaning into craft even more with leather details modeled after horses’ reins, and lots of hand-knotting on deadstock cotton poplin linen dresses and the lapels of blazers.⁣ At the link in bio, the New York designer talks about weathering crises, balancing growth with sustainability, how she feels about Melania Trump wearing her clothes, and those Chloé rumors.⁣ ⁣ Report: @boothmoore 📸: @kukukuba