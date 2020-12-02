In a time where the beauty industry is bustling with innovations in sustainability, making the switch to clean beauty has never been easier. This holiday season, eco-friendly brands like Beautycounter are taking the guesswork out of gift-giving with their limited-edition holiday 2020 offerings, which showcases the brand’s best-selling clean skin care, makeup, body care and wellness products in festive gift sets.
Not only does this provide the perfect opportunity to shower your loved ones with gifts that give back to the environment, but it also allows you to explore the clean beauty brand’s fan-favorite catalog of products, which each boast toxic-free formulas and are sustainably-made, with their carefully-curated pairings and discounted prices. Read on to find the best Beautycounter gift sets and holiday offerings that will make excellent gifts for anyone on your list.
1. Beautycounter Counter+ Mini Skin Stars Set
Comprised of the brand’s best-selling serums, this skin care trio is packed with the essentials to achieve that lit-from-within-glow. The set includes travel-sized versions of the All Bright C Serum, Overnight Resurfacing Peel and No. 1 Brightening Facial Oil, which can each be used on a variety of skin types and fit into any routine.
2. Beautycounter Ultimate Renewal Bath Set
Designed with ultimate relaxation in mind, this self-care-approved bath set helps create a luxurious spa-quality treatment at home using Beautycounter’s best-selling body care products. The set includes the skin-smoothing Sugarbuff Body Polish and ultra-moisturizing Luminous Hydration Body Oil, plus the brand’s Dry Brush to lightly exfoliate the skin and enhance tone and texture.
3. Beautycounter Luminous Lids Cream Shadows
Featuring four festive shades of Beautycounter’s silky-smooth cream eyeshadows, this limited-edition gift set is equipped with everything you need to create shimmery eye looks thanks to the formula’s dazzling, light-reflective sparkle and buildable color payoff. The set includes the shades Amethyst, Amber, Onyx and Soft Gold.
4. Beautycounter The Clean Deo Minis
Perfect for the fitness buff on your list, this wellness gift set includes four mini versions of the brand’s Clean Deo deodorants, which are formulated without aluminum and deliver long-lasting odor neutralizing goodness. The set features the scents Lavender, Fresh Coconut, Clean Rose and Crisp Sequoia.
5. Beautycounter The Jellies – Shimmers Set
Bring on the sparkle this holiday season with The Jellies Shimmers Set, which celebrates the brand’s flattering, cushiony-soft and high-impact Jellies lip gloss. The Shimmers Set features five holiday-inspired shades: Cocoa, Caramel, Peppermint, Sorbet and Honey.
6. Beautycounter Good Glow Body Duo
Treat your skin to a little TLC with this pampering duo, which includes the brand’s Sugarbuff Body Polish and Body Glow Illuminating Lotion. Together, these body care products polish the skin for a silky-smooth feel while also imparting a universally flattering, natural-looking sheen.
7. Beautycounter Counterman Fresh Essentials Set
Designed with the Counterman in mind, this kit is stocked with the essentials so he can start his day on a fresh note. The gift set includes the Counterman Purifying Shampoo, Counterman Energizing Charcoal Body Wash and The Counterman Clean Deo.
8. Beautycounter Give ‘Em Lip Trio Set
Created in celebration of the brand’s seventh anniversary, the Give ‘Em Lip Trio showcases Beautycounter’s dedication to clean beauty with its limited-edition packaging and honors its best-selling cushiony-soft lipstick formula. The set includes the shades Beautycounter Red, The Fuschia Is Clean and B. Fearless.
9. Beautycounter Special Edition Cleansing Balm
Released in anticipation of the holiday season, the Special Edition Cleansing Balm hydrates while it removes makeup, oil and other pore-clogging agents from the skin. Formulated with nourishing ingredients such as lotus extract and jojoba and avocado seed oils, this cleansing balm doesn’t strip skin but instead, mimics the skin’s natural lipid barrier to strengthen, replenish and lock in moisture.
10. Beautycounter Good Scents Body Butter Trio
Featuring a trio of the brand’s best-selling clean-formulated body butters, which offer a decadently-rich whipped, texture that deeply hydrates the skin for a silky-smooth finish, this gift set makes a great gift for a loved one or yourself. Available in three holiday-inspired scents, these body care products also act as an aromatherapy moment with their uplifting, soothing and balancing fragrance notes.