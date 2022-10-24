The 8 Best Acupressure Mats, According to Experts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

At-home wellness devices are gaining traction: You can find the likes of foot massagers, LED masks, and infrared sauna blankets for personal use. These tech-forward devices seem to be popping up everywhere, but acupuncture is arguably the original wellness treatment. “Acupuncture is over 3,000 years old,” explains Dr. Shari Auth, co-founder and chief healing officer of New York City acupuncture studio WTHN. “Traditional acupuncture is the insertion of hair-thin needles into specific points on the body, and it can treat a broad range of health complaints like digestive issues, stress relief, and seasonal ailments,” she adds. With the best acupressure mat, you don’t have to visit a studio to reap some of those benefits.

Those who may not have access to a traditional acupuncturist can get a taste of the calming modality at home via acupuncture mats — and these devices are also a good alternative for those who get woozy at the thought of needles. “Acupressure mats have hundreds of acupressure points on them, and are designed to stimulate the points in the same way that receiving acupressure or acupressure massage would. They work on the pressure points to bring about the desired health benefits of each of the areas,” explains board-certified family medicine physician Dr. Laura Purdy.

These spiky mats can feel intense when you begin using them, but we’ll outline ways to make the treatment as comfortable as possible and offer options that target various concerns.

Keeping scrolling to check out the best acupressure mats as an at-home acupuncture treatment, along with expert info on the benefits of using one and what to look for when purchasing the right one for your needs.

The Best Acupressure Mats of 2022

Acupressure mat rookies may be surprised at the level of intensity you feel when you lay on the prickly points. If your pain tolerance is on the low-end, this option is a good starting point — the brand offers three different intensities (the oat-colored mat is the gentlest). The set includes a separate acupressure pillow and mat, so you can ease yourself in by targeting your head, neck, or back, then work your way up to a full body session. What Reviewers Say: "I was pleasantly surprised how comfortable I actually felt laying on it. The little pressure 'nails' pushed into the areas that I needed, and within 20 minutes, I started to feel relief. I have been using this now for almost a month, almost nightly and I love it! If other pain relievers haven't tried the trick and you were hesitant to go for acupuncture, try this first."

If you're after muscle or pain relief, start here. Over 28,000 shoppers award it five stars, and it's also doctor-approved. "I like this set because it includes a pillow for the neck as well as the mat for the back," Purdy explains. "Neck pain and back pain often go hand-in-hand, and so treating both areas simultaneously would be more likely to have a better response for people who experience chronic neck and back pain." The set comes in a number of colorways and includes a storage tote, too. What Reviewers Say: "My husband often gets stress induced back pain and random back pain from a car accident that happened over 10 years ago. He's found that using these mats really helps him release the stress and relax and helps significantly with the pain. He'll often stand on it while watching tv, lay on it on the floor or in bed and he'll even fall asleep on it. I personally still find them painful to use and can't use it without wearing socks while standing or a shirt while laying down. But my husband has no problem using it without socks or a shirt."

New York City acupuncture studio WTHN is all about making the concept of acupuncture accessible and understandable — so it's no surprise that their acupressure mat knocks it out of the park. The mat's acupressure points are arranged tightly together across the mat, so you'll feel consistent pressure across your body while you relax on it. We also love it for its size: The thinner padding rolls up nicely for travel and storage. What Reviewers Say: "Lying with my lower neck, shoulders, and upper back on the pillow for five to 10 minutes every morning before getting up relieves me from morning stiffness and back pain from staring at a computer screen all day. Overall the mat set helped improve my posture, too."

This mat is the priciest option on our list, but the company's devotion to using high-quality materials and its philanthropic arm make it well worth the few extra dollars. Reviewers tout this mat's ability to help you relax from head to toe, helping you achieve higher quality sleep at night and decreased anxiety during the day. The brand donates 10 percent of their profits to charities that have been vetted for their effectiveness, supporting a number of efforts to fight malaria, provide access to education in underprivileged communities, support rainforests, and much, much more (the brand discloses more about their donations on their site). What Reviewers Say: "My Shakti mat has become a mainstay of my self-care routine. I use it before bed while I read to wind down. I'm sleeping more soundly and my body feels far less tense. Being more relaxed has positively impacted my mood and overall stress levels. I'm definitely a convert."

Although this option isn't a traditional acupressure mat — you wrap it around your desired treatment area instead of laying on top of it — you'll get similar benefits to the full body options. The spikes will feel gentler, too, since your body weight isn't pressing onto the points as they do on traditional mats (to increase the sensation, simply lay down on a firm surface while wearing it). It's great for on-the-go, or for the restless types who want to cook dinner, catch up on work, or tidy up while enjoying some relief. What Reviewers Say: "My Bon strap is always with me. It is compact enough to fit neatly in my bag and thin enough that it is discreet when I wear it on my lower back. When I feel migraines coming on it is my go to. I pop it on and let the magic happen."

Our necks are notorious for pinching pain or dull aching that can crop up from seemingly nothing. If you've been there, you know those aches can be disruptive (and morph into other plights, like tension headaches). This specially designed neck pillow dissolves tension within a few minutes: The sculpted divot targets acupressure points in your neck and additional spikes release tension throughout your shoulders and upper back. Many reviewers note that it helps them manage migraines. What Reviewers Say: "My neck extension feels so much better with this wedge pillow. The acupuncture takes some getting used to but I could lay in this all day. Very relaxing."

Acupressure mats are for more than sore backs and achy necks: The soles of our feet are home to multiple acupressure points that are purported to help reduce stress, improve digestion, and enhance your sleep quality. Beyond those benefits, these knobbed slides also alleviate the pesky heel pain that comes with plantar fasciitis, or tension from lots of walking or standing. For less pressure, slip into a pair of socks before wearing them. What Reviewers Say: "I have had ongoing issues with my left foot for over 2 years which led to ankle and knee problems as well. Plantar fasciitis would pop up about once a year and take months to resolve. I have had these sandals for 3 days and have worn them for 15 minutes per day as recommended and my plantar fasciitis pain is 90% better. I recommend these to anyone. Even if you don't have direct foot pain, by correcting the feet, it will translate up the body."

If you're over six foot, you know that finding wellness accessories that fit your build can often fall short. Smaller mats require you to segment out your upper and lower back to fully treat each area, but this one earns high marks because it's lengthy enough to target the entirety of your back in one fell sweep. The pillow is an added benefit; you can step on it to release tension in your feet or stick with its traditional use: softening a tense neck. What Reviewers Say: "This is a wonder worker! It loosens you up, warms you up, calms you down, and almost always puts you to sleep. We stay on the mattress for five to 45 minutes depending on what we are needing."