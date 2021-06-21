All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer humidity does no favors for your hair, but rest assured that there are so many high-tech flat irons and brushes that’ll help style soft, sleek strands or frizz-free waves no matter what. Even better? We found salon-worthy versions for every budget, thanks to Amazon Prime Day’s super savings.

Below, the best hair straightening irons and brushes to shop during Amazon Prime Day on June 21 and 22.

Kipozi Professional Hair Straightener Flat Iron With Digital Display

Designed for extra thick, long and curly hair, Kipozi Professional Hair Straightener Flat Iron has 1.75-inch wide plates that’ll smooth unruly hair with no snagging. Expect an ultra-shiny, frizz-free mane during the most humid days or tropical climates.

Kipozi Professional Hair Straightener Flat Iron $37.06 Buy Now

Aima Beauty One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizing Hot Air Brush

Aima Beauty One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizing Hot Air Brush‘s ceramic-coated four-in-one spin brush generates more concentrated ions to protect wet or dry hair from damage. Use it for a straight ‘do, fabulous curls and everything in between, for 24 percent off.





Aima Beauty One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizing Hot Air Brush $29.99 Buy Now

BeKind Anion Hair Straightener Brush

Yes, you can have it all. The lightweight BeKind Anion Hair Straightener Brush is on sale and comes with 30 pieces, including a hairbrush, 10 pastel bobby-pins, a silicone two-side anti-scald glove and more





BeKind Anion Hair Straightener Brush $31.41 Buy Now

Kipozi 1-Inch Hair Straightener Ceramic Flat Iron

The Kipozi 1-Inch Hair Straightener Ceramic Flat Iron comes with 3D floating plates that deliver high-quality results by reducing frizz for a classic straight look or subtle wavy locks.





Kipozi 1-Inch Hair Straightener Ceramic Flat Iron $15.99 Buy Now

Surelang Hair Straightener Brush

Surelang Hair Straightener Brush prevents your hair from frying due to the heat-balanced micro-sensor that adjusts the temperature and distributes the heat evenly. Plus, the anti-static Nano-ceramic technology helps protect your scalp from burns, too.





Surelang Hair Straightener Brush $29.99 Buy Now

CHI Pro G2 Straightening Hairstyling Iron

CHI Pro G2 Straightening Hairstyling Iron is a trusty tool for silky straightness that’s now 24 percent off. It comes with color-coded LCD screens designed to showcase the right temperature for your hair texture, which is a thoughtful detail for a beginner or occasional user.





CHI Pro G2 Straightening Hairstyling Iron $52.20 Buy Now

L’Oreal Professionnel SteamPod Flat Iron

L’Oreal Professionnel SteamPod Flat Iron uses seam technology for 91 percent less breakage that won’t dampen your hair. All you have to do is fill up the water tank, which is integrated into the handle.





L’Oreal Professionnel SteamPod Flat Iron $212 Buy Now

Terviiix Flat Iron Hair Straightener

The Terviiix Flat Iron Hair Straightener provides a healthier styling solution for regular users with split ends through its argan oil-enriched plates. Argan oil is rich in essential fatty acids, mega-6 and vitamin E, which makes it a powerhouse ingredient for damaged hair.





Terviiix Flat Iron Hair Straightener $36.99 $28.48 Buy Now

Nition Professional Salon Hair Straightener

Nition Professional Salon Hair Straightener infused argan oil into its ceramic plates. However, the iron design is slightly more modern with a buttonless, rotating feature for power and temperature adjustments.



