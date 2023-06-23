Amazon Prime Day 2023 Is Almost Here — Shop the Best Early Beauty Deals Today.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes the world blesses us with incredible beauty sales that make it easy to justify purchases of top makeup, skin care, and hair care products. And one of those days is right around the corner – it’s Amazon Prime Day on July 11, 2023. Some of the most popular premium beauty brands are slashing prices on bestselling facial tools and hair stying tools, as well as editor-tested makeup goods, like foundations, liquid blushes, and volumizing mascaras. While the Amazon Prime Day and early-access beauty deals vary, there are some super steals that you won’t want to miss out on.

You can expect rare price drops on the best of the best in Amazon beauty product selections during Amazon Prime Day 2023. Some exciting items we expect to be on sale include nourishing skin care kits from Sunday Riley, half-off essential tools such as jade rollers and makeup brush sets, and one-step hair dryer brushes from brands like Revlon and Hot Tools. It’s also an ideal time to stock up on essential SPF products at the peak of summer, with a range of upcoming deals on face sunscreens, SPF for acne-prone skin, tinted sunscreens, and tinted moisturizers with SPF. The best part is, you don’t have to wait to shop until July 11 because Amazon just released its early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals, with more markdowns becoming available as the biannual sale grows closer.

There will be so many compelling beauty deals as Amazon builds up to the main event, and even more when Prime Day finally arrives, so we’ve browsed and analyzed the best markdowns and product picks to help prep your Amazon summer beauty haul. Ahead, you’ll find our hand-picked highlights from the sale to add to your wish list or shopping cart ahead of Prime Day 2023. We’ll be updating this page throughout the entire event, so make sure to regularly check back for more standout price drops as Amazon makes them available to shoppers.

The Top 10 Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals 2023

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Face Cream & Makeup Primer The Embryolisse Lait-Crème has a rich formula of with nourishing soy proteins, beeswax, shea butter, and soothing aloe vera that’s best for dry skin but still suitable for all skin types. It can be used as a skin-plumping makeup primer or a firming night cream, or whenever your skin needs a boost of supple hydration. This cult-favorite French cream has over 17,000 five-star reviews and its priced is slashed by over 50% for Prime Day 2023. What reviewers say: “I can’t say enough about this miracle in a tube. It is just an incredible moisturizer. I’ve used a lot of very expensive products, but this really is amazing. It leaves my skin dewy, but not at all greasy. Wow!” Courtesy of Embryolisse Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Face Cream & Makeup Primer $50 $23.20 Buy Now At Amazon

TYMO Hair Straighter Comb TYMO’s Hair Straightener Comb will give you smooth, shiny strands in a matter of minutes and it’s $20 off for Prime Day. Its 3D brush teeth uses PTC technology to evenly distribute heat while reducing 50% of the damage caused by a typical flat iron. Try this tool to fight frizz and tame your mane – for all hair types or textures. What reviewers say: “I needed a new straightener and after some research decided to try this one compared to the traditional flattener. Once I got used to using like a straightener, I was so happy with how it left my hair. Shiny & straight, but also full and thick. I have thick hair, so I grab a decent amount and slowly run the iron from top to bottom. Love!” Courtesy of Amazon TYMO Hair Straighter Comb $60 $40 Buy Now At Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence The Snail Muscin Essence from COSRX is an Amazon Choice product, with over 27,000 five-star ratings and at a rare price drop of 48%. This high performance skin product works to rejuvenate the skin by depositing hydration and lessening the appearance of aging. What reviewers say: “The influencers are correct on this one! Please try it! I have sensitive skin with rosacea and I can spread all over my face and under my eyes and on my neck! I’m so grateful to find this. My deep lines are definitely better with use after four days. The bottle is huge as far as serums go and it feels amazing. No redness, burning, or stinging! This actually soothes my skin. I top it with my moisturizer which I get on Amazon also. Easy daily routine that does the trick!” Courtesy of Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $25 $13 Buy Now At Amazon

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick If you love to slick your hair back in an easy bun or ponytail during the summer, or simply want to tame your pesky baby hairs and flyaways, try this best-selling Hair Wax Stick at 38% off. It applies like a large glue stick to lay down hairs for long-lasting security, while moisturizing your strands to deposit a healthy sheen. What reviewers say: “I wear my hair back for work every day and this little guy is a game changer. I always slick my hair down with a middle part, but my flyalways go crazy. I lay them down with this little dude and then I go over with my damp soft bristled brush if there’s any residue left over.” Courtesy of Amazon Samnyte Hair Wax Stick $13 $8 Buy Now At Amazon

