The 9 Best Electric Foot Massagers on Amazon for Total Relaxation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Sore and achy feet are part of the human condition, and they are one that deserves love and attention. Mostly in the form of rest. And massages. We ask a lot of our feet on a day to day basis — get us up, down, and around, bear our weight while we walk, and keep us balanced when we work out. These aches and chronic pains can be exacerbated even more for people who stand all day — looking at you, parents, nurses and teachers — as well as people who wear uncomfortable shoes for work or for fashion. No judgement here.

Showing your feet some gentle attention through stretching, mobility and massage are the best ways to keep those aches at bay and prevent any chronic injuries from cropping up over time. When it comes to passive treatments, electric foot massagers are one of the best and most proactive ways to address these foot aches.

There are a few general kinds of electric foot massagers you can buy on Amazon. A shiatsu-style device is an electric roller foot massager which uses pressure and kneading rollers. Then there are other options where you stick your feet inside. Others you place your feet on top of, and even more where press against your feet. Some offer heat, others pressure.

Typically, they all work to target tight muscles and coax them into a more relaxed state, but their methods can vary, starting with the type of technology. Percussive therapy, or pulsations, for example, aim to provide what a deep tissue massage would, but in a tool form. Other options use heat energy to warm up and soothe tense muscles.

The Benefits of Using an Electric Foot Massager

Muscle tension release: If you’ve ever had a massage, sat in a massage chair or used your fingers to push on and release tight muscles, you know how good tension release can feel. Foot massagers are good for you in the exact same way, using various massage techniques to put pressure on and release restricted, tight muscles, which can, in turn, reduce pain.

Circulation boost: For reasons beyond our control, there isn't a ton of scientific data on the results of massage devices for every reason people might use them — but we do know that devices like these help stimulate blood flow and improve circulation. This is necessary for every human to be healthy but is especially important for people who have conditions that affect circulation such as diabetes.

Relaxation: The actual pressure of the massage device aside, calling in a state of relaxation is one of the single best ways to help your nervous system calm down and tightened up muscles to let go. The feeling a foot massage gives you, along with the fact that you're taking time out of your day to dedicate to caring for your body, works to make the entire experience one of relaxation.

Top Foot Massagers for 2022

What to Consider When Purchasing an Electric Foot Massager on Amazon

Foot ailments: If you have sore feet from simply existing as a standing, walking human being, the best electric foot massager for you is totally up to your preference. If you have a specific issue, however, like plantar fasciitis or circulation concerns, you’ll want to look for massagers that cater to those needs.

Price: You can really spend as much or as little on a foot massager as you want. Generally, the pricier the option, the more detailed the tool. There are some small, simple and inexpensive massagers which are fab options for using once in a while, but if you have chronic pain — or a chronic need to massage your feet — something pricier with more control over the speed and intensity might work better for you.

Heat technology: Tight muscles need to warm up to be able to loosen up a bit. To speed up the healing process, many of the electric foot massagers available have heating systems built right into them so you're getting a deeper massage in half the time.

Massage functions: There are several massage methods, whether that's through specific acupressure points, kneading rollers, or percussive therapy. Each technique varies in intensity — both in how fast they move and how they feel on your body.

Shopping for electric foot massagers on Amazon is unparalleled because of the wide selection available, as well as the huge number of customer reviews for each product at your disposal to ensure you’re purchasing a device that perfectly suits your needs. These reviewers are not only very honest, but they also really help contextualize which massagers work best for which kinds of issues. For Prime members, keep your eyes peeled for discounts on massagers that only you can access.

After you’ve bought yourself an electric foot massager or two, they very well might become your new go-to gift for truly anyone you are shopping for. It could be for your mom’s birthday, your dad at Christmas, or Grandma and Grandpa just because. It’s just as thoughtful as a spa treatment, but it’s more than a one-time event. Your giftees will thank you.

Theragun Mini

Size: 6 x 3 x 6 inches

6 x 3 x 6 inches Weight: 1.4 lbs

1.4 lbs Type of massage: Percussive deep tissue muscle therapy

Percussive deep tissue muscle therapy Special Features: Extremely portable

Extremely portable Warranty: One year

The Theragun Mini is a percussive therapy device that you have probably (definitely) seen before on the internet or at your gym. Although it’s designed to be used on the entire body, it’s an excellent electric pulse foot massager. This Theragun is teeny tiny, which makes it more ergonomic to hold and maneuver, but it also means the smaller ball can get right up into the spaces on your foot causing you pain.

There are many positive Amazon reviews, and there are a few that are especially useful for how they compare this little guy to the bigger Theragun devices. Take this one for example: “‘Your health is your wealth.’ 100% worth the investment. I actually have had all three versions of the Theragun at some point and this one is prob the best. The small size makes it so easy to use and hit hard spots. It is very powerful for how small it is. The V2 is def a bit more powerful and I would recommend that for more serious use. The mini is perfect for on the go use, personal use and I would highly recommend it. The small design def makes it easier to hit harder spots. LOVE IT.”

Theragun Mini $159 Buy Now

Renpho Foot Massager

Size: 16.8 x 15.3 x 9.8 inches

16.8 x 15.3 x 9.8 inches Weight: 10.23 lbs

10.23 lbs Type of massage: Deep kneading shiatsu

Deep kneading shiatsu Special Features: 3 kneading and 3 squeeze

3 kneading and 3 squeeze Warranty: One year

The Renpho Foot Massager probably comes up on all of your “best things to buy someone for literally anything” lists on Amazon because there are more than 19 thousand ratings, most of them 4 and 5 stars. It’s a top-rated machine that you stick your feet inside of while it warms up. The built-in rollers will knead and squeeze your feet, relieving soreness and alleviating pain.

