Chances are you probably have quite a few people on your holiday shopping list this year. But there’s always one person who deserves extra attention and an extra special gift: Mom. She’s been there for you from Day One, so show your appreciation during the merriest time of year with a gift that will pamper her. From a fresh new fragrance that will lift her mood to a set that brings the spa home to her to skin care that will leave her glowing, these are the best beauty gifts for Mom that will make her feel loved.

1. Chloé Eau de Toilette Rose Tangerine

Chloé’s beloved signature Eau de Toilette has truly become a modern classic for its floral, feminine magic. It recently got a fruity makeover for the latest version, Rose Tangerine. Along with the new citrus note, blackcurrant was added to the mix, along with a base of cedar and white amber. Delicate and dainty, it’ll be a welcome addition to her fragrance collection, making it a great beauty gift for Mom.

Chloé Eau de Toilette Rose Tangerine $68.00

2. Saint Jane Beauty CBD Glow Kit

Soothing CBD is the not-so-secret ingredient that everyone could use more of during these stressful times. Help Mom chill out with this limited-edition set from Saint Jane Beauty that includes a mini award-winning Luxury CBD Beauty Serum that instantly calms and soothes stressed, irritated, dry and red skin with 20 botanicals, leaving her glowing. The second item in this power couple is a brand new shade of their Luxury Lip Shine in Tonic, which is formulated with just eight clean ingredients — including 50 mg. of full-spectrum CBD — to pamper her pucker.

Saint Jane Beauty CBD Glow Kit $46.00

3. Murad Look on the Bright Side

No matter her skin type, there’s one power ingredient that everyone’s skin loves: vitamin C. Murad’s Look on the Bright Side limited-edition holiday set is chock full of the stuff with three products that spotlight the brightening ingredient, to deliver a smoother skin texture and prevent environmental damage. The trio includes Essential-C Cleanser, Vitamin C Glycolic Brightening Serum and Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 PA+++. Along with stabilized vitamin C to bring antioxidant protection, all three also contain vitamins A and E to fight damage, condition and hydrate, as well as ginkgo biloba to fend off free radical damage.

Murad Look on the Bright Side $80.00

4. Canopy Humidifier

There’s no better beauty gift for Mom than the gift of hydrated, healthy, glowing skin. A humidifier is a great way to get those coveted results. But Canopy isn’t any old humidifier. The recent launch is dermatologist-approved and does good for skin and wellness without all the fuss of a traditional humidifier. It also doubles as a diffuser. Specifically designed to be extra clean and sanitary, it has a unique filter system and relies on evaporative technology instead of mist for filtered moisture that’s free from bacteria and particles, plus embedded UV LEDs prevent mold from growing. Smart sensors help it maintain optimal moisture levels around the clock. It can hydrate rooms up to 500 square feet, has a USB-C power cord to charge it to run for up to 36 hours and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Canopy Humifidier $150.00

5. Harry Josh 3-in-1 Ceramic Curling Iron

As Gisele Bündchen’s mane man, celeb stylist Harry Josh knows his way around a curling iron. That might explain why his new 3-in-1 is the ultimate triple threat. It can be used as a ceramic wand, plus it comes with a detachable marcel clamp and a detachable spring clamp to offer all the options, from loose waves to tight curls. Crafted from nano-ceramic and boasting tourmaline technology, the barrel gives off negative ions to smooth hair and lock in moisture. It heats up evenly, from tip to bottom, in 40 seconds flat.

Harry Josh 3-in-1 Ceramic Curling Iron $175.00

6. Bloomeffects Dutch Discovery Kit

Tell Mom to go Dutch! Bloomeffects was the first skin-care brand to tap into the moisturizing and regenerative properties of tulips. She can try that flower power for herself with their Dutch Discovery Kit that will transport her to a tulip field in Amsterdam. It includes travel sizes of their Royal Tulip Nectar moisturizer and Royal Tulip Cleansing Jelly, as well as a full size of the Dutch Dirt Mask, plus a Bloomeffects floral headband to give her spa vibes. The packaging is made from PICEA wood tubes to go easy on the planet.

Bloomeffects Dutch Discovery Kit $54.00

7. Riki Loves Riki Colorful LED Lighted Mirror With Magnetic Makeup Palette

After you give her this game-changing mirror, she’ll wonder how she ever lived without it. One of the best beauty gifts for Mom, this Riki Loves Riki mirror is equally handy at home and on the go. As a portable vanity, she can tuck her favorite color pans into the tray to turn it into a makeup palette. With LED lights, three dimming stages and a rotating mirror, she’ll have the best lighting to do her makeup anywhere she pleases. The Tiffany Blue hue adds a pretty touch.

Riki Loves Riki Colorful LED Lighted Mirror with Magnetic Makeup Palette $90.00

8. Beautycounter Golden Hour All-in-One Palette

This pretty palette is basically a one-stop source for a full look, with four eye shadows, a blush and a highlighter, plus a built-in mirror. True to its name, it’ll give Mom that golden-hour glow with endless options that can take her from day to night. Best of all, it’s a purchase you’ll both feel good about, as the limited-edition palette is formulated without talc and 100 percent of the mica is responsibly sourced from the U.S. Since ethical issues are abundant when it comes to sourcing mica, a percentage of proceeds from this palette will be donated to local communities in India who are fighting for human rights and safety for those effected by mica mining.

Beautycounter Golden Hour All-In-One Palette $65.00

9. Pureology Hydrate Holiday Kit

A good hair day is a gift every mom will love. Hydrated hair is healthy hair and Pureology’s limited-edition four-piece holiday kit will leave her locks full of moisture. Designed to nourish color-treated hair, each formula has ingredients to deliver on that promise. The Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner contain jojoba, green tea and sage. An impressive multitasker, the Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray primes, detangles, protects and adds shine with camelina oil, coconut oil and olive oil, while the Refresh & Go Dry Shampoo soaks up excess oil with rice starch.

Pureology Hydrate Holiday Kit $70.00

10. Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen Kit

Practically every mom has an eyeliner or two in her makeup bag, so give her an upgrade with this quad from Pixi that has four mini sizes of their award-winning Endless Silky Eye Pens. Between BlackNoir, CopperGlow, MatteSienna and AntiqueGold, she’ll be covered with every hue she can possibly need. They look good and do good, since they’re infused with vitamin E to boost skin elasticity, while mica gives a natural glow. Though the long wear liner won’t budge or smudge after a long day, it glides right on when applying. Impressively versatile, they can draw on a fine line or create a smoky look.

Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen Kit $18.00