The 20 Best Candles on Amazon to Make Your Home Smell Amazing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Fact: Candles are one of the most underrated home decor items. It’s safe to say that these days, you spend over half your time at home, and it’s important to create a serene, cozy space. Nothing sets the mood quite like a great smelling candle that fills your living quarters with familiar, beloved scents.

There’s no right or wrong way to shop for candles, and the scent options are truly endless. You also have to think about what space you’ll be burning yours in. If you’re placing one on your desk in your at-home workspace, you might want an awakening scent like mint or orange blossom. In a bathroom, perhaps for when you’re sinking into a hot bath, something with a zen vibe like eucalyptus might be preferable. Or if you’re piddling around the kitchen, something that mimics a freshly baked dish might suit your senses. At the end of the day, it all comes down to personal preference.

There’s no arguing that a scented candle is one of the easiest (and cheapest) ways to make your house feel like a home, but how do you decide? That’s where Amazon comes in. There are a few reasons Amazon is the most popular place to shop. There’s no shortage of options, as the e-tailer has have everything from pricey, luxury candles that make excellent gifts to more budget-friendly options that are surprisingly high quality. You can even score some great deals on other giftables (like candle gift sets, spa gift baskets and other wellness gifts) while you’re shopping around. You also have thousands of customer reviews at your disposal to help you narrow down your choice. Even more, if you’re an Amazon prime member, you can get your candle delivered in two days at no additional cost.

When it comes to candle quality, there are a few rules of thumb. Natural waxes (like soy or coconut) produce less soot and toxic chemicals than candles made from paraffin. Whenever you can, opt for candles in recyclable packaging. In fact, many options today come in 100% recyclable glass containers. Additionally any time you can find pure, organic essential oils instead of artificial scents, you’re going to get the cleanest aroma.

Whether you’re looking for spa-like relaxation at home or setting the mood for Valentine’s Day, there’s an option for every occasion. Keep scrolling for 20 editor-approved Amazon finds you can enjoy all year long.

Costa Brazil Resine De Breu Aromatic Oleoresin With Ceramic Tray

This modern Costa Brazil Breu resin tray isn’t exactly a candle, but it falls into that category. Breu resin, found in the Amazon rainforest, is often used in healing rituals to invite good energy. To use, simply light the tip of one stone and gently extinguish the flame by blowing softly. The resin emits a fragrant, dark smoke that evokes a sharp pine scent.

Nomad Noe Muse in Wyoming Candle

Another favorite from Nomad Noe is the Muse in Wyoming themed scent. It’s an expression of gratitude for nature artfully wrapped up in a chic porcelain vase. ​​It’s fragranced with top notes of baie rose, peony, tangerine and magnolia; middle notes of wild rose, iris and cedarwood; and base notes of musk, lily, amber and sandalwood. If you could capture the aroma of wild rose bushes, fresh fields, cedar and sunshine in a candle, this would be it.

Royal Fern Fantastic Woods Candle

Royal Fern’s patented plant-based skincare by Dr. Timm Golueke is as luxe as it gets. The brand even developed this candle that’s lit during facials at its clinic. It’s an invigorating scent meant to mimic the forest’s crisp fresh air and lush evergreens. Fragrance layers include lavender, rosemary, grapefruit, lemon and patchouli. It’s made in France with mineral wax, which happens to be among the most environmentally-friendly waxes.

Les Boy Smells Candle

This best-selling unisex candle comes courtesy of the ever-popular Boy Smells brand. Called Les, which is the plural article used for both masculine and feminine nouns in French and Spanish, the scent transcends gender. Enveloped inside are hints of rice powder, peach blossom, cardamom, cedar and pear. It’s made with an all-natural coconut and beeswax blend and has a lengthy 50-hour burn time. The signature black and pink glass container will elevate any space and is easily reusable as a pen holder and more.

Neom Lavender & Rosewood Candle

Neom is known for its complex and unique aromatherapy blends. Its scents come in a variety of forms, from pure essential oils to body lotions and 100% hand-poured natural wax candles, the last being the most popular among them. This candle contains a blend of 24 pure essential oils including lavender, Brazilian rosewood and jasmine. One whiff of this destress scent, and you’re on your way to calmed nerves and relaxation.

Brooklyn Candle Studio Santorini Escapist Candle

If you’re looking to jet off without the hefty airfare, Brooklyn Candle Studio has an array of destination-themed candles to help you get your fix. We love the Santorini candle, reminiscent of the Greek isles. It’s a mix of earthy and fruity aromas inspired by fig trees and lush native currants colliding with woodsy notes of sandalwood and rich amber. The collection also features other scents like Maui and Sevilla, each available in a gorgeous screen-printed glass tumbler.

Jonathan Adler Pop Scented Candle, Gold-Champagne

If the occasion calls for a glass of bubbly, double up with this festive candle by Jonathan Adler. It’s an inviting mix of pink grapefruit, sparkling champagne, raspberry, French cassis, violet leaves, rose petals, crushed sage, crisp mint and grape leaf. (Fun fact: Before Soul Cycle developed its own candle with Jonathan Adler, this was the exact scent they burned in their studios.) It’s encased in a hand blown glass vessel that mimics the mood with its reflective gold surface.

