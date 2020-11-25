All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are still plenty of savings waiting to be discovered this holiday season, and Amazon has rolled out its beauty deals ahead of Cyber Monday. As beauty mavens already know, the online retailer is home to makeup, skin care, hair care and wellness brands and loves treating shoppers to deals across its beauty collection for women and men. And, in recent years, it has become a destination for the best in cosmetics as it allows shoppers to buy in bulk at affordable prices.

What are Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 makeup deals?

Coming off of the success of Prime Day, Amazon announced that it will be offering up to 40% off on select makeup products as part of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 sales. Right now, you can score 20% off L’Oreal Paris products, 30% off CoverGirl products and more beauty favorites. But, the products featured are changing on the hour. Follow Amazon’s Deals of the Day savings calendar at Amazon.com so you can stay in the know. Expect the deals and savings to last throughout the month of November.

Is shipping free if I shop online? What about returns?

Shipping prices vary depending on each Amazon seller, but signing up for Amazon Prime is an easy way to qualify for free two-day shipping whenever you shop. Becoming a Prime member also gives you early access to Amazon’s Lightning Deals, which are heavily discounted items that are refreshed several times throughout the day during the week of Black Friday. As for shipping, Amazon and many of its sellers offer returns for items within 30 days of delivery. But Prime members are always privy to free returns. Read up on Amazon’s shipping policy here before you start shopping.

Below, find the best Amazon Cyber Monday makeup deals that will make excellent additions to your makeup bag.

1. L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Mascara

This drugstore-favorite mascara is clump-resistant and designed to build lashes up to five times their natural thickness, which is all thanks to its sleek, volume-maximizing wand. Available in a variety of shades, save big when you buy a set of two during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Mascara, Set of 2 $11 Buy Now

2. CoverGirl & Olay Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle-Defying Foundation

Combining the hydration benefits of Olay’s leading moisturizer with the skin-perfecting effect of CoverGirl’s fan-favorite foundation, the Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle-Defying Foundation diminishes the appearance of imperfections in the skin without settling into lines and accentuating dry spots. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to deliver supple, more illuminated skin, plus SPF 28 protection.

COVERGIRL & Olay Simply Ageless Foundation $11 Buy Now

3. Beakey Makeup Sponge Set

Nothing compares to the seamless finish that a makeup sponge provides. During Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, you can stock up on Beakey’s top-rated Makeup Sponge with this five-piece set, which features the brand’s non-latex and incredibly-soft sponges in a variety of colors.

Beakey Makeup Sponge Set $8 Buy Now

4. Sunuv G el UV Nail Lamp

Prevent smudges and create a salon-quality gel manicure without leaving your home with Sunuv’s UV Nail Lamp. Currently 26% off, this product is powered by 48 watts and promises 50,000 hours of nail-drying and gel-curling convenience.

Sunuv Gel UV Nail Lamp $30 Buy Now

5. Lip Smacker Original Flavors Party Pack

There’s even something for the little ones during the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale. Right now, you can get this Lip Smacker’s variety pack on sale and surprise the young beauty lover in your life. The set features eight of the brand’s original flavors and is also available in novelty flavors as well.

Lip Smacker Original Flavors Pack $6 Buy Now

6. Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer

Made with a nourishing blend of murumuru, cupuaçu and tucuma butters, this bronzer is packed with skin-healthy nutrients and delivers a radiant, sun-kissed glow. In addition to boasting a highly-pigmented and buildable formula, this drugstore-favorite bronzer also offers a silky-smooth application that adds a seamless, natural-looking warmth to the skin.

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer $6 Buy Now

7. W et n Wild Color Icon 32-Pan Eyeshadow Palette

Featuring four eyeshadow palettes in one convenient place, the Color Icon palette ignites your inner makeup artist and allows you to customize your eye makeup with its variety of versatile shades. Comprised of matte and shimmer finishes that are each powerfully-pigmented and offer buttery-soft blendibility, this 32-pan palette is easy to navigate regardless of your skill level and promises endless possibilities.

Wet n Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow Palette $10 Buy Now

8. Lorac Pro Contour Palette

Whether you’re new to contouring or a certified pro, this deal is too good to pass up. Currently 40% off, the Pro Contour Palette contains three matte contour shades to achieve perfectly-sculpted results. The palette also includes two matte highlight shades and one shimmer highlight shade, plus a contour brush that hugs your face for a seamless blend.

Lorac Pro Contour Palette $27 Buy Now

9. EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Face Sunscreen

This two-in-one complexion product harnesses the potent sun protection of EltaMD’s best-selling UV Daily Sunscreen while also doubling as a tinted moisturizer. In addition to offering broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection, this versatile sunscreen also blurs imperfections, creates an even complexion and delivers lasting hydration throughout the day.

EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Sunscreen $26 Buy Now

10. Evian Facial Spray

Designed to replenish the skin with deep hydration, this cult-favorite face mist provides an ultra-fine micro-droplet mist of pure Evian water to quench thirsty skin and is incredibly easy to incorporate into your existing makeup and skin care routine; apply it before moisturizer for an extra boost in hydration or after you’ve done your makeup to create a dewy glow.

Evian Facial Spray $16 Buy Now

11. Revlon ColorStay Brow Tint in Dark Brown

Create fuller brows with one flick of this best-selling brow tint, which offers a buildable, lightweight formula that adds precise definition with its fine-tip applicator. Available in a versatile dark brown shade, you can achieve any level of intensity and thickness, ranging from natural-yet-enhanced to over-the-top bold.

Revlon ColorStay Brow Tint $7 Buy Now

12. Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Raisin The Bar

This two-pack of Sally Hansen’s best-selling Raisin The Bar is currently on sale during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. A universally-flattering pink that offers a luxe metallic shift, the polish provides up to 10 days of chip-resistance and is formulated with the brand’s keratin complex to ensure healthier, stronger nails with every wear.

Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Raisin The Bar $15 Buy Now

13. Lumene Invisible Illumination Watercolor Blush

Available in two perfectly-rosy shades, Lumene’s Invisible Illumination Watercolor Blush is a pigmented, buildable liquid formula that contains pure Arctic spring water and antioxidant-rich Arctic cloudberry. It also contains illuminating pigments that add a touch of shimmer to the cheeks to create a natural-looking flush and healthy glow.

Lumene Invisible Illumination Watercolor Blush $17 Buy Now

14. Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Cream Eyeshadow Stick

A bronzed eyeshadow look can be achieved with the Swimmable Cream Eyeshadow Stick, which contains a lightweight, crease-proof, water-resistant formula and seamlessly glides across the eye. Designed for long-lasting and high-impact results, it’s effortless to blend out without a brush.

Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Cream Eyeshadow Stick $16 Buy Now

15. Rimmel London Lasting Finish Extreme Lipstick

Rimmel London’s best-selling Lasting Finish Extreme Lipstick is currently on sale in this two-pack bundle. Lipstick lovers of all ages will enjoy its comfortable, all-day wear and cushiony-creamy texture.

Rimmel London Lasting Finish Extreme Lipstick $12 Buy Now

16. Eyeko Sport Waterproof Eyeliner

This multi-purpose, waterproof gel eyeliner is designed to glide across the eye with ease and maintain its shape and color. In addition to providing a high-impact liner, the Sport Waterproof Eyeliner also comes equipped with a built-in sharpener and smudge brush for smoky liner looks.

Eyeko Sport Waterproof Eyeliner $16 Buy Now