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara 2-Pack Now’s your chance to stock up on the game-changing Lash Paradise Mascara from L’Oreal Paris. This 35% off two-pack will have you set for months of long, fluttery lashes. What reviewers say: “If you want your eye lashes to look longer, I highly recommend this product. I haven’t found any other mascara like this one.” Courtesy of Amazon L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara 2-Pack $26 $17 Buy Now At Amazon

Omaniac Professional Makeup Brushes Set It’s always a good idea to refresh your makeup brush collection to keep your makeup application looking flawless with new helpful tools. This 12-piece makeup brush set is half off for Prime Day and includes every size and brush shape you’ll need to create a variety of stunning makeup looks. What reviewers say: “I love these brushes. They are very soft and I love the container they are in. I can close it and travel easy with them or I can leave it open and have easy access to my brushes without taking up much room on my vanity.” Courtesy of Amazon Omaniac Professional Makeup Brushes Set $50 $25 Buy Now At Amazon

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set If you love trying out new facial tools to de-puff and define your features, this Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set from Baimei is a great two-in-one kit. It’s an Amazon #1 best-seller with over 16,500 rave reviews and is on sale right now for 50% off. What reviewers say: “I was impressed that this is made out of a real stone. I enjoy using the roller to apply face serums. It helps relieve puffiness and feels cooling on my skin. Great product and is durable!” Courtesy of Amazon Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set $20 $10 Buy Now At Amazon

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer This Hot Tools 24K Hair Dryer brush makes getting ready in the morning so easy. At 36% off, grab this salon-quality tool to create smooth blowout styles from home in a matter of minutes. It has a rotating temperature control with two heat and speed options for extra styling control. What reviewers say: “I cant got over this thing. I hate blowing out my hair and never do it. This brush is so easy and gives me so much volume. When I use it everyone thinks I went to a salon!” Courtesy of Amazon Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer $70 $45 Buy Now At Amazon

When Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a special period of limited-time price markdowns on tons of items from Amazon, including top-rated and viral beauty products. Prime Day only occurs twice per year, where one event in the fall and another during the summer. Prime Day for summer 2023 will arrive on July 11 and last through July 12. You can always prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023 ahead of time by preparing a wishlist of your most coveted Amazon beauty products you’re hoping will be on major discount. Amazon also offers early Prime Day 2023 deals in the weeks leading up to the shopping event, so make sure to pay attention to Amazon’s Beauty homepage in the meantime so you can snag sales before they sell out.

Do I Need To Be a Prime Member To Shop on Amazon Prime Day 2023?

While anyone can shop flash beauty deals on Amazon any day of the week, Prime Day features exclusive sales that are only available for Prime members. These unique markdowns will seamlessly combine with Amazon Prime’s free or discounted delivery fees, so whichever beauty products you order at a lower price, you can rely on them to meet you at your in less than a few days. If you want to enjoy the Prime Day discounts but don’t already have an Amazon Prime account, you can still gain access to Prime Day deals by enrolling in an Amazon Prime free trial, which will last for 30 days starting from the day of your sign-up. Of course, you can also create a permanent Amazon Prime account to ensure your entry on Prime Day, catch exclusive daily discounts and waived fees, and also to participate in the next installment of 2023’s Amazon Prime Day this fall.

Is Amazon Prime Day the Best Day to Shop Beauty Deals?

Amazon Prime Day only comes around twice a year, with the first event of 2013 coming up in July. There’s no better time to stock up on all your essential beauty products for the summer – whether your makeup routine is begging for a refresh of viral makeup products, you’ve been coveting a pricey hair styling tool that will finally be discounted, or you’re looking to fill your beach bag with only the top-rated sunscreens from Amazon. You can shop all-in-one beauty kits that make packing for vacation a breeze or stock up on bulk packs that offer a satisfying bang for your buck. You can even browse full-size prestige beauty products on sale that you won’t see marked down at any other retailer. There are also deals onskin care sets, soothing and defining facial tools, and fresh fragrances for women so you can upgrade all of your self care routines.

What Beauty Deals Can Shoppers Expect From Amazon Prime Day 2023?

You can look forward to markdowns across every category of beauty products, from makeup, skin care, body care, hair products, beauty tools, makeup mirrors, and everything in between. Prime Day is an ideal time to shop on Amazon because you’ll have access to rare deals on brands and best-selling products that you won’t find anywhere else. Last year we saw deals on prestige products and top-rated items including the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, T3 hair tools including the Micro T3 Twirl Ceramic curling iron, Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH serum, Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer, Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother, Drybar hair tools, and so much more.

