Recruiting the help of the best argan oil hair products can immediately restore moisture and shine in damaged, dry strands. Coveted as one of the most nourishing hair-care ingredients, argan oil is a nut-based oil that hails from Morocco and is renowned for its softening and nourishing benefits, which are the result of its vitamin E and fatty acid-rich composition. Powerful enough to penetrate the outermost layer of your tresses but lightweight enough to not weigh them down, it also stops breakages, smooths frizz, seals split ends and reduces inflammation in the scalp, making it a great ingredient for those with sensitive scalps and prone to dandruff, irritation and more.

With options ranging from shampoos and conditioners to leave-in oils and intensive masks, the best argan oil hair products repair, condition and protect hair from the root to the ends. In addition to infusing the hair follicle with hydration, argan oil products for hair also boast antioxidant protection and help repair and prevent damage caused by free radicals and UV exposure. For some, argan oil hair treatments have been found to stimulate hair growth and increase the volume and thickness of hair. Plus, it can also improve the health and appearance of dry skin and brittle nails.

Below, explore the best argan oil hair products that will leave your hair with a healthy, frizz-free shine.

Shea Moisture 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil

Designed for head-to-toe usage, the Shea Moisture 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil contains 100 percent argan oil and absorbs quickly into the hair to deliver deep-yet-lightweight hydration. In addition to replenishing moisture, it also helps smooth frizz, seal split ends and enhance the hair’s radiance.

Shea Moisture 100% Pure Argan Oil $10 Buy Now

The Ordinary 100 Percent Organic Cold-Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil

Lightweight enough for daily use, The Ordinary’s 100 Percent Organic Cold-Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil revives dull, damaged hair using 100 percent organic argan oil. Utilizing the ingredient’s abundance of fatty acids, vitamins, phenols and carotene, the versatile oil helps strengthen hair in addition to softening and smoothing away frizz. It can also be applied to the skin and cuticles to relieve symptoms of dullness and dryness.

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil $7 Buy Now

OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Penetrating Oil

Enriched with a potent blend of Moroccan argan oil, the OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Penetrating Oil penetrates deep into the hair follicle to restore coarse, damaged strands. Designed to repair and nourish, this hydrating formula softens and revitalizes your tresses while also protecting it from UV damage and heat tools.

OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Penetrating Oil $10 Buy Now

Moroccanoil Treatment Oil

Infused with argan oil to create healthier, stronger strands, the Moroccanoil Treatment Oil conditions, detangles and speeds up the drying time of wet hair with its versatile, all-in-one formula. Additionally, it leaves hair with a salon-quality softness and sleekness, making unruly, damaged and frizzy hair more manageable and smooth.

Moroccanoil Treatment Oil $44 Buy Now

Poppy Austin Pure Argan Oil

Versatile by design, the Poppy Austin Pure Argan Oil is powered by 100 percent pure, organic, unrefined and cold-pressed argan oil and delivers rich moisture and nourishment to the hair, skin and nails. When applied to the hair, it smooths frizz and static while increasing shine and defending the strands from environmental damage.

Poppy Austin Pure Argan Oil $23 Buy Now

Pattern Beauty Argan Oil Hair Serum

Best suited for those with curly, coily and tight curls, the Pattern Beauty Argan Oil Hair Serum features a powerhouse blend of argan, sunflower, castor, sweet almond, apricot, and shea oils replenish moisture and strengthen hair. In addition to boosting your curls’ elasticity, this top-rated serum also softens and smooths the hair while preventing moisture loss throughout the day.

Pattern Beauty Argan Oil Hair Serum $25 Buy Now

Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile Original Hair Oil

Designed to impart salon-quality sheen and smoothness, the Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile Original Hair Oil pairs argan oil with marula and camellia oils, which are both rich in antioxidants, essential fatty acids and amino acids, to provide hair with optimal nourishment. Doubling as a heat protectant, this luxurious oil increases elasticity in the hair while strengthening and reviving its shine and moisture.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile Original Hair Oil $50 Buy Now

Redken All Soft Conditioner

Made with a combination of silk amino acids and argan oil, the Redken All Soft Conditioner leaves hair smoother and easier to manage thanks to its reparative and detangling formula. Together, these hair-healthy ingredients strengthen the cuticles, reduce frizz and flyaways and restore moisture and shine in dull, weak hair.

Redken All Soft Conditioner $32 Buy Now

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask

Created with a conditioning blend of rosehip, sweet almond and argan oils, the Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask revitalizes dry, damaged hair. Suitable for all hair types, textures and lengths, this top-rated intensive weekly treatment enhances the hair’s resilience as it increases shine, moisture and nourishment where it’s needed most.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask $36 Buy Now

ArtNaturals Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo

Offering a gentle-yet-effective cleanse, the ArtNautrals Argan Oil Shampoo harnesses the nourishing benefits of argan oil to repair dry, brittle and damaged hair while fostering a healthier environment for the scalp to promote growth. Perfect for all hair types, this hydrating shampoo is also fortified with aloe vera to soothe and stimulate circulation for regrowth.

ArtNaturals Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo $15 Buy Now

HSI Professional Argan Oil Thermal Protector

Designed to protect hair from heat exposure up to 450 Fahrenheit, the HSI Professional Argan Oil Thermal Protector is a weightless mist that prevents damage and breakage caused by everyday styling and UV exposure. Doubling as a leave-in conditioner, it also helps you achieve deeply hydrated, smoother and shinier strands by eliminating frizz and replenishing moisture.

HSI Professional Argan Oil Thermal Protector $20 Buy Now