Apotheke Magnolia Bouquet Candle

You can’t go wrong with any of Apotheke’s custom blends, but Magnolia feels off the beaten path. It’s floral, but not as girly as you might imagine. The scent profile pairs rose and ripe fruit with hints of pepper and musky wood to calm the bouquet notes. The three-wick candle burns for over 100 hours and the white frosted glass canister is minimal enough to place in various rooms, from the kitchen to the powder room.

La Jolie Muse Vanilla & Coconut Scented Candles

La Jolie’s vanilla coconut candle immediately transports you to a tropical vacation. Top notes of coconut hit first, then a subtle mix of cotton candy and sugar follow. Base notes of neutral vanilla and tonka bean tie the scents together, so it’s not overly sweet. The single cotton wick candle is made from natural soy wax and has a burn time of over 40 hours.

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Aromatherapy Candle Bundle

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day candles are an Amazon best seller. This four pack comes with two of the brand’s most iconic scents: lemon verbena and lavender. The fragrances are no frills and smell as garden fresh as you would hope. All of their single-wick candles are cruelty-free and made with soy and vegetable wax. Plus, they come in recyclable glass candle jars you can repurpose for food or trinkets.

Yankee Candle Small Tumbler Candle

Yankee is undoubtedly the OG affordable candle line. It’s known for its warm, cozy scents, and the Cafe al Fresco aroma has over 25,000 reviews backing it. It smells like a freshly brewed latte that envelopes the room in an array of sweet flavors. Notes of cinnamon, coffee and a dash of caramel give it that elevated coffee house vibe.

Chesapeake Bay Candle

Bring an immediate sense of calm with this invigorating candle from Chesapeake Bay. ​​Citrus notes of lemongrass are paired with verbena and petitgrain, while eucalyptus leaves mesh with fresh lavender and garden mint. No matter where you use it, the combination makes it a spa-like experience. The frosted glass jar even lets off a pretty flicker of light when lit. The best part is the entire candle is 100% recyclable.

Nest Classic Candle

Moroccan amber is one of Nest New York’s most beloved scents. The hero ingredient combines with a thoughtful pairing of sweet patchouli, heliotrope, bergamot and eucalyptus. Close your eyes and the hypnotizing blend takes you on an exotic trip far away. The candle burns for up to 60 hours thanks to the brand’s proprietary, premium wax, so you won’t have to come back to reality anytime soon.

Craft & Kin Sea Salt Scented Candles

Sea Salt from Craft & Kin brings the seashore to you. It’s a clean, uncomplicated profile that pairs fresh sea salt with a hint of grapefruit for a subtle coastal-like energy. The single wick candle comes in an old-fashioned glass jar with a gold tin lid. You can upcycle it as you see fit. At under $20, it makes a thoughtful gift for anyone who loves the ocean.

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle

Kitchen spice is another Yankee fan favorite. The 100% recyclable glass jar is filled to the brim with a mix of familiar kitchen aromas. A blend of sweet orange, clove, ginger and cinnamon gives the impression that you’ve been cooking all day. It’s a year-round favorite that you’ll crave in summer just as much as in wintertime.

Our Own Candle Company Cinnamon Hot Buns Scented Candle

For those that enjoy candles that smell like food, you can’t go wrong with an old-fashioned cinnamon roll scent from Our Own Candle Company. As far as freshly baked scents go, this is exactly the aroma you want wafting through the air. It’s so realistic you can almost taste the creamy icing melting onto a hot cinnamon bun. It even comes in an adorable keepsake jar, making it a perfect gift for a foodie.

Capri Blue Scented Candle

If you want to get away to the Italian island of Capri, this best-selling candle is your ticket. It’s a timeless year-round scent that mixes tropical fruits and sugared citrus. But there’s another reason you might recognize it. It’s a long-standing favorite of the retailer Anthropologie (not only does it sell the candle, but it often lights it at many of its brick and mortar locations).

Craft & Kin Scented Candles for Men

For a more masculine energy, light up this fireside favorite from Craft & Kin. As its name implies, the candle’s smell is reminiscent of a real wood burning fire. The California-made candle brings together notes of cedar, smoke, patchouli and vetiver into your home. The strong, pure scent comes packaged in a stylish all-black container he’ll certainly appreciate.

Homesick Candle

Homesick has a wide selection of curated scents that’ll remind you of cherished moments or places. Beach Cottage, Apple Orchard and Southern California are all examples. Topping the list is the brand’s Love candle. It has a romantic bouquet of ingredients with top notes of rose petals and jasmine complimented by sandalwood, peony, lemon and red plum. Each comes in a clear glass jar for a chic, minimalist look.

Nomad Noe Rebel in Bahia Candle

This artisan candle was designed in New York City and is hand-poured in small batches. Called Rebel in Bahai (a nod to heroine Maria Quitéria), it’s known for its zingy, grounding scent. It weaves together top notes of neroli, gardenia, bergamot and tangerine with middle notes of ​​orange blossom, jasmine and magnolia and base notes of tuberose, incense and lily of the valley. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and 100% organic plant based, plus encased in the brand’s signature porcelain vessel that glistens when the candle is lit.

