To the Last Drop: Shop 11 Beauty Products Our Shopping Editors Emptied This Month

As WWD Shop editors, one component of our job is thoroughly testing beauty products to assure that the recommendations we include in our stories are worth your time and hard-earned money. We examine everything from the packaging to the feel of the product and how it wears throughout the day, allowing us to write honest reviews on launches (like we did for our Kilian Paris’ Can’t Stop Loving You perfume review and our Sunday Riley niacinamide serum review). This means that we’re often switching up our beauty routines to test face serums, sheet masks, mascara, acne-covering concealer — and so much more. Every now and then, we come across can’t-live-without products that become mainstays in our beauty routines, and we use them to the very last drop.

The products on this list are editor-approved to the nth degree. These skin care, hair care, and makeup finds are the ones we came back to between testing others in their category — they’re standouts for their packaging, texture, and results. Some of our empties this month are skin care newcomers — like the Oak Essentials Hydra Balm, for example. Others are tried-and-true products we’ve relied on for ages, like Neutrogena’s On the Spot Acne Treatment. A handful of these products were sent to us by brands for testing (thank you!) and others are beauty products our editors purchased for themselves.

If you’re on the market for a multi-tasking lip balm, a concealer that fakes eight hours of sleep, or a skin-transforming serum, shop here.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm "Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm gives me everything I want in a lip balm. It plumps and softens my lips for hours, all while smelling fantastic. While it's called a balm, the formula is thick and feels more like a rich gloss. My favorite part is the range of shades to choose from. From Vanilla Beige to Brown Sugar, two of my favorites, each is universally flattering and perfect for when I'm going to a wedding or a casual dinner with friends." — Style Commerce Editor Nikki Chwatt

Isamaya Rubberlash Latex Lift Mascara "This Isamaya Rubberlash Latex Lift Mascara has been my go-to for months — one coat uplifts my lashes and intensely defines them with basalt-black pigments. The spoolie has a tiny nub on the tip that's great for coating the finest lashes on the inner and outer area of my lash line. And the packaging? To die for. The tube is encased in a unique rubber material that's fun to hold and makes it easy to grip when applying." — Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor Claire Sullivan

Sonäge Botanica Souffle Cream "Sonäge is an award-winning skin care brand known for its minimalistic products, made with natural, high-quality, innovative ingredients for every skin type. Its lightweight, mattifying whipped face moisturizer is a go-to of mine because it's kind to my pores and dry skin. It's packed with all-natural ingredients such as aloe vera, calendula, tea extract, and Ylang Ylang flower extract, making me feel comfortable slathering it on every morning. It also leaves my skin looking ridiculously bright, which is a nice perk." — Chwatt

Nars Creamy Radiant Concealer "This Nars Creamy Radiant Concealer launched a full decade ago, and it's a workhorse formula that I always keep on hand to brighten my dark circle-prone under eyes. The formula applies like butter. It's sheer enough to look like real skin, but pigmented enough to conceal just about anything you apply it on top of — no small feat. Don't just take my word for it; this staple has earned over 8,000 five star reviews on Sephora." — Sullivan

Oribe Rough Luxury Molding Wax "Sure, my hair is short, but that doesn't mean it's always easy to manage. When I've skipped the barbershop visit by an extra week or so, I tend to switch to a product with a lighter hold to achieve that effortlessly coiffed hair. Otherwise, the fine texture of my hair can have that clumpy '90s gel look. What I love the most about Oribe's Rough Molding Wax is its versatility for short hair lengths with a semi-matte finish that will please anyone, and a strong hold that's still has flexibility. It's one of those products that's so good, you don't even wait until it's finished to restock." — Mansuroglu

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin™ Skin Barrier Serum Toner "This Dr. Jart serum toner is as thirst-quenching for my skin as reuniting with my water bottle after an intense workout. The calming formula which consists of Ceramide NP and Panthenol, restores my skin's barrier and softens, without weighing my face down. It's the perfect addition for days when my skin craves more moisture and hydration." — Chwatt

Dior Diorshow On Set Brow Gel "I'm extremely particular about tinted brow gel. I need just the right amount of pigment to tint blonde hairs and camouflage sparse areas, while also avoiding a heavy, dense, tattooed brow look. That's why I love Dior's brow gel so much. The 032 shade is the perfect color match, the spoolie applies just the right amount to keep the look natural, and best of all, the gel can can tame unruly eyebrow hairs without that crunchy feeling for all-day brow perfection. It's a solid 10 for me." — Mansuroglu

Oak Essentials Hydra Eye Balm "If you're a fan of slugging your skin, you'll love this Oak Essentials Hydra Eye Balm as much as I do. It's as rich as eye creams get, with a waterless formula that's full of shea butter, pomegranate seed oil, jojoba oil, and many other antioxidant-rich fatty acids. The dense formula melts onto your skin when you apply it, I tap it on at night and during the day — it creates a smooth canvas for any concealer." — Sullivan

La Mer The Treatment Lotion "Yes, it's a splurge, but this La Mer Treatment Lotion contains a whopping 3.4 ounces of formula. I consider it a wellness juice for my skin: The watery fluid contains La Mer's signature skin-reviving Miracle Broth, plus calming and hydrating ingredients. I slap it on after a late night to make my skin look plump and radiant — this gets rid of dullness instantly." — Sullivan

Meet Our WWD Shop Editors

Adam Mansuroglu is the Director of Commerce for Fairchild Media Group, both writing and top editing stories in WWD’s Shop vertical. Prior to his current role, the Brooklyn native has covered men’s and women’s fashion, footwear, beauty, and lifestyle trends for over 12 years. His writing and reporting has been featured in a number of publications such as Cosmopolitan Magazine, Men’s Health Magazine, and Out Magazine. From splurging at beauty stores to fix teen acne woes to years of previewing top new products for editorial review, Mansuroglu has always thoroughly enjoyed playing with all the goodies the beauty world has to offer.

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your skin and hair.

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News, where she both writes and edits stories on the latest clothing, accessory, and shoe must-haves. As a New York City resident, she’s garnered a love for handbags, shoes, and garments as well as beauty and skincare products that will keep her skin protected during the changing seasons. As a result, she has tested many products to see which ones work agree for her skin and hair type and which may work better for others with different needs.