There’s Still Time to Shop Alix Earle’s Top Prime Day Beauty Products — Here Are Our Editor-Tested Favorites.

Of the billion users on TikTok, few have risen to overnight fame like Alix Earle. And one thing’s for sure — Earle makes beauty products fly off shelves. The TikTok star’s Amazon Storefront is full of beauty products she vouches for, but as always-skeptical editors, we had to test out a handful to see if they’re worth the buy during Amazon Prime Day.

Earle’s influence on shoppers was made loud and clear when her selfie-style videos including Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops caused the glow-boosters to sell out last fall. While Drunk Elephant’s drops aren’t a part of Amazon Prime Day’s beauty deals, plenty of Earle-approved products are. Her list includes splurge-worthy hair products like T3’s AireLuxe Hair Dryer, Ghd’s Platinum+ Flat Iron, and Olaplex’s Perfector No 3 Hair Treatment. But she also recommends some budget-friendly picks that are majorly discounted, including L’Oreal Paris’ Lumi Glotion and Kitsch dermaplaning tools — both of which are under $20.

To assess if Earle’s product picks are ideal for different skin and hair types, we tested out some of her top picks to shop during Prime Day. Our editors narrowed down the list to include the skin care, hair care, and makeup products that we can also vouch for as seasoned editors.

Amazon Prime Day in a few hours, so it’s your last chance to shop TikTok-favorite beauty products you’ve been dying to try at a discount. Want to get ready with us? Scroll on to find the best Amazon beauty products we love from Earle’s Amazon Storefront.

GrandeCosmetic’s Grande Lash Enhancing Serum Amazon’s Choice “Before Earle blew up on TikTok, I heard about GrandeCosmetic’s Grande Lash and knew I had to purchase it. While the bottle is tiny, it offers a lot of value. After a month of testing it, I noticed a slight boost in the appearance of my natural lashes. My eyelashes looked like they would after I curled them; however, they weren’t curled. It’s safe to say I feel comfortable stepping out of the house without wearing mascara.” — Chwatt Courtesy of Amazon GrandeCosmetic’s Grande Lash Enhancing Serum $26 $25.20 Buy Now At Amazon

L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Amazon’s Choice “I’ll try anything that promises warmer, more radiant skin. L’Oreal Paris’ Lumi Glotion had my jaw on the floor after I tested it out — this product performs as well as options that cost three times as much. I’ll mix a few drops into moisturizer on no-makeup days, or apply it straight onto my complexion before doing my glam for a night out. Foundation and concealer blend beautifully on top.” — Sullivan Courtesy of Amazon L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion $15.99 $12.97 Buy Now At Amazon

Makeup Eraser Amazon's Choice "One weekend, I was at my grandma's house and opened the bathroom cabinet to a fresh, never opened Makeup Eraser. Despite not knowing if it was up for grabs, I reached for it immediately because the packaging said, 'Erase ALL Makeup with JUST Water.' While I was extremely doubtful about that phrase being true, I used it to take off last night's makeup. I was blown away by how it effectively removed my makeup without smudging or transferring. It was pure magic. Since then, I've never looked at a makeup remover wipe again." — Chwatt Courtesy of Amazon Makeup Eraser $20 $14 Buy Now At Amazon

Ghd Platinum+ Styler Amazon’s Choice “I’ve tried dozens of the best straighteners during my time as a beauty editor. For my naturally curly, thick hair, Ghd’s Platinum+ Styler is the gold standard. I use mine at least three times a week to smooth out unwanted frizziness or throw in some messy waves — the tapered edges of the flat iron’s wand make it easy to twist through my hair. I love that it’s pre-set to 365°F, which is warm enough to quickly style my hair but not so hot that it singes my strands.” — Sullivan Courtesy of Amazon Ghd Platinum+ Styler $275 $209.25 Buy Now At Amazon

