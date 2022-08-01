The 10 Best Sunscreens on Amazon That Will Protect Your Skin Every Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Sunscreen is the most important step in your daily routine, regardless of the season. According to dermatologists, protecting your face and body from the sun’s harmful rays is one of the best things you can do for your skin, from maintaining an even complexion to avoiding skin cancer down the road.

If you hate the goopiness, smell or a white cast residue of sunscreen, we’ve got great news for you: The very best sunscreens on Amazon are invisible, scentless and don’t feel like liquid Play-Doh to guard your skin from UV beams. What’s more, the best facial sunscreens can now also help control oil, boost moisture and create a matte finish (so you’re not applying makeup to an oil-slicked face).

Here are our favorite — and some of Amazon’s bestselling — sunscreens for your face and body.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch SPF 70

This sunscreen is one of Neutrogena’s top sellers because it goes on super sheer, feels lightweight and absorbs quickly into skin, never leaving behind a white cast. Formulated with the brand’s proprietary Helioplex Technology, the sunscreen provides broad spectrum coverage from both UVA and UVB beams.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch SPF 70 $12 $9 Buy Now

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen

“I was hesitant to purchase this sunscreen because of how expensive it is, but it was totally worth it,” writes an Amazon reviewer. “This sunscreen is perfect! I experienced no peeling or white cast and the texture feels like a foundation primer and doesn’t look or feel greasy.” This Supergoop option is my go-to because it is totally clear, gentle and leaves my skin matte — even my boyfriend (who never wears sunscreen) has started to use it.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen $17 Buy Now

Banana Boat Sport Performance Cool Zone SPF 30

With more than 27,000 reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.7 stars, it’s fair to say this Banana Boat sunblock has garnered a cult following. It’s a sunscreen intended for outdoor sports, the beach, or a day where you’re going to be in the sun for hours on end. It is water resistant for up to 80 minutes and the spray feels refreshingly cool on skin.

Banana Boat Sport Performance Cool Zone SPF 30 $12 Buy Now

Blue Lizard Mineral Sunscreen Sensitive Skin SPF 50

Although the brand may not be a household name (yet), we’re big fans of this paraben and fragrance free sunscreen, which was specifically formulated for sensitive skin. It offers broad spectrum protection, is water resistant for up to 80 minutes and is reef safe.

Blue Lizard Mineral Sunscreen Sensitive Skin SPF 50 $20 $18 Buy Now

La Roche Posay Melt-In Milk Body & Face Sunscreen SPF 60

A dermatologist favorite, this sunscreen is ideal for both the face and body for broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection. “This sunscreen was recommended by my dermatologist. It is lightweight, spreads easily and is absorbed quickly. I love it,” writes one reviewer.

La Roche Posay Melt-In Milk Body & Face Sunscreen SPF 60 $36 Buy Now

Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Stick

For those who can’t be bothered with sticky sprays or creamy lotions, a sunscreen stick could be the right option for you. Cetaphil’s formula is non-comedogenic, water resistant for up to 80 hours, goes on sheer and protects the microbiome by locking in moisture.

Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Stick $8 Buy Now

EltaMd UV Physical Sunscreen SPF 41

EltaMd’s tinted sunblock has no chemical UV filters, instead tapping mineral-based ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for protection. It’s oil-free, light as a feather, water resistant and offers a hint of subtle color.

EltaMd UV Physical Sunscreen SPF 41 $36 Buy Now

Coola Organic Scalp Spray + Hair Sunscreen

Scalps are often forgotten about during the sunscreen application process, but if you part your hair, that line of exposed skin is directly in harm’s way. Coola’s spray solves the problem with a blend of plant-based antioxidants and SPF 30 to protect the skin on your scalp. The sunscreen spray also helps prevent UV color fade.

Coola Organic Scalp Spray + Hair Sunscreen $26 Buy Now

Isdin Mineral Brush Powder

This palm-sized powder sunscreen is small enough to throw in your bag when you expect to be out and about all day long in the sun. This transparent powder can be used alone or for touch ups throughout the day while also mattifying shiny skin.

Isdin Mineral Brush Powder $55 Buy Now

Tizo Non-Tinted Facial Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40

Tizo’s liquid SPF is ideal for those who struggle with acne, oily or otherwise congested skin, thanks to its gentle, paraben free formula. “I have oily, acne-prone, sensitive skin, so finding a sunscreen that doesn’t break me out or leave my face super shiny has been really difficult,” writes one reviewer. “This sunscreen is super light and doesn’t leave that heavy/sticky/slimy feeling that other facial sunscreens tend to do.”

Tizo Non-Tinted Facial Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 $43 Buy Now