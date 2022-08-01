The 8 Best Amazon Hair Straighteners to Straighten, Smooth and Style Every Hair Type

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Hair straighteners are one of those deceptive hair styling tools that looks simple enough, but when it comes to actually using it, the process is far more complicated. Ever spent a considerable amount of time styling your hair with a flat iron only to find crispy ends, zig-zag patterns and strands that feel toasty? Those are just a few signs that it’s time to upgrade your hair straightener. And the truth is, using one of the best flat irons can give you a range of trendy hairstyles, from straight to wavy or even curly — if you know what to look for in a hot tool.

When I was thirteen, I remember begging my mom for my first hair straightener, desperate to achieve the early-aught stick hair hairstyles. Once my wish was granted, without knowledge or consideration for my hair health, I endlessly straightened my hair to a crisp, using the highest heat setting possible and the cheapest straighteners I could get my hands on to stretch my allowance.

As an adult, I cringe at those memories, but with a knowledge of a good heat protectant and some advice from friends, I now have a bit more of an idea of what to look for while shopping for straighteners. And hair straighteners have come a long way since my crispy end days — now, it’s easier than ever to straighten, curl or create waves in your hair, all the while smoothing out frizz at a variety of heat settings.

What to Look for in the Best Amazon Hair Straighteners

Temperature control : Heat is key and understanding how much your hair texture can handle and needs is crucial to making an informed purchase. For those with finer hair, lower heat can often do the job, as higher heat may damage the outer cuticle layer over time, which makes it harder and harder for your hair to keep the moisture in, eventually leading to dry, brittle hair. For those with thicker hair, having a few different options is crucial. If you can’t get the desired look on a lower setting, having a larger range will allow you to experiment to find a setting that works best, but often 350 degrees (a standard across most straighteners) will do the trick. Are you in a hurry? If you are, and sitting around for your straightener to power up sounds like torture — keep an eye our for those that heat up quickly.

: Heat is key and understanding how much your hair texture can handle and needs is crucial to making an informed purchase. For those with finer hair, lower heat can often do the job, as higher heat may damage the outer cuticle layer over time, which makes it harder and harder for your hair to keep the moisture in, eventually leading to dry, brittle hair. For those with thicker hair, having a few different options is crucial. If you can’t get the desired look on a lower setting, having a larger range will allow you to experiment to find a setting that works best, but often 350 degrees (a standard across most straighteners) will do the trick. Are you in a hurry? If you are, and sitting around for your straightener to power up sounds like torture Plate size: If your hair is shorter, or you find hitting the roots or small baby hairs is top of your list of challenges, consider a thinner-plated straightener, while those with longer hair can easily use a thicker plate to cover more real estate in one pass, resulting in a faster process overall.

If your hair is shorter, or you find hitting the roots or small baby hairs is top of your list of challenges, consider a thinner-plated straightener, while those with longer hair can easily use a thicker plate to cover more real estate in one pass, resulting in a faster process overall. Safety settings : If you’re like me and constantly scared of leaving your house with the straightener on, an auto shut-off feature may help ease your anxiety. A recent addition to many straighteners, this feature usually automatically turns your straightener after inactivity. It’s been a game changer for me when I’m in a hurry and suddenly remember, “whoops…I don’t think I turned it off.”

: If you’re like me and constantly scared of leaving your house with the straightener on, an auto shut-off feature may help ease your anxiety. A recent addition to many straighteners, this feature usually automatically turns your straightener after inactivity. It’s been a game changer for me when I’m in a hurry and suddenly remember, “whoops…I don’t think I turned it off.” Plate material: Another big debate to consider is whether to splurge for titanium or ceramic plates, and which type is better for your hair? If your hair is finer, and easy to straighten, ceramic may be your best bet. While it takes a little longer to heat up and may require more passes, it will ultimately damage your hair less than a titanium one. For coarse, thick or hair that needs a little more effort, titanium will get the job done, heating up quickly and requiring fewer passes.

Amazon makes it easier and more accessible to find a variety of straighteners, with fast shipping and hundreds of reviews to help solidify your purchase, leaving you happy and your hair in a permanent good hair day. With sales still lingering after Amazon Prime Day, there’s no better time to browse, buy and save. Here’s our curated list of Amazon hair straighteners to buy now.

T3 Singlepass 1” Ceramic Straightening and Styling Iron

With an internal microchip to control and maintain heat settings and ensure a single pass to smooth, sleek hair, the T3 Singlepass makes it easier than ever to achieve curls, waves and silky-straight hair. Custom-created CeraGloss plates are designed to lock in moisture and style, lengthening the life of your desired style. “This is the best straightening iron I’ve used and I’ve gone through 3 of them trying to find one that I don’t have to keep going over and over my hair or that makes my hair too hot, or doesn’t make it look silky.” says one reviewer. Additionally, five ranges of heat, from 260 to 410 degrees make it a fab option if your hair is on the coarse or curlier side and needs a little extra heat.

