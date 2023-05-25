×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

John Demsey Joins L Catterton as Senior Adviser

Business

Chanel to Ramp Up Investments to Bolster Brand Equity

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Resort Inspired by Underwater Creatures of Isola Bella Lake

Amazon’s First-Ever Summer Beauty Haul Sale Has Top Deals on Celeb-Approved Makeup, Skin Care, and More

This limited-time sale has deals for days.

makeup primer and mascara set on a white background
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring cleaning sets you up for a summer of shiny new things. If you’ve freed up space for new beauty products (or simply need a restock of your favorite face sunscreens, mascaras, and makeup primers), we have the answer. Amazon’s first-ever Summer Beauty Haul just went live with peerlessly low prices on skin care, hair care, and makeup products — many of which are celebrity-approved.

Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul is a two-day savings event — these deals are only available today and tomorrow. Shoppers can save two ways: Amazon is offering up to 45 percent off of beauty essentials from select brands like BeautyBio, Neutrogena, Colgate, and Revlon. On top of these discounts, those who spend $50 or more on select products and use code SUMMERBEAUTY at checkout will receive a $10 promotional credit for future purchases.

Related Galleries

Instead of scrolling till your thumb gets sore, peruse our list of the top deals: We’ve highlighted Martha Stewart’s favorite drugstore makeup primer, the only mascara Sofia Richie will wear, and the EltaMd sunscreen that half of Hollywood keeps in their medicine cabinets. Celebs aside, some of the best TikTok beauty products are also on sale, too, including the E.l.f Power Grip Primer and Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer.

If this any indication of what Amazon Prime Day beauty deals will be like, you’ll have another chance to save big on top foundations, acne spot-treatments, gorgeous eyeshadow palettes, and must-have face serums. Either way you don’t want to miss these savings, which Amazon Prime members can get delivered in two days max.

Consider this your sign to stock up for the sunny days ahead — save big on the beauty products below.

Related:
Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales 2023
Best Memorial Day Fashion Sales 2023

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer

Courtesy of Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer $69.99  $40.49 Buy Now at Amazon

Related:
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer Review
The Best Hair Dryer Brushes

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer

Courtesy of Amazon

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer $10.99  $8.80 Buy Now at Amazon

Related: This TikTok-Famous Maybelline Pink Concealer Has Over 100,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit

Courtesy of Amazon

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit LED Teeth Whitening Kit $64.99  $37.49 Buy Now at Amazon

Related: The Best Teeth Whitening Kits for a Brighter Smile

E.l.f Power Grip Makeup Primer

Courtesy of Amazon

E.l.f Power Grip Primer $10  $9 Buy Now at Amazon

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Courtesy of Amazon

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara $12.99  $9.62 Buy Now at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Courtesy of Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum 32.99  $18.72 Buy Now at Amazon

Bio-Oil Skin Care Oil

Courtesy of Amazon

Bio Oil Skin Care Oil $32.64  $26.99 Buy Now at Amazon

Related: The Bio-Oil Skin Care Oil Erased My Post-Surgery Scars

EltaMd UV Clear SPF 46 Sunscreen

Courtesy of Amazon

EltaMd UV Clear SPF 46 Sunscreen $41  $31.16 Buy Now at Amazon

Related: The Best Face Sunscreens

Neutrogena Hydroboost Water Gel Moisturizer

Courtesy of Amazon

Neutrogena Hydroboost Water Gel Moisturizer $26.79  $15.16 Buy Now at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

Courtesy of Amazon

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion $15.99  $9.99 Buy Now at Amazon

Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo

Courtesy of Amazon

Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo $34  $28 Buy Now at Amazon

ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Courtesy of Amazon

ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $28  $26 Buy Now at amazon

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits beauty, fashion and lifestyle stories. She has over six years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She keeps her finger on the pulse of all things related to beauty and wellness, including top new deals from Amazon. Learn more about us here.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Hot Summer Bags

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Sale 2023 - Top Beauty Deals

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad