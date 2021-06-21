All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Executing the perfect curl is no easy feat. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is upon us with the best sales on curling irons to achieve the type of curl variation you crave. In fact, choosing the appropriate size and shape barrel is a game-changer in your hair journey.

So, we’ve listed the best versions below to shop during Amazon Prime Day, which is June 21 and 22, for corkscrew curls, beachy waves, big curls, tight ringlets or sexy spirals.

To get these amazing deals, though, remember: You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to receive the big savings, but if you’re not signed up there’s a 30-day free trial you can use to test the waters. Aside from getting you access to Prime Day, an Amazon Prime membership guarantees you a bunch of freebies, such speedy two-day shipping and TV and movie streaming through Amazon Prime Video. Also, through June 22, style mavens can can get $15 off a minimum $100 first Prime Wardrobe order with code PRIMEW15OFF. Through this program, you can try on eight pieces, pay for the ones you want and send back the ones you don’t without any extra charge. You can also sign up for The Drop to be the first to know about new fashion releases and Same-Day Delivery, which is free for qualifying orders of $35 and over.

Are you ready for luscious, bouncy, and more gorgeous, hair? Shop ahead:

Chi Spin N Curl

The Chi Spin N Curl is a rotating curl master that’ll spin flawless curls or fresh-off-the-beach waves in a flash. The best part? Besides the 27 percent discount, there’s an anti-tangle feature that’ll beep if you add too much hair to the barrel.

CHI Spin N Curl $109.99 $79.88 Buy Now

Parwin Pro Beauty 7-in-1 Infrared Curling Iron Wand Set

Consisting of seven interchangeable wands for various curl sizes, Parwin Pro Beauty 7-in-1 Infrared Curling Iron Wand Set uses infrared technology that’ll protect the protein composition from the inside of the hair, which is ideal for repairing and reducing already-damaged strands. The dual voltage and travel bag makes this deal the obvious pick for upcoming trips, too.





Parwin Pro Beauty 7-in-1 Infrared Curling Iron Wand Set $68.99 Buy Now

Bestope 6 in 1 Curling Iron Wand Set Curling Wand

Looking for a gift for a loved one? Opt for Bestope’s 6 in 1 Curling Iron Wand Set as it’s packaged in a chic gift box. It comes with a 33 percent discount.