One reviewer listed some pros and cons to this one. First: “The knead and air intensity is, well, intense! I’m the type of person who like to be pretty much in pain during a massage, so the fact that I rarely put it on the highest settings for both kneading and air says something good, for sure.” As for the downsides of the machine, the same reviewer says, “The heat feature is amazing, but it takes a solid 10 minutes for it to really get toasty. I’ve remedied this by turning it on and letting it run for 10 minutes before I plan on using it.”

Renpho Foot Massager $109.99 Buy Now

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine

Size: Fits up to size 15

Fits up to size 15 Weight: 12 lbs

12 lbs Type of massage: Deep kneading shiatsu

Deep kneading shiatsu Special Features: LCD touchscreen

LCD touchscreen Warranty: One year

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine is best for those who want a massager that stimulates circulation to their feet and ankles, or who have any neuropathic conditions that could benefit from this kind of specialized attention. It uses a deep-kneading shiatsu technique to relieve pain. Out of the thousands of five star reviews, many of them are chronic pain sufferers who say that this has helped them whereas other tools and techniques have failed. It’s especially beneficial for people who want to relax their ankles and calves in addition to their feet.

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine $349.99 $199.99 Buy Now

Nekteck Foot Massager

Size: 40.5 x 36.5 x 12 cm

40.5 x 36.5 x 12 cm Weight: 7.3 lbs

7.3 lbs Type of massage: Heated kneading

Heated kneading Special Features: 6 massage heads with 18 rotating nodes

6 massage heads with 18 rotating nodes Warranty: One year

Nekteck’s Foot Massager uses electric rollers to massage and release tight muscles. There are six massage heads with 18 nodes that will make sure the massage is getting to all of your achy bits. This option is one of the best foot massagers for plantar fasciitis, which can feel some relief with this kind of targeted pressure. One reviewer confirmed saying, “This massager is amazing! I recommend it to anyone who suffers from planters fasciitis or tired feet. If you have a job like mine where you are standing on your feet for many consecutive hours and you have chronic pain in your heels, then this is the massager for you.”

Nekteck Foot Massager $86.38 $47.99 Buy Now

MedMassager Foot Massager Machine

Size: 16 x 12 x 9.5 inches

16 x 12 x 9.5 inches Weight: 16 lbs

16 lbs Type of massage: Oscillating footpad and pressure point vibration

Oscillating footpad and pressure point vibration Special Features: 11 speed options from 1,000 to 3,700 RPM

11 speed options from 1,000 to 3,700 RPM Warranty: One year

The MedMassager Foot Massager Machine is a solid bet for people with chronic foot pain and ailments like plantar fasciitis. However, it’s also very effective for neuropathy and circulation issues. There are 11 different speeds, so you’re able to choose the movement you’re most comfortable with. If you’re looking for something that offers more of a gentle relief or a device where you can build up the intensity slowly, this is it.

MedMassager Foot Massager Machine $299.95 $239 Buy Now

Wahl Therapeutic Bath Spa

Size: 14 inches long and holds up to five inches of water

14 inches long and holds up to five inches of water Weight: 3.3 pounds

3.3 pounds Type of massage: Reflexology rollers and accupoints

Reflexology rollers and accupoints Special Features: Heated water

Heated water Warranty: One year

Wahl’s Therapeutic Bath Spa is a full-on spa day for your feet, and we love this option for a little more interactive of an experience. You fill up the tub with water like you might before a pedicure, and the bath will keep the water warm. The bath itself is deep-set, so you’ll hit more of the foot and ankle than other massagers do. Plus, it combines vibration, jets, and heat all at once for a totally zen experience.

Wahl Therapeutic Bath Spa $92.93 Buy Now

Ottossage Ottoman Foot Massager

Size: 17.3 inches wide x 16.1 inches high and foot compartment fits up to a men’s size 14

17.3 inches wide x 16.1 inches high and foot compartment fits up to a men’s size 14 Weight: 26.3 pounds

26.3 pounds Type of massage: Kneading, air compression, vibration, and heat

Kneading, air compression, vibration, and heat Special Features: Hidden massage features and rechargeable

Hidden massage features and rechargeable Warranty: One year

This Ottossage Ottoman Foot Massager is ideal for small spaces where you know you want a foot massager in your life (stat), but maybe don’t have anywhere to store something bulky. This massager functions as an ottoman, but the top comes off to reveal a foot massager beneath it. You stick your feet inside to be greeted with kneading, air compression, and vibration. Toss the top back on to kick your now-relaxed feet up on.

Ottossage Ottoman Foot Massager $289.99 Buy Now

Rexroth EMS Foot Massager Pad

Size: 12.6 x 11.4 x 0.8 inches

12.6 x 11.4 x 0.8 inches Weight: 8.8oz

8.8oz Type of massage: EMS

EMS Special Features: Can be charged with a USB and is foldable

Can be charged with a USB and is foldable Warranty: One year

This EMS Foot Massager Pad from Rexroth is a small, easy to store massager option that will fit underneath your bathroom sink or tucked away in a tight cabinet. This is an electric EMS foot massager pad, which means each of the different details on the pad will vibrate to hit important reflexology spots on your feet. It’s chargeable via USB, making it an electric USB foot massager, and it’s super flat — easy to toss on the floor and use, then fold back up and stash away.

Rexroth EMS Foot Massager Pad $18.99 Buy Now