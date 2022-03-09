The New Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer Brush Is on Sale at Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Move over, 2-in-1 products! Revlon recently launched a next-gen, 3-in-1 version of its bestselling hair dryer brush. And right now, you can grab one of the best hair dryer brushes on sale for 20% off at Amazon.

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus hit shelves late last year as the updated model of Revlon’s classic One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer and it has only gone on sale a few times since. In fact, the last time the new hair dryer brush 2.0 was discounted was more than a month ago, so you don’t want to sleep on this Amazon deal.

When we say the original is one of the most popular beauty products of all time on Amazon, we’re not exaggerating: Just take a look at 300,000+ reviews it’s amassed. Revlon’s original One-Step Plus (1.0) is a hair dryer in the shape and form of a standard round brush with bristles, which means it’ll dry your hair as a hair dryer would while simultaneously curling and styling it. One of the best things about these time-saving tools are their versatility. They can give you a bouncy, curly blowout, beach waves or even just offer straight hair a bit more movement.

The most important update from Revlon’s version 2.0 is the newer technology on the barrel, which is made of ceramic titanium tourmaline. This material not only glides through hair easily, it also offers next-level heat control — 50% less heat exposure, in fact — to prevent damage and keep your hair healthy.

Even more, the charcoal-infused nylon bristle pins help absorb any excess grease or grime from the hair. And who could forget the slimmer handle for extra comfort or the wider head shape to give you even more curl variety? Plus, the head is detachable, making it easier to store in your bathroom cabinet.

A girl needs options and this updated classic delivers.

