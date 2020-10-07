So many things have been different during 2020 and that even applies to Amazon Prime Day. The annual deal event was bumped from July to Oct. 13 and 14. But just because the dates have changed doesn’t mean the steals have. Considered one of the best sales of the year, Amazon Prime Day even gives Black Friday a run for its money. And the new dates make it perfect timing to get a head start on holiday shopping. The Amazon Prime Day sale officially kicks off at midnight PST on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and runs through the end of the day on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Spanning every category on the site, electronics to home goods, brands have majorly slashed prices. To help you put together your wish list, we rounded up the best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day, spanning fragrance, skin care, makeup, hair and more. Get your shopping carts ready!
SKIN CARE
- Take 54% off Baebody’s Eye Gel during a lightening deal on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 6:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. PST and 51% off their Retinol Moisturizer during a lightning deal on Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. PST.
- Take 50% off all Madeca Derma.
- Take 46% off L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer.
- Take 40% off all Korean beauty brand Donginbi.
- Take 40% off all C’est Moi.
- Take 30-50% off all The Better Skin Co.
- Take 30% off all Joanna Vargas Skin Care.
- Take 30% off all Pause Well-Aging products, the first skin-care line created to support the skin during all three stages of menopause.
- Take 30% off all Teadora.
- Take 25% off all cult French skin-care brand Embryolisse.
- Take 20% off all Juara products (except the Candlenut Body Crème).
- Take 20% off the Lapcos Exfoliating Cleansing Pad – 10 Pack.
- Take 30% off all Perfect Image Skincare.
- Take $25 off the Orpheus Skin All-in-one Serum (discounted price: $100) and $15 off the Resurrection Bio-Luminous Dewy Essence (discounted price: $50).
MAKEUP
- Take 30% off select LORAC products, including PRO Soft Focus Longwear Foundation, PRO Conceal/Contour Palette and Brush and PRO Skin Glass Skin Primer.
- Take 30% off all Doll 10 products.
HAIR PRODUCTS
- Take up to 35% off select Matrix products, including Total Results So Silver Shampoo, Total Results So Silver Conditioner, Total Results Brass Off Shampoo, Total Results Brass Off Conditioner and Total Results Miracle Creator Multi-Tasking Hair Treatment.
- Take up to 35% off select Biolage products, including ColorLast Shampoo, ColorLast Conditioner, Advanced Keratindose Pro-Keratin Renewal Spray, Styling Gelée and HydraSource Conditioning Balm.
- Take 35%+ off ColorProof.
- Take 30% off Oribe’s best-sellers, including Gold Lust Shampoo, Gold Lust Conditioner, Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil, Gold Lust Dry Shampoo and Dry Texturizing Spray. This marks the first time Oribe is participating in Amazon Prime Day.
- Take 30% off Color Wow products including their Color Security Shampoo and Speed Dry Blow-Dry Spray.
- Take 30% off all R+Co products.
- Take 30% off select Kenra products, including Color Maintenance Shampoo & Conditioner, Platinum Silkening Mist Spray and Platinum Luxe One Leave-In Miracle Spray.
- Take 30% off all Natural Formula.
HAIR TOOLS
- Take 30% off the BIO IONIC Powerlight Pro Dryer.
- Take 30% off the BIO IONIC Onepass Straightening Iron.
- There’s a flash sale on the VOLOOM Classic 1-1/2 Inch Volumizing Hair Iron for $75 (regularly $119).
BEAUTY DEVICES
- Take 25% off the Hollywood Browzer professional dermaplaning tools.
- Take 20% off the Riki Loves Riki Skinny LED mirror.
FRAGRANCE
- Take 33% off BOSS IN MOTION Eau de Toilette for Men by BOSS.
- Take 30% off ck one Eau de Toilette by Calvin Klein.
- Take 30% off Calvin Klein OBSESSION Eau de Parfum for Women.
- Take 30% off Lacoste Essential Eau de Toilette for Men.