T3 Singlepass 1” Ceramic Straightening and Styling Iron $180 Buy Now

Chi Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron

The go-to of every cool-girl in the early aughts, the Chi has remained a cult classic for a reason. Many reviewers note the hot tool’s durability, affordable price (at under $60) and slim design, which helps it catch those hard-to-hit roots and baby hairs. “It leaves hair shiny and perfectly straight after about 1 or 2 passes,” says a reviewer. Even better? “It heats up super fast in a matter of about 45 seconds, this product would be great for anyone on the go and someone that travels a lot because of its lightweight, slim design and fast heat up times.”

Chi Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron $100 $60 Buy Now

Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Straightener

If you’re looking for a straightener that allows you to master those loose, effortless model-off-duty style waves, this one from Hot Tools may be the iron for you. A unique, patented cylindrical design allows for a more comfortable grip and for smoother, more rounded curls. The tool was built with the brand’s special pulse technology, which allows it to heat up quickly (up to 455 degrees) and stay hot during use, making those waves a breeze. As one reviewer says, “I was able to do super cute loose curls in about 5 mins. This is the BEST straightener I have ever owned.”

Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Straightener $120 $63 Buy Now

Ghd Platinum+ Styler 1″ Flat Iron

Ghd, which stands for Good Hair Day, has developed one of the most personalized stylers to date, courtesy of its unique ultra-zone predictive technology, which recognizes hair thickness and adjusts the temperature accordingly as you style. This high tech feature monitors your hair texture from start to finish, ensuring you get the healthiest and sleekest results. “I knew about this iron, but didn’t want to spend all that money on something that you can get for so much less in a different brand. However, now that I have bought this iron I have to say it is WORTH. EVERY. PENNY.” says an Amazon reviewer. “I will not own another kind of iron again. Seriously can’t say enough how amazing this iron is.”

Ghd Platinum+ Styler 1 $279 Buy Now

BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Prima Ionic Straightener

“I AM IN LOVE WITH THIS FLAT IRON. I’ve had hundreds and this is MY ONE TRUE LOVE!” raves one superfan on Amazon. We love that the BaBylissPro has five heat settings plus a cool-touch, along with a rubber grip at the end, resulting in an easier, burn-free process for your fingers so you can firmly grip and press down hair for your desired style. Beloved by hair stylists specializing in natural hair to create the softest, sleekest silk presses, the BaBylissPro stands out as one of most durable, versatile stylers on the market. “If you have short hair like mine I was unsure if I should get the bigger size and I am so happy I did. Even with my short, short hair I can still use the iron on it …. it’s a beautiful thing…. and I can really have the salon look every day.”

BayBylissPro Nano Titanium Prima Ionic Straightener $189 Buy Now

Drybar Reserve Vibrating Styling Flat Iron

If you’re looking for the polished Drybar look, but can’t manage to get an appointment at their studios, this may be your next hero product. Utilizing a vibrating technology, this iron’s subtle, but powerful, vibrations promise a snag-free styling process so you can press and pull through your hair easily. “This 1-inch flat iron is the perfect flat iron. It has all of the features I really want. It has an auto-shutoff, digital temperature readout, and a simple on-off switch all of which are in the interior which help keep the settings in place. It is very easy to control. It is easy to maneuver and is light enough for you to hold for a very long time.” says a reviewer. Additionally, the vibration is great for adding volume to your hair if you have finer strands.

Drybar Reserve Vibrating Styling Flat Iron $190 Buy Now

Tymo Ring Plus Ionic Hair Straightener Comb

An alternative to the traditional dual plated straightener, reviewers are obsessed with the Tymo Ring Plus: “I did not need to pass through the hair many times, only ran through twice and the hair was left straight and shiny. The temperature control works perfectly for different textures and it leaves hair silky smooth,” says an Amazon reviewer, while another says: “Straightening my 4c hair is a task! Usually, I have to stretch my hair from wet with a blow dryer, section, and flat iron. It can take up to 3 hours because I have chronic pain and mobility issues. With this “hot comb” I can skip the stretching step and finish my whole head in 30-45 minutes.“

Tymo Ring Plus Ionic Hair Straightener Comb $100 $70 Buy Now

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Dyson — known for the powerful and efficient vacuums — has left the hair industry shook as they’ve rolled out hair styling tools to much fanfare, including the Dyson Airwrap, the Supersonic and now the straightener. Infused with the same amazing technology as you’ll find in their vacuums, the Dyson Hair Straightener is not only cordless (no more tangles or hassles with cords!), but also boasts intelligent heat control, protecting your hair from unnecessary heat, while achieving a range of effortless styles. With an auto shut off and safety lock, you can rest easy knowing your straightener is one step ahead of you.