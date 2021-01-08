All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Introducing aloe to your skin-care routine via the best aloe vera gels guarantees the maximum nourishment of your skin thanks to the super ingredient’s vitamin and mineral-rich composition.

Renowned for its healing and medicinal benefits, aloe is commonly used as an after-sun treatment to reduce the redness, swelling and pain caused by sunburn. But, the best aloe vera gels do more than just cater to sun-damaged skin. Providing potent sources of amino acids and vitamins C and E, pure aloe vera gel can be used to relieve irritation, soothe burns, repair cuts and wounds and reduce redness and inflammation in the skin. Plus, this versatile ingredient also helps neutralize free radical damage while replenishing dry, rough and itchy skin with necessary moisture to restore its softness, smoothness and suppleness. For some, applying aloe vera gel to the scalp can provide a nourishing, deep cleanse by removing oil buildup and calming itchy scalps. In certain cases, it’s also been found to strengthen the follicle and promote hair growth.

Below, explore the best aloe vera gels that can be used to soothe, nourish and restore your face and body.

Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Gel

Available in after-sun gel and lotion formulations, the Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Gel instantly nourishes and prevents the peeling of sun-damaged skin using the soothing powers of aloe vera. Also featured in its top-rated formula is vitamin E and tea tree oil to ease sunburn-induced pain while locking in moisture.

Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Gel $10 Buy Now

HoneySkin Organic Aloe Vera Leaf Gel

Fortified with organic aloe vera enzymes to soothe skin irritation, heal wounds and relieve sun damage, the HoneySkin Organic Aloe Vera Leaf Gel infuses the skin with restorative aloe vera as it stimulates the regeneration of skin cells. Designed to strengthen the skin barrier, this fast-absorbing gel is non-greasy and leaves skin deeply hydrated, smooth and soft.

HoneySkin Organic Aloe Vera Gel $25 Buy Now

Seven Minerals Aloe Vera Gel

Offering a high-quality supply of freshly cut, Texas-grown aloe vera leaves, the Seven Minerals Aloe Vera Gel soothes sunburn, calms rashes and treats cuts and wounds without leaving a sticky or greasy residue behind. It also contains seaweed extract to deliver skin-healthy nutrients and improve softness, suppleness and hydration.

Seven Minerals Aloe Vera Gel $25 Buy Now

Green Leaf Naturals Aloe Vera Gel

Made from hand-picked aloe vera leaves, the Green Leaf Naturals Aloe Vera Gel is cold-pressed to ensure maximum potency retention and charcoal-filtered for optimal purity, delivering every vitamin, mineral, protein and enzyme found in pure aloe vera to your skin and hair. Designed to create a fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula, this top-rated gel effectively soothes and hydrates while treating sunburn, rashes, cuts, stings, scalp itch, dandruff, razor burn and more.

Green Leaf Naturals Aloe Vera Gel $16 Buy Now

NaturSense Organic Aloe Vera Gel

Highly compatible with acne-prone skin types, the NaturSense Organic Aloe Vera Gel is made with 99 percent organic, cold-pressed and charcoal-filtered aloe for maximum results. Boasting a silky-smooth texture that absorbs evenly into the skin, this top-rated aloe vera gel can be used to reduce and calm sunburn, acne, razor bumps, psoriasis, eczema, dry skin and more.

NaturSense Organic Aloe Vera Gel $15 Buy Now

Amara Beauty Aloe Vera Gel

Created for allover hydration and relief, the Amara Beauty Aloe Vera Gel harnesses the healing power of 99 percent pure, cold-pressed aloe to moisturize and soothe. Its lightweight, fast-absorbing and non-sticky formula makes it perfect to use not only on your skin, but your hair as well; apply it in place of your go-to hair gel or leave-in conditioner for stronger, shinier strands.

Amara Beauty Aloe Vera Gel $18 Buy Now

Skinfood Aloe Vera Soothing Gel

Formulated with 93 percent pure aloe vera leaf extract, the Skinfood Aloe Vera Soothing Gel is a multipurpose gel that calms, soothes and moisturizes stressed and dry skin using a blend of nourishing ingredients. In addition to aloe vera, its other main ingredients include birch sap, sodium hyaluronate, witch hazel extract and beta-glucan, which each boast hydrating, antibacterial and reparative benefits.

Skinfood Aloe Vera Soothing Gel $10 Buy Now

Badger Aloe Vera Gel

Cool, soothe and hydrate dry and sun-damaged skin with the Badger Aloe Vera Gel, which contains 96 percent certified-organic aloe vera and is fortified with natural botanicals. Free of artificial ingredients, fragrances, dyes, parabens, GMOs and synthetics, this fair-trade aloe vera gel provides instant relief and is suitable for all skin types thanks to its gentle, non-sticky formula.

Badger Aloe Vera Gel $7 Buy Now

iQNautral Aloe Vera Gel

Made with 100 percent pure aloe vera and no harmful chemicals, the iQNautral Aloe Vera Gel provides instant hydration and relief to dry, rough and itchy skin thanks to its fast-absorbing formula. Since it’s made without artificial thickeners and preservatives, it doesn’t leave behind a sticky or greasy residue, making it perfect to apply on your face and body for improved softness and suppleness.

iQNautral Aloe Vera Gel $13 Buy Now

Holika Holika Fresh Moisturizing Soothing Aloe Gel

Carefully crafted to instantly replenish and soothe, the Holika Holika Fresh Moisturizing Soothing Aloe Gel nourishes sensitive, reddened and dry skin with 99 percent pure aloe vera. Its gentle and moisturizing formula is also infused with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich cucumber and watermelon extract, which provide additional hydration and relief.

Holika Holika Fresh Moisturizing Soothing Aloe Gel $9 Buy Now