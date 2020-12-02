All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In a time where the beauty industry is bustling with innovations in sustainability, making the switch to clean beauty has never been easier. This holiday season, eco-friendly brands like Beautycounter are taking the guesswork out of gift-giving with their limited-edition holiday 2020 offerings, which showcases the brand’s best-selling clean skin care, makeup, body care and wellness products in festive gift sets.

Not only does this provide the perfect opportunity to shower your loved ones with gifts that give back to the environment, but it also allows you to explore the clean beauty brand’s fan-favorite catalog of products, which each boast toxic-free formulas and are sustainably-made, with their carefully-curated pairings and discounted prices. Read on to find the best Beautycounter gift sets and holiday offerings that will make excellent gifts for anyone on your list.

1. Beautycounter Counter+ Mini Skin Stars Set

Comprised of the brand’s best-selling serums, this skin care trio is packed with the essentials to achieve that lit-from-within-glow. The set includes travel-sized versions of the All Bright C Serum, Overnight Resurfacing Peel and No. 1 Brightening Facial Oil, which can each be used on a variety of skin types and fit into any routine.

Beautycounter Counter+ Mini Skin Stars Set $45 Buy Now

2. Beautycounter Ultimate Renewal Bath Set

Designed with ultimate relaxation in mind, this self-care-approved bath set helps create a luxurious spa-quality treatment at home using Beautycounter’s best-selling body care products. The set includes the skin-smoothing Sugarbuff Body Polish and ultra-moisturizing Luminous Hydration Body Oil, plus the brand’s Dry Brush to lightly exfoliate the skin and enhance tone and texture.

Beautycounter Ultimate Renewal Bath Set $89 Buy Now

3. Beautycounter Luminous Lids Cream Shadows

Featuring four festive shades of Beautycounter’s silky-smooth cream eyeshadows, this limited-edition gift set is equipped with everything you need to create shimmery eye looks thanks to the formula’s dazzling, light-reflective sparkle and buildable color payoff. The set includes the shades Amethyst, Amber, Onyx and Soft Gold.

Beautycounter Luminous Lids Cream Shadows Set $39 Buy Now

4. Beautycounter The Clean Deo Minis

Perfect for the fitness buff on your list, this wellness gift set includes four mini versions of the brand’s Clean Deo deodorants, which are formulated without aluminum and deliver long-lasting odor neutralizing goodness. The set features the scents Lavender, Fresh Coconut, Clean Rose and Crisp Sequoia.

Beautycounter The Clean Deos Minis Set $49 Buy Now

5. Beautycounter The Jellies – Shimmers Set

Bring on the sparkle this holiday season with The Jellies Shimmers Set, which celebrates the brand’s flattering, cushiony-soft and high-impact Jellies lip gloss. The Shimmers Set features five holiday-inspired shades: Cocoa, Caramel, Peppermint, Sorbet and Honey.

Beautycounter The Jellies - Shimmers Set $39 Buy Now

6. Beautycounter Good Glow Body Duo

Treat your skin to a little TLC with this pampering duo, which includes the brand’s Sugarbuff Body Polish and Body Glow Illuminating Lotion. Together, these body care products polish the skin for a silky-smooth feel while also imparting a universally flattering, natural-looking sheen.

Beautycounter Good Glow Body Duo Set $59 Buy Now

7. Beautycounter Counterman Fresh Essentials Set

Designed with the Counterman in mind, this kit is stocked with the essentials so he can start his day on a fresh note. The gift set includes the Counterman Purifying Shampoo, Counterman Energizing Charcoal Body Wash and The Counterman Clean Deo.

Beautycounter Counterman Fresh Essentials Set $55 Buy Now

8. Beautycounter Give ‘Em Lip Trio Set

Created in celebration of the brand’s seventh anniversary, the Give ‘Em Lip Trio showcases Beautycounter’s dedication to clean beauty with its limited-edition packaging and honors its best-selling cushiony-soft lipstick formula. The set includes the shades Beautycounter Red, The Fuschia Is Clean and B. Fearless.

Beautycounter Give 'Em Lip Trio Set $75 Buy Now

9. Beautycounter Special Edition Cleansing Balm

Released in anticipation of the holiday season, the Special Edition Cleansing Balm hydrates while it removes makeup, oil and other pore-clogging agents from the skin. Formulated with nourishing ingredients such as lotus extract and jojoba and avocado seed oils, this cleansing balm doesn’t strip skin but instead, mimics the skin’s natural lipid barrier to strengthen, replenish and lock in moisture.

Beautycounter Special Edition Cleansing Balm $89 Buy Now

10. Beautycounter Good Scents Body Butter Trio

Featuring a trio of the brand’s best-selling clean-formulated body butters, which offer a decadently-rich whipped, texture that deeply hydrates the skin for a silky-smooth finish, this gift set makes a great gift for a loved one or yourself. Available in three holiday-inspired scents, these body care products also act as an aromatherapy moment with their uplifting, soothing and balancing fragrance notes.

Beautycounter Good Scents Body Butter Trio Set $49 Buy Now