×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Madison Avenue Is Poised for a Shopping Comeback

Accessories

Chanel Unveils Jewelry Watches Inspired by Pincushions and Couture

Amazon’s Secret Makeup Mirror Sale Will Instantly Refresh Your Vanity

Shop bestselling mirrors for up to 60% off right now.

Amazon Secret Sale on Makeup Mirrors
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Few items give your getting-ready station a makeover like a new makeup mirror. And with Amazon’s secret sale on makeup mirrors of all shapes and sizes, you don’t have to spend a fortune to upgrade your vanity.

Makeup mirrors have evolved from boring round reflectors to mirrors complete with features like built-in phone holders (GRWM, anyone?), multiple magnification levels, and even sound systems. You can find trifold designs that make it easy to blend your foundation down your neck and around your ears, extra-large ones to blow out your hair at home like a pro, and portable options to touch up wherever you go. Better yet, many of the latest makeup mirrors are designed with built-in lighting. Some contain LED strips that fully wrap the mirror for an even aura of light, and others have chic bulbs that give your vanity a green room feel. Not only will you be able to perfectly apply mascara and deftly define your eyebrows with brow pencil, but you’ll also be able to expertly blend your blemish-covering concealer, bronzer, and more.

Related Galleries

Just like a fresh set of makeup brushes or a new face serum, a souped up makeup mirror will have you looking forward to your beauty routine. There’s no better time to buy one, thanks to Amazon’s sale: The e-tailer is sharing staggering discounts on bestsellers and sleeper hits. And many of the options below are at an all-time low price (we’re talking deeper discounts than Black Friday). Scroll through these options to find a match for your space, no matter how simple or elaborate your beauty routine is.

Sign up for WWD’S Shop newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Related Stories:
The Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors
The Best Makeup Mirrors

Huonul Trifold Makeup Mirror With Lights

Huonul Makeup Mirror

Courtesy of Amazon

Huonul Trifold Makeup Mirror With Lights 49.99  $21.23 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Luxfurni Vanity Mirror With Makeup Lights

Luxfurni large mirror

Courtesy of Amazon

Luxfurni Vanity Mirror With Makeup Lights $169.90  $109.90 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Weily Makeup Mirror With 21 LED Lights and Touch Screen

Weilly Trifold Mirror

Courtesy of Amazon

Weily Makeup Mirror With 21 LED Lights and Touch Screen $40.99  $25.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Funtouch Rechargeable Wall Mounted Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror

Funtouch Wall Mounted Mirror

Courtesy of Amazon

Funtouch Rechargeable Wall Mounted Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror $49.99  $34.43 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Cosmirror Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror

Cosmirror Vanity Mirror

Courtesy of Amazon

Cosmirror Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror $29.99  $20.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Bwllni Lighted Makeup Mirror

Bwlnni Makeup Mirror

Courtesy of Amazon

Bwllni Lighted Makeup Mirror $69.99  $44.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Wrsngh 10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror With Lights

Wrsngh Magnifying Mirror

Courtesy of Amazon

Wrsngh 10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror With Lights $39.99  $16.96 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Fenchilin Hollywood Mirror With Light

Fenchililn Makeup Mirror

Courtesy of Amazon

Fenchilin Hollywood Mirror With Light $69.99  $44.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Weily Portable Travel Makeup Mirror

Weily portable mirror

Courtesy of Amazon

Weily Portable Travel Makeup Mirror $49.99  $19.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Lovespejo Lighted Makeup Mirror With Magnification

Lovespejo Mirror

Courtesy of Amazon

Lovespejo Lighted Makeup Mirror With Magnification $54.99  $39.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Nezzoe Makeup Mirror Touch Screen Vanity

Nezzoe Makeup Mirror

Courtesy of Amazon

Nezzoe Makeup Mirror Touch Screen Vanity $29.99  $23.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Zl Zeling Hollywood Vanity Mirror With Light

Zl Zeling Hollywood Light

Courtesy of Amazon

Zl Zeling Hollywood Vanity Mirror With Light Buy Now AT AMAZON

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products, like makeup mirrors, that make a meaningful difference in your getting-ready routine.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Hot Summer Bags

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

There's a Secret Sale on Amazon Makeup Mirrors Today

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad