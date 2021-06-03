All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Credit cards at the ready — Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost here. As in years past, the massive sale event is set to include huge deals on beauty products, including skin care, hair care and makeup items.

Below, find everything we know so far about the sale. And for those already eager to update their cabinets, check out some of the current best Amazon beauty deals to add to your cart now.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day will run from June 21 to June 22. Deals go live at at 3 a.m. ET.

How do you sign up to become a Prime member?

If you aren’t already a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial or annual subscription on Amazon.com for $119. Not only do Prime members get exclusive access to the huge Prime Day event, but they also receive coveted benefits year-round, including free two-day shipping, in-home delivery in select cities and use of Amazon Fresh for free.

What are the best deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

While specific markdowns have not yet been released, Prime Day is set to include over 2 million deals on everything from home and electronics to fashion and beauty items. Last year, we spotted incredible savings on buzzy makeup, hair care and skin care products from top brands like Honest Beauty, Stila, L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline, Revlon, La Roche-Posay and more.

We do know that through June 22, style mavens can can get $15 off a minimum $100 first Prime Wardrobe order with code PRIMEW15OFF. Through this program, you can try on eight pieces, pay for the ones you want and send back the ones you don’t without any extra charge. You can also sign up for The Drop to be the first to know about new fashion releases and Same-Day Delivery, which is free for qualifying orders of $35 and over.

What beauty deals can I shop now?

While you wait for the best Prime Day beauty deals to arrive, shop some of our favorite Amazon beauty items below.

NYX Professional Epic Ink Liner

Perfect your cat eye every time with NYX Professional’s Epic Ink Liner. Not only does it come with a precision tip liner for executing small details, but it also offers a waterproof formula that should stay put no matter what the day brings.

NYX Professional Epic Ink Liner $7 (was $9) Buy Now

Maybelline Fit Me Matte Foundation

When it comes to buildable coverage that looks ultra-natural on skin, Maybelline’s Fit Me Matte Foundation is a true winner in both categories. The pore-smoothing formula comes in 40 shades to fit various skin tones and is offered in both Matte (pictured below) and Dewy versions to suit oily or dry skin types.

Maybelline Fit Me Matte Foundation $4 (was $8) Buy Now

Neutrogena Deep Clean Daily Facial Cream Cleanser

To combat breakouts without drying out skin, try Neutrogena’s Deep Clean Daily Facial Cream Cleanser. It contains ingredients like eta hydroxy acid to dissolve dirt, oil and makeup from deep inside pores while removing dead skin cells. What’s more, it’s also free of any oil or alcohol, so it won’t clog pores or leave skin feeling tight after each wash.

Neutrogena Deep Clean Daily Facial Cream Cleanser $9 Buy Now

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

L’Oréal Paris’ Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara expertly lengthens and curls lashes with a smooth-gliding formula that prevents clumping or flaking and a soft wavy brush featuring over 200 bristles to catch every individual lash. Better yet, you should only need one coat to achieve a full, voluminous look.

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara $8 (was $10) Buy Now

OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Moisturizing Shampoo

Made with a blend of coconut milk, coconut oil and egg white protein, OGX’s Nourishing + Coconut Milk Moisturizing Shampoo is made to deeply nourish and strengthen tresses without weighing them down. The formula also offers natural shine and is free of harsh sulfates. Plus, it smells amazing.

OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Moisturizing Shampoo $10 (was $14) Buy Now

Mario Badescu Facial Spray

For those sticky summer days that never seem to end, you’ll want to have Mario Badescu’s Facial Spray on hand. Available in travel-friendly sizes, the hydrating mist contains a blend of aloe, herbs and rosewater to calm skin and give it a quick refresh while you’re out and about.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray $12 Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Tired of spending hours applying hot tools to your hair, only to be left with a frizzy mess? Enter: Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush. The handy device can help you dry and style locks all in one go, featuring a brush head with innovative airflow vents, tangle-free bristles and the brand’s Advanced Ionic Technology to minimize flyways. What’s more, the curved shape of the brush allows you to add volume to your roots or subtle waves to the ends of strands.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush $70 Buy Now

Love Beauty & Planet Body Lotion

Ultra-nourishing, fresh-selling and better for the earth, too — Love Beauty & Planet’s Body Lotion does it all. The product is offered in four covetable plant-based formulas, including argan oil and lavender to deeply hydrate and calm the senses.

Love Beauty & Planet Body Lotion $5 (was $9) Buy Now

Dove Dry Shampoo

Easily refresh locks in between washes with Dove’s Dry Shampoo. The formula absorbs excess oil from hair to give it a more matte appearance, while adding volume and fullness to your look. Simply apply a few sprays and brush the formula into strands to see instant results.

Dove Dry Shampoo $15 Buy Now

Fave4 Hair Texture Takeover Hairspray

Achieve effortless beachy waves and perfectly tousled updos with Fave4’s Hair Texture Takeover Hairspray. It functions as a dry shampoo, texturizer and hairspray to absorb oil and create a lasting hold with texture and volume. Additionally, the formula is free of harsh sulfates, parabens and phthalates.

Fave4 Hair Texture Takeover Hairspray $15 Buy Now