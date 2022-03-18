Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Top-Rated Hair Dryers Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

An inconvenient truth for many of us is that our hair dryers probably need to be replaced. But what is convenient is Amazon’s secret sale today on some of the best hair dryers out there. With steep discounts up to 40% off, you can snag a hair dryer that suits every hair type and texture, even those of us with curly hair can find their perfect hair dryer match (pro tip: you’ll need the right hair brush for curly hair, too.

Even better? There are plenty of Dyson dupes to shop that will deliver the same results, but without the $400 price tag, including a few of these hair dryers that were under $100 to begin with and are now even more affordable.



So if you’ve noticed that your blowout is slowing you down, making your morning routine longer than it should, or if it radiates so much warmth that you have to open a window, you don’t have to live this way! It’s time to level up your hair dryer and with these discounted prices on the best hair dryers around, it’d be silly not to take advantage of Amazon’s secret sale.

What’s more, if you purchase now, you’ll be able to navigate the learning curve of getting to know all the ins and outs of your new styling tool — just in time for spring when we’re going to want to spend all of our free time out and about. We bet after drying your hair with your new hair dryer, your only regret will be wondering why you waited so long.

Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold One Step Volumizer Hair Dryer + Hot Air Brush

Dry and style your hair in one step with Hot Tools 24k gold-plated hair dryer brush with charcoal and boartech bristles for an easy brush through that will also remove impurities from the hair so your day two hair will look just as sleek and fabulous as day one.

Bed Head Curls in Check Diffuser Hair Dryer

If you have any type of curly hair — type two waves to type four coils — then this hair brush and diffuser combo is a dream come true. Designed specifically for curls and coils, this hair dryer from Bed Head has three heat and two speed settings so you can tailor your blowout to your hair needs. The diffuser also detaches, in case you wanted to use the tool as a traditional hair dryer.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0

Meet the godfather of all hair dryer brushes. Revlon’s first generation hair dryer brush literally changed the hair styling game, thanks to the brush’s ionic and ceramic technology to smooth hair while the blend of nylon and tufted bristles detangle and volumize.

BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Bambino Compact Dryer

Don’t be fooled by its travel-friendly size, this Nano Titanium hair dryer has everything you could want: power, speed and a sleek, lightweight design. Its nano titanium heat technology has a true ion generator to make hair sleek, soft and incredibly shiny.

Remington Pro Hair Dryer with Pearl Ceramic Technology

Remington’s supercharged hair dryer is not only speedy with 1875 watts at max power, it also comes with two attachments, a diffuser for days you want to rock curls and a concentrator when you want a straight and shiny look.

Revlon Infrared Heat Hair Dryer

This hair dryer from Revlon harnesses infrared heat technology to dry and style your hair, stat. The controlled infrared heat also won’t zap your hair of its moisture so you can get the most out of your hair — reduced frizz, max shine and control — while needing to do the least.

Hot Tools Professional 1875W Turbo Ceramic Rainbow Hair Dryer

Six heat settings as well as a cool shot button are the standout features of this ceramic hair dryer from Hot Tools — aside from the fun rainbow design to bring joy to your mornings. Plus, the mega wattage promises a quick dry time (something we all could use).

InfinitiPro by Conair Salon Performance Hair Dryer

With nearly 22k 5-star reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say that people love this InfinitiPro hair dryer, with some reviewers even saying that it’s comparable to a Dyson, but at a fraction of the price. “I thought I was doomed to be forever disappointed in hair dryers,” starts one review. “But the first time I used Conair’s hair dryer, I was literally blown away. There’s so much power in this lightweight, easy to hold hairdryer.”