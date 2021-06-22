All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A hair dryer is more than a hair dryer, it’s the gateway to having a good hair day. Using a basic device regularly puts pressure on your hair shafts, which causes unwanted brittleness, breakage and long-term heat damage. Give yourself a salon-worthy ‘do from the comforts of your bathroom with Amazon’s best hair dryers that have advanced technologies.

And they just so happen to be on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day, and there’s something for all hair types, including fine locks, thick curly strands and every texture in between.

To get these amazing deals, though, remember: You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to receive the big savings, but if you’re not signed up there’s a 30-day free trial you can use to test the waters. Aside from getting you access to Prime Day, an Amazon Prime membership guarantees you a bunch of freebies, such speedy two-day shipping and TV and movie streaming through Amazon Prime Video. Also, through June 22, style mavens can can get $15 off a minimum $100 first Prime Wardrobe order with code PRIMEW15OFF. Through this program, you can try on eight pieces, pay for the ones you want and send back the ones you don’t without any extra charge. You can also sign up for The Drop to be the first to know about new fashion releases and Same-Day Delivery, which is free for qualifying orders of $35 and over.

Ready for quick-drying, damage and frizz-free hair in a flash? Below, shop the best hair dryers on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day.

Panasonic Nanoe Compact Hair Dryer

Panasonic Nanoe Compact Hair Dryer is small but mighty. It draws moisture from the air to generate nano-sized water particles that’ll penetrate your hair, leaving it with high shine and dry-free strands. The folding handle makes it perfect for spaces with minimal storage, as well as to pack in your gym bag or suitcase.

Conair 1875 Watt Full Size Pro Hair Dryer

Manage frizz, static-electricity and fly-aways with Conair 1875 Watt Full Size Pro Hair Dryer. The ionic version has three different heat settings and two speed rates with a concentrated nozzle for targeted drying. The tourmaline ceramic technology provides infrared heat to help fight damage and frizz, too.



Slopehill Hair Dryer

Slopehill Hair Dryer With Unique Brushless Motor cuts drying time in half when you’re running late. There’s a unique microfilter that prevents small dust particles from entering the engine, which also protects from hair being sucked in.

Chignon Smart Leafless Ionic Hair Dryer

Finally, you can listen to music or the television while drying your hair with Chignon Smart Leafless Ionic Hair Dryer. The unique design reduces the irritating hair dryer sound thanks to a built-in high sound insulation air inlet device.



Goovi’s Ionic Hair Dryer

Curly hair people, this one’s perfect for you. While suitable for all hair types, Goovi’s Ionic Hair Dryer’s diffuser works to maintain your curls’ natural texture while eliminating annoying frizz.



Conair SmoothWrap Hair Dryer

Designed with dual ion therapy, the InfinitiPro by Conair SmoothWrap Hair Dryer emits both positive and negative ions to enhance your hair’s shine and softness. Get customized, salon results for an affordable price tag thanks to its six total heat and speed combinations.

