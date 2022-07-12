Drybar Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Save Over 30% Off Top Hair Tools Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and it’s bringing with it some major beauty deals on iconic Drybar styling tools, including the brand’s curling iron and hair dryer brush, which is a great Dyson Airwrap alternative.

Known for their amazing in-studio blowout bars, Drybar also makes some of the best tools that make it as easy as possible to recreate their stylists’ looks in the comfort of your own home. For Prime Day, Drybar will be taking over 30-percent off of some of their most-loved tools, which are normally priced between $150 to $200.

These discounts are rarely seen from the brand, and that is because the products themselves are so amazing that they speak for themselves. The markdowns will include the The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron and The Single Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush. All of these tools are used in their salons, and they will make it so much easier to style your hair in a way that produces professional-looking results.

It is also the perfect time to invest in holiday gifts so that you don’t have to worry about navigating the Black Friday rush. Any of these adorable hair styling tools, which are available in the brightest, poppiest colors, are sure to make any beauty-lover’s holiday wish list — for bonus points, you could even pair it with a gift card to one of the salons so that they can see their hair tool in action. That said, the brand even makes sure to include really helpful video tutorials for all of their products, so you can make sure you’re using it to its fullest potential.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day has become a mid-year version of Black Friday. This year, it will run from July 12 through July 13, and it will offer markdowns on a huge array of items. It is the absolute perfect time to splurge on luxury hair tools that you may not have wanted to spend big money on in the past. In addition to beauty deals, the sale will offer up discounts on fashion, shoes, home goods and even larger tech items. Of course, Amazon Prime members will get free two-day shipping on any item that they pick up during the sale.

The Single Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush

Weight: 2.82 pounds

2.82 pounds Speed Settings: 1

1 Heat Settings: 3

3 Motor: 1,100-watts

This is the easiest way to get a shiny, voluminous blowout at home. The round brush is covered in nylon bristles that are individually lined with tufted bristles to add shine and reduce frizz. This tool works best when divide your hair into sections and do a quick rough-dry with a traditional blow dryer before use — especially if you have super long hair. You can even use it on dry hair if you want to smooth out your look and add-in a little volume.

It has a 4.6 star rating on Amazon with more than 2,500 reviews, so it’s definitely scoring well with users. Reviewers also report that the range of heat settings is great for different hair thicknesses, with thinner hair doing well on the low setting and thicker hair doing well on the high setting. Overall, it’s definitely worth the price, especially when you’re saving $47.

Drybar The Single Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush $155 $105 Buy Now

The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron

Weight: 3.37 pounds

3.37 pounds Attachments: 3

3 Temperature Range: Up to 450-degrees

Think of this as three hair tools in one, as it includes a curling wand with a 1-inch barrel, a 1.25-inch curling iron attachment and a waver attachment that will give that perfect beachy look. At $60 off, it’s the perfect time to invest in a tool that will help you create a myriad of looks.

One reviewer even noted that it’s incredibly easy to use, and mentions she’s always thought that her hair was incapable of holding curl, but this tool proved her wrong. Another reviewer says she loves it thanks to “the variety of styles, quality of tools and options for storing in the included bag.”