Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: May 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Stella McCartney’s Fungi Bag Hits Stores in July

Beauty

L’Oréal Invests in Japanese Personalized Beauty Start-up

Fashion

Balenciaga Resort 2023

Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Sunscreen Today

Stock up on all the SPF essentials.

sunscreen lead art
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Sunscreen is one of those things in life where more is truly more. You should be wearing it daily and applying more often than you think. So having a stockpile of sunscreen for your face and body is always a good idea — especially when it’s on sale and Memorial Day weekend is in less than a week.

Amazon has answered our prayers to keep our skin protected and is offering some of our favorite sunscreen brands, including Coola, Avène and Mustela, at massively discounted rates of up to 30% off the sticker price. There are even a few specialty sunscreens in the bunch, like tinted sunscreens with SPF, sunscreens specifically for the face and fragrance-free sunscreens with special formulations for those with sensitive skin. And according to dermatologists, the scalp and the lips are often forgotten when it comes to sunscreen, but Amazon’s sale has us covered with sale options for both.    

Related Galleries

Starting today through May 27th — truly, absolutely perfect timing to get all the sunblock you’ll need for your MDW — you can snag some serious discounts in a variety of sunscreen types, like lotions, powders and sprays, formulations, including mineral and chemical, and for a wide range of activities, from a sunscreen you’ll want to wear daily to one that you’ll need while splashing around at the beach all day. 

Below, we’ve curated a list of the very best sunscreens that are currently on sale at Amazon that you absolutely must add to your summer roster, especially as weather forecasters are predicting these next few months to be the sunniest season yet. And if that’s not enough to get you going, remember that you can really never have enough sunscreen and it very rarely goes on sale. So snag these major discounts while they last!

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Avène Eau Thermale Solarie UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen

If you hate the goopy feel of sunscreen, try this lightweight formula that is just as protective as its thicker counterparts. Plus, it acts as a multi-defense shield against environmental pollutants and blue light.

Avene sunscreen

Avène Eau Thermale Solarie UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen $32  $26 Buy Now

Mustela Baby Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 30

Although Mustela is designed to be a brand for babies, we love it for their gentle formulas without any harsh ingredients or chemicals, and this mineral sunscreen is no different. In fact, this sunscreen is specifically developed for sensitive skin with the addition of non-nano zinc, which is made of larger particles that won’t be absorbed by the skin.

Mustela sunscreen spray

Mustela Baby Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 $20  $18 Buy Now

Laneige Hydro UV Defense SPF 50+

You may recognize Laneige for their mega famous lip masks, but their hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested sunscreen is equally impressive, touting centella asiatica and hydro ionized mineral water as ingredients to both hydrate and soothe skin, with an invisible finish.

Laneige sunscreen

Laneige Hydro UV Defense SPF 50+ $30  $26 Buy Now

Coola Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist with SPF 30

Just like the rest of our body, our scalps can get sunburned too and they’re often a missed or forgotten spot to apply sunscreen. But since exactly no one wants a creamy, goopy mess in their hair, Coola debuted a useful alternative in the form of a mist loaded with plant-based antioxidants and SPF 30 so you can be protected and still get those beachy waves. 

Coola scalp spf

Coola Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist with SPF 30 $52  $42 Buy Now

Mustela Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Broad Spectrum

There’s no way around it: sunscreens can be messy — and if you’re anything like me, always end up all over the inside of your beach bag — but a sunscreen stick, like this option from Mustela, solves that problem without compromising one bit of protection. The formula is made with 70% organic ingredients, ultra sheer, water resistant and fragrance free. Bonus? It couldn’t be easier to swipe on.

Mustela sunscreen stick

Mustela Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Broad Spectrum $13  $11 Buy Now

Coola Organic Liplux Lip Oil Sunscreen with SPF 30

Surprisingly, our lips can burn faster than the rest of our bodies because they have a lower concentration of melanin, meaning that they need plenty of protection from the sun, too. Coola is again coming to our rescue with a dermatologist-tested, broad-spectrum lip oil-lip gloss hybrid with SPF to hydrate dry lips, leaving them protected from rays and free radicals.

Coola Lip SPF

Coola Organic Liplux Lip Oil Sunscreen with SPF 30 $36  $28 Buy Now

StriVectin Advanced Retinol Moisturizer SPF 30

StriVectin’s three-for-one moisturizer protects your skin with SPF 30, hydrates with peach flower extract and smooths out fine lines via retinol. If you’re looking for a do-it-all product to swipe on in the morning while you spend the day running errands and going about your business, this is it.

StriVectin sunscreen

StriVectin Advanced Retinol Moisturizer SPF 30 $99  $79 Buy Now

Avène Eau Thermale Solarie UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen

If you’re a fan of the OG cult classic Avène, but are looking for a hint of coverage and glow, try their tinted sunscreen, which boasts the same nourishing ingredients and SPF as the original, just with a little bronzer.

Avene tinted moisturizer

Avène Eau Thermale Solarie UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen $32  $26 Buy Now

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Amazon Sunscreen Sale - 8 Beauty

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad