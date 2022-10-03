×
We Tried Beauty Pie’s ‘Unlipstick’ in Collaboration with Jenna Lyons — Here’s Why It’s Worth Checking Out.

Its buttery-soft formula adds a flattering dose of color and syncs with the skin for natural lip coverage.

unlipstick lead art
Courtesy of Beauty Pie x Jenna Lyons

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

For many years I’ve struggled to find a lipstick that didn’t parch my dry lips. I would be hopeful to find a color, texture, and formula that looked good, only to catch myself applying my favorite lip gloss on top in order to keep my lips nourished and hydrated. This battle felt equivalent to the struggle of finding the perfect pair of jeans. Though there are so many lipstick options on the market with all sorts of shades varying from red to nude, finding the one that’s right for you requires trial and error. However, once you do find that perfect one, it becomes a must-have to add to your makeup bag.

That’s why when I learned that Beauty Pie’s Unlipstick, a collaboration between the exclusive beauty membership club and Jenna Lyons, the well-known style icon and former J.Crew creative director. Lyons and Beauty Pie’s mission was to create the perfect lipstick for every woman without a flaky, chalky, or flat sensation. As we creep closer to the cold months of the year when my dry, chapped lips could use a pop of color and a boost of moisture, I knew I had to put Beauty Pie’s Unlipstick to the test.

How I Tested Beauty Pie’s Unlipstick 

Here are all the details of exactly how I tested Beauty Pie’s Unlipstick.

  • Products tested: Beauty Pie Unlipstick in shades Nothing On, Winner, Crushed Petal, Lipstick Pink, Strike While It’s Hot, Cherry Cherry, Sheer Mocha, and Jenna.
  • Testing time period: Three days and counting.
  • Application method: With my lips in a pout, I directly placed the product on my lips and glided it across my upper and bottom lips.
  • Price: The lip sheers with the Keep This Refillable Case is $20 for members and $38 for nonmembers; The Keep This Refillable Case is $8 for members and $10 for non-members; The Unlipstick Refill Bullet is $12 for members and $28 for non-members.
  • Notable ingredients: Super-nourishing natural waxes and algae-derived UndaPlump+Extract
  • Available to shop: Available now at beautypie.com.
  • Pros:
    • Lightweight and long-wearing
    • Hydrating formula
    • Smooth, even texture
    • Extensive shade range
  • Cons:
    • Have to apply multiple layers if you want a bold lip 
    • May feel dry on cracked lips
  • Testing Verdict: One application delivered a natural-looking tint and moisture to my lips without feeling dry like your typical matte lipstick or shiny like a gloss. It also stayed put; I only had to reapply once throughout a night out. 

Beauty Pie Unlipstick $20 for members; $38 for non-members Buy Now

About Beauty Pie

Beauty Pie is a UK-based members’ shopping club for beauty products. Launched by Marcia Kilgore, the founder of Bliss Spa, Beauty Pie cuts out the retail markups to deliver products without added expenses. Members pay a small fee to access a plethora of incredibly priced products. You can choose your membership level, and with each membership, you’re given a monthly allowance based on the ‘typical’ prices of the products — but of course, you only pay the members’ fees. This can also be carried over, so you don’t need to shop monthly. If you don’t want to be a member, you can still shop from the retailer and pay standard retail prices.

About Beauty Pie’s Unlipstick

The Unlipstick is a new hybrid lipstick that’s creamy, moisturizing, sheer, and demi-matte. It originates from the idea that the perfect lip product shouldn’t require any compromise. That’s why the Unlipstick was designed to have it all — the buildable color of a lip tint, the moisture of a lip balm, and the wearability of a lipstick — in one ultra-conditioning, ultra-comfortable, ultra-flattering tube. 

The Unlipstick includes eight modern shades and five mix-and-match lip liners hand-picked by Lyons. From an effortless everyday nude called “Nothing On” to Lyons’ signature bold red called “Strike It While It’s Hot” and everything in between, there’s a shade for everyone. Each shade is formulated with super-nourishing natural waxes and algae-derived UndaPlump + Extract, a skin-nourishing active that refines lip contours and helps visibly restore lost volume. It’s incredibly lightweight and offers a blotted effect — the kind of soft and diffused finish you would achieve after endlessly blotting your lips on a tissue. 

The Unlipsticks come as eco-friendly refills, perfectly sized to fit the stylish, recycled aluminum Keep This lipstick case. When purchasing lipsticks, you don’t need to buy a case for each color. Instead, each color can be popped into that one case, switched out, and changed for another color at any time. 

Beauty Pie Unlipstick Testing

My possession of Beauty Pie’s Unlipstick couldn’t have come at a better time; I’ve been working hard at curating a paired-back makeup practice to keep my skin clean and get back to the basics — similarly to what one does with their wardrobe. So while I streamline my routine, I could use an all-encompassing lip product that lets me discard my lip tints, lip oils, lip glosses, and lip balms and free up my space, time, and mind.

The first time I applied the Unlipstick, I fell for it hard. I used “Winner” without a mirror and was convinced I’d picked up a balm by mistake. Once I looked at my lips, I realized this product was unlike anything I’ve tried before, and like other lipsticks, it frankly didn’t need to be applied carefully in front of a mirror. The texture was comforting and melted into my lips, leaving them feeling soft and cared for. Especially with chronically dry lips, I try to steer away from matte finishes, but with the Unlipstick, I didn’t need extra moisture for hours after using this product.

First, I experimented with one layer of the lighter shades for natural coverage and then dabbed on the darker ones for more of a popsicle lip stain look. I instantly noticed that no matter the hue, each one is sheer and conditioning, allowing you to layer it to your desired finish, whether subtle or more impactful. “Nothing On,” one of my favorites, perfectly amps up my lip color with a peachy nude, while my other favorite, “Winner,” is a rose pink that adds a flush to my lips to match my excessive amount of liquid blush.

Is Beauty Pie’s Unlipstick Worth It?

I’m a massive fan of lip products; I’ll take them over eyeshadow or bronzer any day because they’re powerful enough to transform my face and conceal my dry lips. So, I’ll confess that I’m a harsh critic of any product I apply to my lips.

In a world of “skin minimalism,” the timing of this multi-tasker couldn’t be better. This all-in-one lipstick with a buttery-soft formula has freed up all my day and night handbags. Plus, the staying power is impressive for a hydrating demi-matte lipstick. The first time I wore it, I was out for five hours, and I only had to apply it once — and that was after drinking a few cocktails. 

Most importantly, these lipsticks reminded me of how fun makeup can be. Unlipstick is seamless to apply and layer and a perfect way to ease your way back into makeup. I’ll be keeping one in every purse for this season and beyond. 

