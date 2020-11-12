All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

During the holiday shopping season, we make so many lists for our friends and family. It’s easy to get carried away finding just the right gift for your mom, dad or best friend, leaving one person behind: yourself! After all, no one knows what you want better than you do. If you’re too busy purchasing presents for everyone else, we’ve pitched in by finding the best beauty products to add to your holiday wishlist. We cover the bases with the top picks across makeup, skin care and fragrance.

1. IT Cosmetics Celebrate Your Beauty

Consider this a collection of the greatest makeup hits by IT Cosmetics. Because the line was developed by Jamie Kern Lima with input from plastic surgeons and dermatologists, its products are known for delivering serious, skin-changing results. This limited-edition makeup gift set has everything you need to nail a holiday party look. There’s a full-size Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara for long, luscious lashes; a full-size Bye Bye Pores Blush in Naturally Pretty that shrinks pores while giving you rosy cheeks; Heavenly Luxe French Boutique Blush Brush #4 so you can perfectly apply that blush every time, and a travel size of Your Skin But Better Setting Spray that helps makeup stick around for 16 hours while hydrating and nourishing with hyaluronic acid, coconut water and aloe vera extract, plus keeping oil and shine at bay.

2. GoopGlow Glowing Skin Best Sellers Kit

Who doesn’t want Gwyneth Paltrow’s glowing complexion? This three piece set of Goop’s top-selling exfoliating, smoothing and brightening skin-care products will get you there. The Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator works as a physical and chemical exfoliant to polish your way to an even complexion with microexfoliating minerals quartz, garnet, alumina and silica and glycolic acid. Sprinkle oranges and lemon verbena-flavored Morning Skin Superpowder into your water to reap the rewards of grapeseed proanthocyanidins, vitamins C and E, CoQ10, lutein and zeaxanthin. Pre-soaked peel pads 15 percent Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel refine and brighten while you snooze overnight with fruit extracts, while hyaluronic acid softens skin.

3. Moroccanoil Twinkle Twinkle Hydration Set

Luscious locks will be yours with this hydrating hair set by Moroccanoil. Cold winter temperatures can be tough on hair, so it’s perfect timing to ad this beauty product to your holiday wishlist. Formulated to work with all hair types and textures, it addresses dryness, frizz and boosts shine. All four products are infused with Moroccanoil’s signature argan oil, which is full of vitamin E, essential fatty acids and antioxidants to deeply moisturize and nourish the hair and skin. The set includes their Hydrating Shampoo, Hydrating Conditioner, Body Soufflé Fragrance Originale and Moroccanoil Treatment, all packed in the festive case.

4. Mara Sea The Glow Radiance Duo

Talk about a power couple! This holiday set includes Mara’s two bestselling facial oils that work for all skin types, from dry to mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal. Use them together and your complexion will never be glowier. There’s a full size of the Universal Face Oil, an incredible hydrator, and a travel size of the Algae Retinol Face Oil, which helps improve skin’s texture and minimize dark spots.

5. Slip Rose Leopard Small Slipsilk Scrunchies Bauble Trio

Did you know that hair ties can be one of the most common culprits of hair breakage? Keep your strands safe with this adorable ornament filled with three Slipsilk Skinnies scrunchies. Made from the same Slipsilk used in the award-winning pillowcases, in addition to preventing damage and breakage to hair, they also won’t leave any creases, keeping your style intact. The trio includes one in black, rose gold and leopard print, so there’s an option for every outfit.

6. Ralph Lauren Romance Eau de Parfum Gift Set

Ralph Lauren’s Romance is a true classic, so it’s another beauty product to add to your holiday wishlist. The first snowfall of the season is the muse behind the pretty box adorned with white and silver snowflakes. The set includes a full-size perfume, body lotion, shave gel and body mist, all in the iconic Romance scent of rose damascene blended with jasmine absolute.

7. Ole Henriksen Power Juice Skincare Set

Essentially like green juice for your face, that’s exactly why you’ll want to add this set to your beauty holiday wish list. The trio works for normal, dry, combination and oily skin to tackle dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, and uneven texture. The Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner harnesses AHAs to even skin tone and minimize dark spots while smoothing fine lines. The C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème is a strong moisturizer boasting three sources of vitamin C and rose of winter extract to guard skin from pollution while turning back the clock. Finally, the PHAT Glow Facial is a massage-activated face mask that leaves skin smooth and glowing.

8. Givenchy L’Interdit, Mini Mascara & Le Rouge Lip Set

Consider this your after dark beauty essentials. Inside the festive red box is Givenchy L’Interdit, a warm, woody floral eau de parfum with notes of orange blossom, jasmine and patchouli. Complete the bold fragrance with a few swipes of their mini Disturbia Mascara to maximize lashes and a mini Le Rouge 333 red lipstick with a case you’ll want to show off.

9. Korres Passport to Greece Skincare Set

When you can’t plan a winter getaway, this limited-edition holiday kit is the next best thing to a trip to Greece to get you glowing like you just came back from the Mediterranean. The box itself is enough to give you major wanderlust and inside are travel-friendly favorites spotlighting traditional Greek ingredients. The Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser and Greek Yoghurt Probiotic Gel-Cream contain real Greek yoghurt for a collagen boost, while the Apothecary Wild Rose Sleeping Facial has vitamin C from wild rose to brighten. Finally, the Pomegranate Resurfacing Mask tones and delivers antioxidants courtesy of its title ingredient.

10. MAC Showstopper Powder Kiss Lipstick Set

Pucker up for the ultimate lipstick collection. The limited-edition set features MAC’s award-winning Powder Kiss Lipstick in five of the top-selling shades. Beloved for its matte formula that stays put yet keeps lips hydrated and comfortable, the lipstick was created to bring a backstage technique to the rest of the world that blends out the edges of matte lipstick, giving it a blurred vibe. The advanced formula has powder pigments that are coated in moisture to condition lips, so it looks like a matte but feels like a smooth balm. The shades include Stay Curious, Fall In Love, Devoted to Chili, Mull It Over and Werk, Werk, Werk.

