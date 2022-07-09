Skip to main content
The 7 Best Amazon Hair Dryers for a Gorgeous Blowout Every Time

From Drybar to Dyson, some of the best hair tools on the market are available with Prime two-day shipping.

hair dryer lead
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

As many of us know, not all hot tools are created equal (especially if you’ve ever had the unfortunate experience of using a hotel hair dryer). On the flip side, finding a hair dryer with the latest technology that won’t dry out or fry your strands is hard to find — and costs a pretty penny when you do find that diamond in the rough. But we’re very happy to say that those days are over, all thanks to Amazon.

We all know Amazon’s beauty selection has drugstore finds and affordable hair dryers. However, the retailers selection of blow dryers is better than ever before, and within a few minutes of browsing, you’ll notice an elevated, top-notch selection of hot tool heroes — all available for speedy shipping, generous return policies and often, at a discount.

Even better, one of the best shopping days of the year is upon us: Amazon Prime Day begins on July 12th, which means that all of our favorite and most coveted brands and products will be majorly discounted for two days and two days only. We’re talking incredible beauty deals and even fashion deals, too.

But in the sea of hair dryers and styling tools, where’s a person to start? Well, with our curated list below, of course! We’ve rounded up the seven best hair dryers available on Amazon so you can get straight to having your best hair days, just follow our foolproof guide for how to blowdry your hair. But word to the wise: Wait until Prime Day to make your purchase so you can get the best deal and discount possible.

Related: The 12 Best Hair Dryers for Curly Hair That Leave Locks Shiny & Bouncy

Top Hair Dryers on Amazon for 2022

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Yes, you read that right: Amazon offers the super luxurious and often hard to find Dyson miracle hair dryer, the Supersonic. Our love of the Supersonic is well documented, and we’re in good company, along with the nearly 4,000 reviewers who gave it five-stars. Not only will this hair dryer protect your strands against heat damage, but it also comes with four styling attachments so you can play around with hairstyles with ease. Trust us, this dryer is so good, there’s an entire category devoted to mimicking the style.

Dyson Supersonic

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $639 Buy Now

T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

We’re all about a sleek design, and T3’s high tech dryer delivers. It’s not quite as pricey as the Supersonic, but is worth the investment just the same. It’s noteworthy features include five heat and two speed settings and a switch that allows you to turn the ionizer on and off to control the amount of texture and volume it will deliver.

T3 hair dryers

T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $295 Buy Now

DevaCurl Devadryer

A dream for curlies and natural hair aficionados, DevaCurl’s hair dryer  is specifically designed to reduce frizz for curly and wavy hair types. But the real star of this hair dryer is the unique hand-shaped hair diffuser that attaches to the end of the nozzle to scrunch curls, keeping them intact and bouncy. If you have curly hair, you know how difficult it is to find one built for curly hair, and with this one, you’ll never look back.

Devacurl hair dryer

DevaCurl Devadryer $175 Buy Now

Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultra Light Speed Dryer

With a motor that is 50% more powerful than those of your standard hair dryer, your hair drying experience with this Bio Ionic tool will go from tedious to speedy. In fact, the brand even promises it, vouching that you can go from sopping wet hair to dry hair in less than 10 minutes. Another surprising aspect is that it harnesses volcanic rock minerals to completely seal each hair’s cuticle to ensure maximum shine.

Bio Ionic hair dryer

Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultra Light Speed Dryer $295 Buy Now

Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer

Naturally, a brand devoted to delivering next-level blowouts has invented one of the best. This lightweight dryer allows you to completely customize your blowout with three temperatures, two heat settings and two different concentrator attachments to control airflow so you can get the volume and bounce that you’d like.

Drybar Buttercup hair dryer

Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer $199 Buy Now

Hot Tools Turbo Ceramic Ionic Salon Dryer

Don’t be fooled by its look-at-me rainbow design, this quietly powerful hair dryer is built with ceramic materials and ion technology that can dry hair up to 50% faster than a regular option. Plus, the ceramic ionic airflow with six head and speed settings enables you to control frizz without frying your hair.

Hot Tools hair dryer

Hot Tools Turbo Ceramic Ionic Salon Dryer $70 Buy Now

BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Dryer

Especially great for thin and fine hair, BaBylissPro’s hair dryer is extra gentle with vulnerable strands (thin hair is naturally prone to easy breakage). Its mega 2000 watts and ion technology dries your hair in a flash while the six heat and speed settings, plus a cool shot button, tame flyaways for a totally sleek and glossy blowout.

BaBylissPro hair dryer

BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Dryer $95  $89 Buy Now

