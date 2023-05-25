Amazon’s First-Ever Summer Beauty Haul Sale Has Top Deals on Celeb-Approved Makeup, Skin Care, and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring cleaning sets you up for a summer of shiny new things. If you’ve freed up space for new beauty products (or simply need a restock of your favorite face sunscreens, mascaras, and makeup primers), we have the answer. Amazon’s first-ever Summer Beauty Haul just went live with peerlessly low prices on skin care, hair care, and makeup products — many of which are celebrity-approved.

Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul is a two-day savings event — these deals are only available today and tomorrow. Shoppers can save two ways: Amazon is offering up to 45 percent off of beauty essentials from select brands like BeautyBio, Neutrogena, Colgate, and Revlon. On top of these discounts, those who spend $50 or more on select products and use code SUMMERBEAUTY at checkout will receive a $10 promotional credit for future purchases.

Instead of scrolling till your thumb gets sore, peruse our list of the top deals: We’ve highlighted Martha Stewart’s favorite drugstore makeup primer, the only mascara Sofia Richie will wear, and the EltaMd sunscreen that half of Hollywood keeps in their medicine cabinets. Celebs aside, some of the best TikTok beauty products are also on sale, too, including the E.l.f Power Grip Primer and Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer.

If this any indication of what Amazon Prime Day beauty deals will be like, you’ll have another chance to save big on top foundations, acne spot-treatments, gorgeous eyeshadow palettes, and must-have face serums. Either way you don’t want to miss these savings, which Amazon Prime members can get delivered in two days max.

Consider this your sign to stock up for the sunny days ahead — save big on the beauty products below.

E.l.f Power Grip Makeup Primer Courtesy of Amazon E.l.f Power Grip Primer $10 $9 Buy Now at Amazon

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara Courtesy of Amazon Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara $12.99 $9.62 Buy Now at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum Courtesy of Amazon L’Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum 32.99 $18.72 Buy Now at Amazon

Neutrogena Hydroboost Water Gel Moisturizer Courtesy of Amazon Neutrogena Hydroboost Water Gel Moisturizer $26.79 $15.16 Buy Now at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Courtesy of Amazon L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion $15.99 $9.99 Buy Now at Amazon

Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo Courtesy of Amazon Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo $34 $28 Buy Now at Amazon

ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Courtesy of Amazon ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $28 $26 Buy Now at amazon

