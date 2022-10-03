We Tried Beauty Pie’s ‘Unlipstick’ in Collaboration with Jenna Lyons — Here’s Why It’s Worth Checking Out.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

For many years I’ve struggled to find a lipstick that didn’t parch my dry lips. I would be hopeful to find a color, texture, and formula that looked good, only to catch myself applying my favorite lip gloss on top in order to keep my lips nourished and hydrated. This battle felt equivalent to the struggle of finding the perfect pair of jeans. Though there are so many lipstick options on the market with all sorts of shades varying from red to nude, finding the one that’s right for you requires trial and error. However, once you do find that perfect one, it becomes a must-have to add to your makeup bag.

That’s why when I learned that Beauty Pie’s Unlipstick, a collaboration between the exclusive beauty membership club and Jenna Lyons, the well-known style icon and former J.Crew creative director. Lyons and Beauty Pie’s mission was to create the perfect lipstick for every woman without a flaky, chalky, or flat sensation. As we creep closer to the cold months of the year when my dry, chapped lips could use a pop of color and a boost of moisture, I knew I had to put Beauty Pie’s Unlipstick to the test.