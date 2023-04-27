Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Review: Here’s Why Celebrities Can’t Get Enough of This Luxury Moisturizer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

A moisturizer created by a German biomedical scientist is on the lips of celebrities, estheticians, and editors for achieving what few products can — smoother, firmer, and brighter skin. This whispered-about, purportedly skin-transforming formula is Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream, and we thoroughly tested it to review its benefits.

Augustinus Bader launched in 2018 with just two products: The Cream, a lightweight lotion, and The Rich Cream, a denser moisturizer. The simply-named salves promised to be the only products you needed for exceptional skin. (At launch, the brand suggested that users bench other skin care products from their routines, save cleanser, to see the magic work.) The weighty, dark blue bottles made quick work of landing in the hands of celebrities: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Victoria Beckham are just three A-listers who welcomed The Cream and The Rich Cream on their shelves in the brand’s nascent days.

Augustinus Bader’s simple, two-products-for-all concept has evolved since the original creams launched. Today, Augustinus Bader has expanded its offerings to a whopping 37 products across the skin care, hair care, body care, and supplement categories, not including kits and a collaboration with Beckham. In just five years, Augustinus Bader’s products have graced the skin of celebrities including, (but certainly not limited to) Kate Moss, Margot Robbie, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Claire Danes. Courteney Cox and Melanie Griffith are investors in the company; Bobbi Brown joined Augustinus Bader as chief creative adviser last August.

Of all the lotions, potions, face serums, and body creams Augustinus Bader creates, none are more popular and prized than The Rich Cream. With a roster of A-list endorsements and boundary-pushing potential skin care benefits, we tested Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream to understand what all the commotion is about. Read on for our honest review.

How We Tested The Augustinus Bader Rich Cream Product tested: Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Key ingredients: A patented complex called TFC8, evening primrose oil, and omega-6 fatty acids

A patented complex called TFC8, evening primrose oil, and omega-6 fatty acids Testing time period: WWD Shop editors have used The Rich Cream on and off for four years. We applied the cream daily for months at a time throughout this testing period.

WWD Shop editors have used The Rich Cream on and off for four years. We applied the cream daily for months at a time throughout this testing period. Number of testers: Three

Three Retailer availability: Augustinus Bader, Sephora, Nordstrom, Bluemercury, SpaceNK, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter

Augustinus Bader, Sephora, Nordstrom, Bluemercury, SpaceNK, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter Editor testing review: Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream is a worthy skin care investment piece that can take the place of many other products. Our testers noticed immediate and long-term benefits. The cream feels luxurious on your skin and layers well with other skin care and makeup products without pilling. Courtesy of Augustinus Bader Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $280 Buy Now at Augustinus Bader

About Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream

The Rich Cream was created by Augustinus Bader, the man behind his eponymous brand. Bader isn’t a dermatologist, cosmetic chemist, or an aesthetician; he’s a biomedical scientist and professor of applied stem cell biology, whose early research centered on using stem cells to heal wounds in burn victims. In 2008, Bader developed a gel that repaired wounds without the need for skin grafts or surgery. That breakthrough development, in tandem with Bader’s 30 years of research in skin healing, is what led Bader to create the patented secret sauce in his line’s products: Trigger Factor Complex, aka TFC8, a complex of amino acids and vitamins designed to regenerate the skin on a cellular level for a firmer, bouncier, and smoother complexion.

The Rich Cream has a dense texture that makes it a great daily moisturizer for dry, sensitive skin, although any skin type may see benefits from using it regularly. TFC8 is the formula’s hero ingredient, which addresses everything from skin laxity, uneven texture and tone, and fine lines. The formula also contains omega-6 fatty acids to soften your skin, antioxidants to address free radical-related skin damage from environmental pollutants, plus evening primrose oil to nourish and soothe your skin.

Although The Rich Cream was originally designed as a denser and more hydrating alternative to The Cream, it’s not just a moisturizer for winter or dry skin — it’s friendly for all skin types, all year long. You can apply it in the morning before smoothing on one of your favorite tinted sunscreens, or use it in place of night cream for a flood of moisture before bed.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Review — Editor Testing Notes

My perennially-parched skin type will take all the moisture it can get. In any given week, I have hydrating toners, hyaluronic acid serums, ceramide moisturizers, and sheet masks in rotation to keep my skin smooth, not sandpaper-y. This leads me to my meet cute with Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream back in 2019 — the moisturizer promised to be a one-step solution for glowing, supple skin, so I gave it a test. I followed the product’s instructions to a T, which at the time meant pledging loyalty to The Rich Cream, sidelining my serums to use the cream with only a simple cleanser and face sunscreen. After 27 days of this skin care cleanse, I noticed a few changes: My skin felt bouncier to the touch, the fine lines on my forehead were nowhere to be found, and I didn’t have a dry patch or ounce of redness in sight.

In the four years since my original testing period, I’ve run through four to five bottles of The Rich Cream. As a beauty editor, I’m a maximalist in my routine, so since my initial test I’ve used it in combination with my other go-to products, like vitamin C serum, acne spot-treatments, retinol products, and more. The Rich Cream feels like liquid silk on your skin, wears gorgeously under foundation and skin tints, and doesn’t pill with other products. This isn’t a product to only use on the day of a special occasion; although it gives you the instant benefit of radiance and hydration, the real results come with consistent, twice-a-day application.

Has Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream given me the skin of a high school student and solved all of my concerns? No. But The Rich Cream is a very good moisturizer with immediate and long-term benefits — for me, the biggest improvements lied in my skin’s elasticity and tone. You can use it as a day cream and a night cream, and you feel “Succession” wealthy just having the bottle on your vanity (the signature blue bottle is spotted by Kendall Roy’s sink in the show’s first season). When I have The Rich Cream on hand, it’s a moisturizer I use to the last drop.

Is Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream Worth It?

Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream has a price tag that makes you wince — at $290 for a full-sized tube, it’s an investment. However, the cream is backed with 30 years of research, with recent clinical and user trials that support the claims (you can read more about them here).

Because of its intense hydration and firming, brightening, and softening benefits, The Rich Cream can take the place of other skin care products you regularly use, which altogether may make the cost more palatable. A little goes a long way — our testers were able to use just one and half pumps to cover their full complexions. And for those not ready to fully commit, The Rich Cream also comes in a 30ml size for $180 and a travel-sized 15ml bottle for $92.

Courtesy of Augustinus Bader Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $280 Buy Now at Augustinus Bader

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your skin and hair. She’s been using Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream on and off since 2019.