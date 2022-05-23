Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Sunscreen Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Sunscreen is one of those things in life where more is truly more. You should be wearing it daily and applying more often than you think. So having a stockpile of sunscreen for your face and body is always a good idea — especially when it’s on sale and Memorial Day weekend is in less than a week.

Amazon has answered our prayers to keep our skin protected and is offering some of our favorite sunscreen brands, including Coola, Avène and Mustela, at massively discounted rates of up to 30% off the sticker price. There are even a few specialty sunscreens in the bunch, like tinted sunscreens with SPF, sunscreens specifically for the face and fragrance-free sunscreens with special formulations for those with sensitive skin. And according to dermatologists, the scalp and the lips are often forgotten when it comes to sunscreen, but Amazon’s sale has us covered with sale options for both.

Starting today through May 27th — truly, absolutely perfect timing to get all the sunblock you’ll need for your MDW — you can snag some serious discounts in a variety of sunscreen types, like lotions, powders and sprays, formulations, including mineral and chemical, and for a wide range of activities, from a sunscreen you’ll want to wear daily to one that you’ll need while splashing around at the beach all day.

Below, we’ve curated a list of the very best sunscreens that are currently on sale at Amazon that you absolutely must add to your summer roster, especially as weather forecasters are predicting these next few months to be the sunniest season yet. And if that’s not enough to get you going, remember that you can really never have enough sunscreen and it very rarely goes on sale. So snag these major discounts while they last!

Avène Eau Thermale Solarie UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen

If you hate the goopy feel of sunscreen, try this lightweight formula that is just as protective as its thicker counterparts. Plus, it acts as a multi-defense shield against environmental pollutants and blue light.

Avène Eau Thermale Solarie UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen

Mustela Baby Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 30

Although Mustela is designed to be a brand for babies, we love it for their gentle formulas without any harsh ingredients or chemicals, and this mineral sunscreen is no different. In fact, this sunscreen is specifically developed for sensitive skin with the addition of non-nano zinc, which is made of larger particles that won’t be absorbed by the skin.

Mustela Baby Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 30

Laneige Hydro UV Defense SPF 50+

You may recognize Laneige for their mega famous lip masks, but their hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested sunscreen is equally impressive, touting centella asiatica and hydro ionized mineral water as ingredients to both hydrate and soothe skin, with an invisible finish.

Laneige Hydro UV Defense SPF 50+

Coola Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist with SPF 30

Just like the rest of our body, our scalps can get sunburned too and they’re often a missed or forgotten spot to apply sunscreen. But since exactly no one wants a creamy, goopy mess in their hair, Coola debuted a useful alternative in the form of a mist loaded with plant-based antioxidants and SPF 30 so you can be protected and still get those beachy waves.

Coola Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist with SPF 30

Mustela Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Broad Spectrum

There’s no way around it: sunscreens can be messy — and if you’re anything like me, always end up all over the inside of your beach bag — but a sunscreen stick, like this option from Mustela, solves that problem without compromising one bit of protection. The formula is made with 70% organic ingredients, ultra sheer, water resistant and fragrance free. Bonus? It couldn’t be easier to swipe on.

Mustela Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Broad Spectrum

Coola Organic Liplux Lip Oil Sunscreen with SPF 30

Surprisingly, our lips can burn faster than the rest of our bodies because they have a lower concentration of melanin, meaning that they need plenty of protection from the sun, too. Coola is again coming to our rescue with a dermatologist-tested, broad-spectrum lip oil-lip gloss hybrid with SPF to hydrate dry lips, leaving them protected from rays and free radicals.

Coola Organic Liplux Lip Oil Sunscreen with SPF 30

StriVectin Advanced Retinol Moisturizer SPF 30

StriVectin’s three-for-one moisturizer protects your skin with SPF 30, hydrates with peach flower extract and smooths out fine lines via retinol. If you’re looking for a do-it-all product to swipe on in the morning while you spend the day running errands and going about your business, this is it.

StriVectin Advanced Retinol Moisturizer SPF 30

Avène Eau Thermale Solarie UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen

If you’re a fan of the OG cult classic Avène, but are looking for a hint of coverage and glow, try their tinted sunscreen, which boasts the same nourishing ingredients and SPF as the original, just with a little bronzer.