As stay-at-home orders remain in effect, many have been investing in the best at-home wax kits in order to replicate the popular spa hair removal practice. Available in a variety of methods ranging from hot wax kits and pre-waxed strips, these DIY waxing sets come stocked with the basic tools required to successfully and easily remove hair from the face and body, covering common skin areas such as the eyebrows, upper lip, chin, arms, underarms, bikini line, legs and more. In addition to successfully removing all traces of hair, including short, coarse and stubble, by removing it from the root, wax also helps delay hair regrowth so you can enjoy your silky-smooth and hairless skin for anywhere from four to eight weeks.

To minimize irritation and prevent common side effects such as stinging, redness, burns and more, the best at-home waxing kits are formulated with sensitive skin-approved ingredients to deliver as painless of an experience as possible. Some even come equipped with pre-wax and after-wax treatment sprays and wipes to properly prep and treat your skin after each application, helping to not only calm the skin, but restore its moisture and provide an easy wax clean up.

When using a DIY waxing kit or waxing strips, following safe practices will ensure the best results. Experts warn that wax, regardless of its form and temperature, should not be applied on skin that is irritated, wounded, chapped, sunburned or swollen as it will exacerbate these skin conditions.

Below, explore the best at-home waxing kits that will elevate your grooming routine.

GiGi Mini Pro Waxing Kit

Stocked with all of the at-home waxing essentials, the GiGi Mini Pro Waxing Kit includes a mini wax heater that offers three heat settings, 14 ounces of Honee Creme Wax and eight spatulas, and 25 strips in varying small, medium and larges sizes. To minimize irritation, the kit also features the brand’s Antiseptic and Benzokal Lotion, After Wax Cooling Gel and Slow Grow Skin Maintenance Lotion.

GiGi Mini Pro Waxing Kit $60 Buy Now

Flamingo Body Wax Kit

Packed with 12 double-sided soft-gel waxing strips and six post-wax cloths, which help remove excess wax and soothe the skin, the Flamingo Body Wax Kit creates a safe and mess-free at-home waxing experience and is suitable for all skin and hair types. Each waxing strip offers two pulls and is designed to keep you silky-smooth and stubble-free for four weeks.

Flamingo Body Wax Kit $10 Buy Now

Bliss Poetic Waxing Kit

The Bliss Poetic Waxing Kit brings the spa to your bathroom with its convenient and easy-to-use formula, which can be used on everything from your eyebrows to your upper lip to your underarms and legs. Designed to remove the shortest and thickest of hairs, this fan-favorite wax kit gets the hair at the root to deliver silky-smooth and lasting results. Plus, its hard-to-miss blue wax helps ensure a precise application and that no hairs are left behind.



Bliss Poetic Waxing Kit $25 Buy Now

Nad’s Naturals Hair Removal Gel Kit

Boasting a heat-free and gentle formula, the Nad’s Naturals Hair Removal Gel Kit allows for a seamless and painless at-home body waxing experience with its pre-waxed strips. The kit also comes with the brand’s Moisture + Soothing Body Balm to help calm and restore hydration to your skin post-wax for a velvety-smooth finish.

Nad's Naturals Hair Removal Gel Kit $13 Buy Now

Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit

Offering a fast and easy hair removal solution, the Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit delays regrowth on the arms, underarms, legs and body for up to eight weeks while promoting smoother, stubble-free skin. Stocked with 15 double-sided pre-waxed strips in two sizes, this dermatologist and salon-trusted kit ensures a mess-free application and clean-up thanks to its six chamomile-fortified azulene oil finishing wipes.

Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit $10 Buy Now

Parissa Strip-Free Hot Wax Kit

For those who don’t prefer using wax strips, the Parissa Strip-Free Hot Wax Kit acts as a strip-free at-home waxing solution for the face, eyebrows, underarms and bikini line. Made with sensitive skin-approved ingredients such as chamomile extract, beeswax and Brassica Napus, this Brazilian waxing kit prevents irritation. Just apply a thick layer of melted wax and peel it off to reveal softer and smoother skin.

Parissa Strip-Free Hot Wax Kit $10 Buy Now

Lifestance Waxing Kit

Designed to replicate a salon-quality waxing treatment at home, the Lifestance Waxing Kit is infused with lavender, blueberry and blackberry fragrance oils and is suitable for all skin types, areas and hair thickness. This DIY waxing kit comes stocked with three bags of hard wax beans, a durable electric wax machine, a pre-wax treatment spray, an after-wax treatment spray and two wooden wax applicators.

Lifestance Waxing Kit $32 Buy Now

Veet Legs & Body 3-in-1 Ready-To Use Wax Strips

Catering to the legs and body, the Veet Legs & Body 3-in-1 Ready-To-Use Wax Strips are able to securely grip and remove short, coarse and stubbly hairs thanks to its unique liquid formula. Enriched with shea butter, these waxing strips are sensitive skin-safe, leave your skin moisturized and stop regrowth and stubble for up to four weeks.

Veet Legs & Body 3-in-1 Ready-To Use Wax Strips $11 Buy Now

Yeelen Melisa Waxing Kit

Perfect for beginners, the Yeelen Melisa Waxing Kit includes four bags of waxing beads, which are designed for the face, underarms, bikini line and body, and 20 wooden applicators in various sizes to execute a precise and targeted application every time. Stocked with a 75-watt electric heater that has adjustable heat settings, a pre-wax treatment spray and an after-wax treatment spray, this top-rated kit covers all of the at-home waxing basics and ensures a safe and customizable experience.

Yeelen Melisa Waxing Kit $40 Buy Now

Sugar Me Smooth Sugar Bikini Hair Removal

Specially crafted for sensitive skin areas, the Sugar Me Smooth Sugar Bikini Hair Removal boasts a naturally-derived and vegan formula that reduces irritation, stinging and discomfort. Designed to “flick” the hair out from the root instead of pulling and tearing it, this unique formula is fortified with licorice root to prevent pain and keep your bikini line hairless for up to six weeks.

Sugar Me Smooth Sugar Bikini Hair Removal $32 Buy Now

Anlome Body Wax Strips

Catering to the arms, legs, armpits, face and bikini line, the Anlome Body Wax Strips feature wax that is fortified with jojoba seed oil and beeswax to deliver a gentle, irritation-free hair removing experience. By grabbing the hair directly from the root, these waxing strips help you achieve silky-smooth skin and delay regrowth.

Anlome Body Wax Strips $15 Buy Now