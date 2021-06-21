All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Open-toe shoe season calls for fresh pedicures, but keeping up with appointments isn’t always easy. Luckily, there are some discounted DIY pedi kits for Amazon Prime Day that’ll give your feet some much-needed TLC at home, which can deliver the same results as professional services. This way, you’ll save time running to your local salon every few weeks for a much-needed callus cleanup and a fresh coat of paint. Not to mention, a far less hefty price tag never hurts your wallet.

To get these amazing deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to receive the big savings, but if you’re not signed up there’s a 30-day free trial you can use to test the waters. Aside from getting you access to Prime Day, an Amazon Prime membership guarantees you perks, such as speedy two-day shipping and TV and movie streaming through Amazon Prime Video. Also, through June 22, style mavens can can get $15 off a minimum $100 first Prime Wardrobe order with code PRIMEW15OFF. Through this program, you can try on eight pieces, pay for the ones you want and send back the ones you don’t without any extra charge. You can also sign up for The Drop to be the first to know about new fashion releases and Same-Day Delivery, which is free for qualifying orders of $35 and over.

Ahead, the best pedicure kits currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day. All that’s missing now is your favorite polish.

View Gallery Related Gallery Prada Men’s Spring 2022

Softale Pedicure Set

If you struggle with ultra-thick nail beds or ingrown toenails, then Softale’s Pedicure Set is the way to go. The 6-in-1 kit, which also comes with a handy leather travel bag, has heavy-duty tools that’ll safely style problematic nails.



Softale Pedicure Set $19.99 Buy Now

DreamSter Stainless Steel Pedicure Tools Set

DreamSter Stainless Steel Pedicure Tools Set will whip your heels, footbeds and toes in shape in no time. Save big on 17 salon-quality tools, such as cuticle remover, foot file, nail file and toenail clipper.





DreamSter Stainless Steel Pedicure Tools Set $11.99 Buy Now

Fomzir Pedicure Kit

Heading out of town without a salon visit? Fomzir Pedicure Kit can help beautify on the fly to rid foot dryness and ensure smooth coats of polish. Plus, it just so happens to come in the perfect portable size that’s suitable for your summer travels.



Fomzir Pedicure Kit $16.99 Buy Now

Autenpoo Manicure and Pedicure Set

Gift your daughter or yourself this pink, all-in-one Autenpoo Manicure and Pedicure Set. Not only can you primp your feet to perfection, but there are 26 tools for manicures, eyebrow styling and skin care extractions to boot.





Autenpoo Manicure & Pedicure Set $15.99 Buy Now

Sihohan’s Electric Foot Callus Remover and Pedicure Kit

Say goodbye to dry and calloused feet with Sihohan’s Electric Foot Callus Remover and Pedicure Kit. You’ll receive three different quartz sand roller heads that suit varying skin conditions for guaranteed smoothness.



Sihohan’s Electric Foot Callus Remover and Pedicure Kit $18.86 Buy Now