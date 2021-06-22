All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

What if painful bikini waxing appointments, costly threading trips or even dermaplaning pesky peach fuzz and never reaching for the shaver in the shower again became a thing of the past? Laser hair removal, specifically IPL (which stands for “intense pulsed light”) is the answer to eliminating all your unwanted body hair — and ingrown hairs, for that matter. This is a broad-spectrum light that targets the melanin in your hair follicle, damaging the root and permanently stops regrowth.

However, you don’t have to spend hundreds on countless sessions at the salon or spa. And then even more time and money on touch-ups. You can DIY at home with the best IPL laser hair removal devices available on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Shop the best IPL laser hair removal tools via Amazon to achieve a smooth summer body all year long.

Artolf IPL Hair Removal

Artolf’s IPL Hair Removal device isn’t just cute to look at, but it rids 82 percent of hair after four weeks. Your entire body, or your target area, will be as smooth as a baby’s bottom after eight weeks of consistent use.

Artolf IPL Laser Hair Removal $85.99 Buy Now

Iston’s At-Home Hair Removal Device

Iston’s At-Home Hair Removal Device is suitable for pale to light brown skin tones — not to mention, has 999,999 flashes (which is tracked for you on an LED screen so you don’t overdo it) to last a lifetime.



Iston IPL Laser Hair Removal $77.99 Buy Now

Sedengu Ice Hair Removal

For those with sensitive skin that’s prone to redness, inflammation and swelling: Sedengu Ice Hair Removal uses a built-in cooling technology that’ll calm your skin and shrink pores.





Sedengu Ice Hair Removal $95 Buy Now

Let’me IPL Hair Removal Device

This slim and portable Let’me IPL Hair Removal Device will do its job in eight short weeks. It works best on those with lighter complexions but surprisingly eliminates blond hairs, too.



Let'Me IPL Hair Removal $69.99 Buy Now

Silk’n Infinity IPL Laser Hair Removal System

Silk’n Infinity IPL Laser Hair Removal System works for all skin and hair colors. It is also uses beneficial galvanic energy to stimulate and rejuvenate the skin, while reducing hair growth for the long term.



Silk’n Infinity IPL Laser Hair Removal System $399 Buy Now

Aimanfun IPL Hair Removal Device

Aimanfun IPL Hair Removal Device is an FDA-approved option that treats an area in 10 minutes. It’s around the size of a computer mousepad, for reference.



Aimanfun IPL Hair Removal $169.99 Buy Now