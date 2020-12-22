All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Your baby’s bathtime line-up makes up an important part of your child’s overall health, which is why it’s important to use the best baby bath products to ensure that their sensitive skin is receiving the proper care and nourishment.

Designed to deliver a gentle-yet-effective clean, these products are carefully formulated without known skin irritants and chemicals to protect your little one’s skin while also providing it with the ingredients required to sufficiently cleanse, restore, repair and moisturize their sensitive skin. Whether it’s a shampoo and conditioner or a body wash or bath oil, the best baby bath products are free of fragrance, parabens, sulfates and soap, as well as synthetic preservatives, thickeners and harsh foaming agents. Whenever possible, opting for a hypoallergenic or dermatologist-tested formula will prevent irritation and damaging of the skin.

To make bathtime easier for both you and your baby, many baby-safe products are available in convenient two-in-one formulas, which not only condenses your routine but also decreases your baby’s time in the water. Below, find the best baby bath products that cater to a variety of age groups and skin concerns while creating a fun bathtime experience.

Aveeno Baby Wash & Shampoo

Gentle enough for even the most sensitive of skins, the Aveeno Baby Wash & Shampoo creates a rich lather that doesn’t strip or overdry the skin thanks to its oatmeal-enriched and pH-balanced formula. Recommended by pediatricians and dermatologists alike, this fan-favorite baby bath product is hypoallergenic and free from soap, parabens, sulfates, phthalates and Phenoxyethanol.

Mustela No-Rinse Baby Cleanser

Delivering a safe face and body cleanse for babies of all ages, the Mustela No-Rinse Baby Cleanser is designed for quick clean-ups whenever they arise. Suitable for newborns with its gentle and nourishing formula, just apply this baby micellar water with cotton around around the face, body and diaper area.

Puracy Natural Baby Shampoo & Body Wash

Powered by vegan, plant-based ingredients, the Puracy Natural Baby Shampoo & Body Wash creates a gentle foam lather that’s pH-balanced to ensure the health and safety of your baby’s skin. Suitable for eczema, cradle cap and sensitive skin, it imparts a subtle citrus and ocean wave scent.

Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Bar Soap

Available in eight baby-safe and kid-friendly scents, Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castille Bar Soap creates a moisturizing lather that leaves the skin feeling smooth and soft. Free of synthetic preservatives, thickeners and foaming agents, this top-rated soap is made with certified organic oils and is just as good for the environment as it is for your baby.

The Honest Company Everyday Gentle Sweet Orange Vanilla Shampoo + Body Wash

Designed to simplify your baby’s bathtime routine, The Honest Company Everyday Gentle Sweet Orange Vanilla Shampoo + Body Wash is a mild two-in-one formula that safely cleanses from head to toe. Fortified with naturally derived nourishing botanicals, it imparts a mild sweet orange vanilla scent.

Johnson’s Baby Soap Bar

Designed to keep your little one’s skin baby-soft for as long as possible, the Johnson’s Baby Soap Bar offers a hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested formula that is enriched with mild moisturizers to protect against dryness. Delicately fragranced, this value pack comes stocked with six bars of soap.

Cetaphil Baby Wash & Shampoo

An Amazon bestseller, the Cetaphil Baby Wash & Shampoo is enriched with calming organic calendula to deliver a gentle lather that is suitable enough for your baby’s skin. Dermatologist-tested, this two-in-one formula is tear-free, paraben-free, colorant-free, mineral oil-free and hypoallergenic.

California Baby Super Sensitive Hair Conditioner

Gentle enough for those with sensitive skin or eczema, the California Baby Super Sensitive Hair Conditioner restores moisture to your baby’s hair to keep it healthy and soft using a blend of natural and organic ingredients. Designed to soothe and relieve itchiness with aloe vera and calendula extracts, this fragrance-free conditioner is allergy-tested and tear-free.

Mustela Cradle Cap Shampoo

Specifically designed to treat and relieve the symptoms of cradle cap, the Mustela Cradle Cap Shampoo rinses away flakes while protecting your newborn’s scalp. With natural avocado Perseus as its main ingredient, this 99 percent natural shampoo is gentle and tear-free.

Burt’s Bees Baby Nourishing Baby Oil

Designed to be used in and out of the bath, Burt’s Bees Baby Nourishing Baby Oil protects your baby’s skin from dryness using a blend of naturally derived hydrating oils that create lasting moisture and softness. Rich in antioxidants and vitamins from apricot and grape seed oil, add it to your baby’s bath water to nourish the skin during bathtime or apply it directly onto their skin afterward to lock in moisture. This value pack comes stocked with three bottles of this hypoallergenic, phthalate-free, paraben-free, petrolatum-free and SLS-free bath oil.

Go-to Skincare Sud Bud

Nourishing by design, the Go-To Skincare Sud Bud body cleanser features a plant-based formula that is gentle and suitable enough for all skin types. Made with a kid-friendly scent and adorable packaging, this top-rated baby body wash and bubble bath moisturizes, softens and soothes for healthy skin.

Tubby Todd The Toddler Gift Set

Stocked with all of your little one’s bathtime essentials, the Tubby Todd The Toddler Gift Set is a collection of natural and organic skin-care products that cater to your child’s skin needs from the moment they step into the tub to when they get dressed. The six-piece set includes the brand’s Lavender & Rosemary Hair & Body Wash and Yummy Lemon Natural Conditioner for bathtime, plus the Lavender & Rosemary Natural Everyday Lotion, Natural All Over Ointment and Lip Balm in the flavors Orange & Vanilla and Pineapple & Coconut.

Eczema Honey Fragrance-Free Oatmeal Comfort Bubble Bath

Ideal for when eczema flare-ups occur, the Eczema Honey Fragrance-Free Oatmeal Comfort Bubble Bath is made without skin-irritating agents and contains plant-based ingredients to create a soothing and nourishing bubble bath. Key ingredients include colloidal oatmeal, honey, aloe vera and green tea extracts to soothe, condition and calm, plus moisturizing glycerin and gently cleansing cocamidopropyl betaine.

BEB Organic Bubbly Wash

Specifically crafted with sensitive bathers in mind, the BEB Organic Bubbly Wash is a soap-free, tear-free, pH-balanced cleanser that delivers a safe and gentle lather for babies. Featuring a combination of maidenhair, marigold and coconut oils, this purifies, softens and soothes the skin to create smooth and perfectly hydrated skin. Versatile by design, this mandarin-scented formula can also be used as a shampoo.

Pipette Baby Shampoo + Wash

Available in a fragrance-free and aromatic rose, patchouli and geranium-blended scent, the Pipette Baby Shampoo + Wash balances the natural moisture of baby’s hair and skin without causing irritation. Using a gentle blend of plant-derived cleansers and emollients such as sugar-derived glycolipids, glycerin and squalene, this two-in-one formula is clean, non-toxic, tear-free and doesn’t contain synthetic fragrances.