Bed Head Tourmaline Wave Artist Deep Waver "The Bed Head Deep Waver is one of my favorite hair tools I've ever owned. When I want to do my hair for an event but can't decide on a style, this is my go-to. I love it because it heats up quickly and I can run out the door with a mane of tousled, voluminous waves in under 10 minutes. The style lasts all day without hairspray and I always love how naturally wavy my hair looks on the second day. It's a great staple tool to add to your rotation and is very on-trend for Mermaidcore beauty trends this summer." — Cigliano Bed Head Tourmaline Wave Artist Deep Waver $32.99 $20.99 Buy Now At Amazon

Drybar Tiny Tamers Creaseless Hair Clips Amazon’s Choice “In my opinion, every vanity should be stocked with these Drybar Creaseless Hair Clips. I use them all the time, whether while doing my makeup, securing velcro rollers in my hair, or pinning away my curtain bangs while I do chores around the house. They also seamlessly correct weird kinks in face-framing strands, without leaving behind pesky creases.” — Cigliano Courtesy of Amazon Drybar Tiny Tamers Creaseless Hair Clips $19 $15 Buy Now At Amazon

Kitsch Dermaplaning Face Razor for Women Amazon's Choice "If you're in beauty TikTok world, chances are you're familiar with the Kitsch's Dermaplaning razors. I use them about once a week to remove peach fuzz from my cheeks and brush away excess dry skin. Not only does it leave my face with a super smooth feel, it also allows for my skin care to better sink into my pores and my face makeup to sit flawlessly. I also like to use this around the perimeter of my bushy brows to clean up stray hairs when I don't have time for a wax or pluck session." — Cigliano Courtesy of Amazon Kitsch Dermaplaning Face Razor for Women $14 $6.29 Buy Now At Amazon

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment #1 Amazon Bestseller "I'm not too nice to my hair — beyond the bleach that comes with balayage a few times a year, I usually heat style at least three times a week. When I use Olaplex's Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment regularly, my hair starts to heal. I notice less brittleness, more shine, and fewer tangles." — Sullivan Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Courtesy of Sephora Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment $30 $14 Buy Now At Amazon

Is Amazon Prime Day the Best Time to Shop for Beauty Deals?

Prime Day is a two-day shopping extravaganza when Amazon slashes prices on tons of items, including top-rated and TikTok-viral beauty products. Prime Day only occurs twice per year, with one event live today and another in the fall. Prime Day for summer 2023 kicked off yesterday and lasts until 3 a.m. EDT on July 13. Although many deals are live right now, you can expect further markdowns to pop up while Prime Day is live.

There’s no better time to stock up on all your essential beauty products for the summer — whether your makeup routine is begging for a refresh of viral makeup products, you’ve been coveting a pricey hair styling tool that will finally be discounted, or you’re looking to fill your beach bag with only the top-rated sunscreens from Amazon.

This year, the majority of products are discounted around 20 to 30 percent off, however you can find a few flash deals on items marked down over 70 percent off. Beauty products go quickly during Amazon Prime Day, so if you find something you simply must have that’s in stock, you should move fast to secure it.

Why Trust WWD?

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections. For this story, we tested out beauty products in Alix Earle’s Amazon Storefront to assess which ones perform best across different hair types and skin types. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Authors

Olivia Cigliano is the Commerce Writer and Producer at WWD and Footwear News. She is a New York City-based fashion and lifestyle writer, riding the pulse of trends and digital culture. Her previous bylines can be found on CR Fashion Book and Elite Daily. When she’s not writing shopping content at WWD and FN, she can be found searching for a holy grail in a Brooklyn thrift store, surveilling newsstands for fashion magazines, or scrolling TikTok to find new products to add to her beauty routine. Cigliano recently updated this guide of the best TikTok beauty products for July 2023.

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News, where she both writes and edits stories on the latest clothing, accessory, and shoe must-haves. As a New York City resident, she’s garnered a love for handbags, shoes, and garments as well as beauty and skincare products that will keep her skin protected during the changing seasons. As a result, she has tested many viral TikTok beauty products to see which ones work agree for her skin and hair type, and which may work better for others with different needs.

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, including all the viral TikTok beauty products that emerge each month, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your skin and hair.