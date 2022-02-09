Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Beauty Products Today — Shop the Top 16 Deals Now.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been waiting for your favorite beauty products to go on sale, it’s time to fill up your cart because Amazon is offering some steep discounts just in time for Valentine’s Day.

While there are lots of amazing deals on serums and moisturizers, the markdowns on big ticket gadget are perhaps most noteworthy. You’ve probably seen NuFace’s products all over Instagram and TikTok, but they’re definitely on the pricier side. That said, you can currently score up to $32 off the NuFace Petite and Fix Line Smoothing device. They’re both designed to deliver a lifted look to the face by using microcurrents that stimulate the facial muscles.

It’s also a great time to pick up the Forea Luna facial cleaning device, which uses silicone bristles to gently slough away debris, for $50 less than its original price. Finally, there are tons of creams and serums on sale that will help your skin tough out the final weeks of winter. From the Sunday Riley Vitamin C serum to the Murad Environmental Shield serum that helps add moisture and eliminate dark spots, there are plenty of super exciting products up to 50% off for beauty nerds and novices alike.

Whether you’re buying a Valentine’s Day gift your mom, sister, friend or partner or looking to treat yourself, now is a great time to invest. Shop some of our favorites from the sale below.

Sunday Riley Vitamin C Serum and Auto Correct Eye Cream Duo

This fantastic duo from Sunday Riley features the brand’s iconic C.E.O. 15% vitamin C serum, as well as its auto correct eye serum. Both will leave your skin looking more energized and moisturized.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original

Revlon’s hair-dryer brush is a bestseller for many reasons. It adds all the volume to your hair while drying it quickly and using less heat to minimize damage.

NuFace Petite Facial Toning Device

Get ready for your face to feel and look more lifted. NuFace’s Petite Facial Toning device delivers microcurrents into the facial muscles to leave them looking taut and stimulated.

NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device

To target more specific fine lines and wrinkles, as well as your under-eye area, this version of the NuFace facial device is for you. The deal also includes a serum that’s packed with skin-plumping peptides.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Digital Straightener

BaBylissPro’s one-inch straightener can heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of seconds. It features titanium plates that won’t pull your hair to prevent damage.

Foreo Luna 3

This Foreo face cleaner features super soft silicone bristles that work to gently remove excess dirt and sebum. It also provides a firming facial massage that works to lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Murad Environmental Shield Rapid Age Spot Correcting Serum

This Murad serum is perfect if you’re concerned about dark patches from sun damage or age spots, as it contains brightening niacinamide, vitamin C and oligopeptides.

Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense

Peter Thomas Roth’s Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense is the perfect solution for dry winter skin. The thick, luscious cream is packed with antioxidants and other ingredients that are intended to protect and enhance the skin’s barrier.

Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit

Today’s magnetic lashes make it so much easier to get that ultra-glam eye look, and Airshine’s version, which conveniently comes with magnetic liner, is one of the best styles on the market. Even better, you can score the kit for extra 15% off right now.

PMD Personal Microderm Classic

A microdermabrasion and pore suction tool all in one, PMD’s Personal Microderm Classic uses exfoliating crystals to stimulate collagen and suction to wick away pore-clogging debris.

Huonul Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror with Lights

Huonul’s lighted mirror offers three levels of magnification. It’s the perfect way to ensure you apply your makeup perfectly every single time.

Tymo Hair Straightener Comb Matte Black For the silkiest locks, this Tymo hair straightener comb has 3D heating technology that allows you to get super close to your scalp. It also has five different heat functions so you can save your strands from damage.

StriVectinTighten & Lift Sculpting Face Cream

Target sagging skin with StriVectin’s Tighten & Lift Sculpting face cream, which is enriched with the brand’s patented form of Niacin to visibly lift, firm and plump your complexion. Plus, it’s designed to even tone and improve the look of discoloration.

Eau Thermale Avene Revitalizing Nourishing Cream

Eau Thermale’s Avene Revitalizing cream is super soothing. It helps restore the natural skin barrier thanks to vitamin and antioxidant complexes and contains the brand’s cult-loved thermal spring water to further calm and hydrate.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Teeth Whitening Kit

An oldie but a goodie. This Crest kit contains 14 sets of whitening stripes made to leave teeth noticeably brighter after just one hour. The strips also feature a stay-put design so they don’t slip around during use.

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum

This Perricone serum uses alpha lipoic acid to specifically target those deep wrinkles. It also helps to reduce the appearance of pores.