If you’re looking for a way to keep your teeth pearly white, Amazon has got you covered. Included in this year’s Prime Day deals are the best water flossers — with some retailing for under $100. These handheld devices spray streams of water in steady pulses to help remove food from in-between teeth, giving you that fresh just-left-the-dentist feeling.

Keep reading below to learn about the best water flosser deals happening during Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser

Waterpik’s WP-660 Water Flosser promises to remove up to 99.9 percent of plague from treated areas. The tool also features a massage mode for gum stimulation. You’re getting a water flosser, three classic jet tips, a plaque seeker tip, an orthodontic tip — for those with braces — and a toothbrush tip. Today, this is a steal with Amazon offering the tool for 43 percent off.

Atmoko 600ml Oral Irrigator & Electric Toothbrush

The Atmoko 600ml Oral Irrigator and Electric Toothbrush offers a simple and compact design. The dentist-recommended water flosser not only comes with jet tips, but also an electric toothbrush, so you can take care of all of your oral hygiene needs at one stop.

Koovon Portable Travel Teeth Cleaner

Look your best — even on vacation — with the Koovon Portable Travel Teeth Cleaner. This product is efficient and convenient as it is cordless, lightweight and comes with a handy travel bag. Shoppers have praised this water flosser for being easy to use and ideal for traveling as well as at-home dental care.

Fairywill Dental Oral Irrigator

Preventative care is the best care. Fight off gum disease, plaque and stubborn food residue with the Fairywill Dental Oral Irrigator. In addition to jet tips that are suitable for braces and everyday upkeep, this tool, which is 23 percent off, also comes with a tongue cleaner and a leak-proof detachable 600ml water storage tank with water reservoir — so you won’t make a mess.

H2ofloss Water Flosser Portable Dental Oral Irrigator

Customize your teeth-cleaning experience with the H2ofloss Water Flosser Portable Dental Oral Irrigator. This model allows you to use five different modes and comes with six different replaceable jet tips. This design is also rechargeable and features a long-lasting battery. Practice self care with this deal that is available for 30 percent off.