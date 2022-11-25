Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Is on Sale During Black Friday 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The Black Friday buzz is all around us: You can shop mega markdowns with brands and retailers offering Black Friday beauty specials and Black Friday fashion deals. Whether you’re setting out to purchase a new performancewear set or you’re after a new home accessory to refresh your space, odds are you’ll be able to find a special discount. In the beauty world, the Jennifer Aniston-beloved brand Augustinus Bader is a top pick for deal hunters.

Since launching in 2018, Augustinus Bader has gained a cult following that competes with the likes of Biologique Recherche. The brand started out with just one product — The Cream — and now offers items like a hydrating face serum, body lotion, and shampoo and conditioner. A special complex called TFC8 is at the core of each luxurious formula; the proprietary ingredient blend is purported to help your skin’s stem cells repair themselves to leave your skin firmer, brighter, and clearer with consistent use. The best Augustinus Bader product for winter is The Rich Cream, which encases the TFC8 technology in a silky rich formula that features nourishing ingredients like evening primrose oil, vitamin E, Argan oil, and avocado oil.

Augustinus Bader’s products aren’t exactly budget-friendly (most products are in the $100 to $300 range) but they are skin-transforming. While you’ll won’t find a discount on the brand’s website, retailers are offering can’t-miss deals right now: You can get up to 25% off The Rich Cream in various sizes at Nordstrom, Space NK, and Violet Grey. Augustinus Bader also has holiday gift sets for women and men that feature multiple products at a slight discount (these sets make top gifts for girlfriends, too).

Editor’s Testing and Review Notes on the Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Product tested: Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Testing time period: Four weeks

Four weeks Application method: I applied a pump and a half on my face and neck on clean skin each morning and night, only using SPF and eye cream otherwise.

Like many of the best face serums and moisturizers, the key to reaping the full benefits of the Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream is consistency. Immediately after applying The Rich Cream for the first time, my combination skin felt hydrated in all the right places and not greasy in my oil-prone T-zone. (If you have combination skin, you know how tricky it is to find a cream that achieves this.) The dense cream has a thick consistency; I found a pump and a half is all I needed to moisturize my face. The first sign of change in my skin came after two weeks of applying the cream morning and night: My pesky smile lines, as well as the fine lines on my forehead, were noticeably less visible. After another two weeks, the real magic happened. My skin looked brighter and felt substantially firmer when applying makeup with my Beautyblender. We all know that there’s only so much topical skin care products can do, but staying loyal to The Rich Cream for a full month made my complexion look and feel healthier.

The Best Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Black Friday Deals: