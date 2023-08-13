Alix Earle’s Makeup Routine Includes These Top Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Products at Ulta, Tested and Reviewed by Editors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Alix Earle is everyone’s GRWM girl crush. Whether it’s tips for glowing skin, an eye-popping technique for longer-looking lashes, or the liquid blush you simply must try, when Earle recommends a product, shoppers take note. Scroll through her videos, and you’ll notice Benefit Cosmetics’ lash, brow, and complexion products make regular appearances in her makeup tutorials. Today, Earle is sharing a collection of her favorite Benefit Cosmetics beauty finds, along with a hot pink “Alix Made Me Buy It” makeup bag and hair clip gift with purchase for orders over $60 exclusively at Ulta.

Included in Earle’s picks are some Benefit Cosmetics classics, like the Hoola Bronzer that’s been a bestseller since launching in 2001. Others, like the 24-Hr Brow Setter that creates a laminated brow look, are newer additions to the San Francisco brand’s lineup. Earle also gives her stamp of approval to Benefit’s Roller Lash Mascara, waterproof brow pencil, and Tickle Golden Pink Highlighter.

When you purchase any combination of Benefit Cosmetics products (Earle’s TikTok-favorite beauty products from Benefit or otherwise) amounting to $60 or more, you’ll get a super cute gift with purchase: For a limited time, Ulta is offering a pink makeup bag with “Alix Made Me Buy It” embroidery, plus a set of two hair clips for your own ‘Get Ready With Me’ routine.

The Alix Earle x Benefit Cosmetics gift with purchase at Ulta includes a pink embroidered makeup bag and two crease-free hair clips.

The Alix Earle x Benefit Cosmetics makeup bag and hair clip gift with purchase is only available today through September 9th on Ulta.com. Below, Earle’s favorite Benefit Cosmetics products to try, vetted and tested by WWD Shop editors.

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer Editor testing and review notes: “An oldie but a goodie, Benefit’s Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer has made appearances in my makeup bag for years. This top bronzer has a finely milled powder texture, which allows the pigments to lay down and blend naturally on my skin without any patchiness. The original shade (shown) works beautifully on my fair skin, but Benefit has four variations on Hoola for deeper skin tones, too.” — Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Editor Claire Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $35 Courtesy of ulta Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer $35 Buy Now at ulta

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara Editor testing and review notes: I’ve tried dozens of mascaras on the market, but ever since I got a hold of Benefit’s Lash Mascara three years ago, it’s become the only mascara I re-order as soon as I’m running low. This product does everything I need — add volume, separate my lashes, and enhance the curl — thanks to the tiny little hooks that grab the individual lashes. Aside from that, I love that the lid is made of a textured rubbery material, which makes it highly grippable and helps with the application process. Plus, it’s super easy to remove with a cleansing balm or makeup remover and doesn’t leave residue on my eyes the next day.” — Style Commerce Editor Nikki Chwatt Price upon publish date of this article: $28 Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara $28 Buy Now at Ulta Related:

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer Editor testing and review notes: “Chubby brow pencils are great for quickly defining my dirty blonde arches, but when I need to fib individual hairs, there’s no better option than Benefit’s Precisely, My Brow Pencil. The pencil features an ultra-fine tip that doesn’t require sharpening, and the waterproof pigments don’t smudge after I apply them, even if I get a little sweaty or go for a swim.” — Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $25 Courtesy of Ulta Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer $25 Buy Now at Ulta

Benefit Cosmetics Tickle Golden Pink Powder Highlighter Editor testing and review notes: “Most highlighters are shades of champagne, gold, or pearl. Benefit’s Tickle Powder Highlighter, on the other hand, is a gorgeous rose gold. The pink tone is amazing for brightening your skin while illuminating it — I’ll use this on the high planes of my cheeks to perk up my complexion. It’s also stunning for an inner-corner highlight on your eyes.” — Sullivan Price upon publish date of this article: $35 Benefit Cosmetics Tickle Golden Pink Powder Highlighter $35 Buy Now at ulta

Benefit Cosmetics 24-Hr Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel with Lamination Effect Editor testing and review notes: “Benefit’s 24-Hr Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel works magic on my thicker brows — the spoolie has two bristle lengths that allow me to easily coat each hair. Many clear brow gels that deliver such a strong hold can end up flaky or feeling sticky throughout the day, but this one sets my brows with a weightless feel.” — Director of Commerce Adam Mansuroglu Price upon publish date of this article: $26 Benefit Cosmetics 24-Hr Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel with Lamination Effect $26 Buy Now at ulta

