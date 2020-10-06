Zadig & Voltaire RTW Spring 2021

Cecilia Bönström worked a tight, coed lineup of wardrobe basics, stretching from sweatpants to a tuxedo jacket. And that is what she wore herself to present the collection, welcoming the press to her home, which affords a view of the Eiffel Tower.

“I call it the ‘real wardrobe,’” she said, explaining that the goal was to work with natural and ecologically certified materials. The sweatpants had neat little ties at the ankle, so they could be cinched, while the tuxedo jacket — which comes in ivory or black — fits the label’s day-to-evening thrust.

“It is as urban and chic in a nonchalant manner as always at Zadig & Voltaire, but these are entirely sustainable materials,” said Bönström.

“It’s a bit of a challenge to find cashmere that is recycled or with an entirely natural color,” she added, lifting a lightweight chocolate brown sweater, with distressed details and an oversized safety pin to fasten folds in the front. The designer suggested it be worn with or without the safety pin, on bare skin.

Turning to a pair of trousers, she pointed out the waist was slightly detached on one side, to show a flash of hip.

You May Also Like

The collection also featured dresses in a thin silky jacquard with the monogram — bright red or green, used for dresses and a discreetly open-backed blouse. Jeans were perfectly faded, with a high-waisted and an extra panel to add flare on the pair for women. The trench was perfected, lightweight with a prominent collar. Boots came in bright colors, and her fluffy white dog Prune curled up next to a pair in bright green. Going green is always welcome — and necessary. Here, Bönström showed she is also navigating the move in style.