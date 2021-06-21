All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s plenty to smile about when you practice good oral hygiene. And to add some power to your oral care routine, a wise investment would be in an electric toothbrush. These devices enhance your brushing style by homing in on areas that need extra support with spinning brush heads to help eliminate more plaque than a standard manual brush. For Amazon Prime Day, which is June 21 and 22, we’ve curated some of the best deals on electronic toothbrushes.

To get these amazing sales, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to receive the big savings, but if you’re not signed up, there’s a 30-day free trial you can use to test the waters. Aside from getting you access to Prime Day, an Amazon Prime membership guarantees you perks, such speedy two-day shipping and TV and movie streaming through Amazon Prime Video. Also, through June 22, style mavens can get $15 off a minimum $100 first Prime Wardrobe order with code PRIMEW15OFF. Through this program, you can try on eight pieces, pay for the ones you want and send back the ones you don’t without any extra charge. You can also sign up for The Drop to be the first to know about new fashion releases and Same-Day Delivery, which is free for qualifying orders of $35 and over.

Shop ahead for your own dentist-like experience at home.

hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit

The hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit is an Amazon-exclusive device that comes with one smart electric adult toothbrush handle and head, one charger, one carrying case and an extra refill brush head. The smart technology connects via Bluetooth to an app to help you target the right spots. Charge it up for 10 days of battery life. Get it now for 24 percent off.



hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit $84.99 $64.89 Buy Now

Oral-B Smart Limited Battery Power Electric Toothbrush

The Oral-B Smart Limited Battery Power Electric Toothbrush features a rechargeable handle, charger, two brush heads and a travel case. This innovative device incorporates Position Detection technology, which teams Bluetooth, your smartphone and facial recognition technology to provide oral care feedback in realtime. The 360 SmartRing comes with LED lights and helps to track your brushing pressure. Take 38 percent off the original price for Prime Day.



Oral-B Smart Limited Battery Power Electric Toothbrush $129.99 $79.97 Buy Now

Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Black Electronic Power Rechargeable Toothbrush

The Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Black Electronic Power Rechargeable Toothbrush powers your brushing experience with up to 800 brush movements per second, and with 500 millibars of pressure it promises to eliminate 300 percent more plaque than a regular toothbrush. Connect via Bluetooth and track your brushing habits with realtime feedback via Oral-B’s app. Get 27 percent off on Prime Day.

Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush $109.94 $79.97 Buy Now

7am2m Sonic Electric Toothbrush

Powered by its sonic technology, which delivers 31,000 strokes per minute, the 7am2m Sonic Electric Toothbrush promises to help whiten teeth and remove stains within two weeks of use. The package comes with six brush heads that could last you up to one year without having to purchase more.

7am2m Sonic Electric Toothbrush $25.99 Buy Now

Philips Sonicare FlexCare Whitening Edition

The Philips Sonicare FlexCare Whitening Edition delivers 62,000 gentle brush movements in around two minutes. It promises to brighten your smile within one week of use through its DiamondClean brush head, which incorporates densely packed bristles that help remove stains. Use the AdaptiveClean brush head for a deep clean that removes 10 times more plaque than a standard toothbrush. Perfect for traveling, the USB traveling case ensures you’re powered for a megawatt smile.

Philips Sonicare FlexCare Whitening Edition $169.99 Buy Now