Take the guesswork out of gift-giving this holiday with a present that will excite everyone on your list, courtesy of the best bath bomb gift sets. Thoughtfully curated to provide a tranquil blend of spiritual wellness and sensory delight with their aromatherapy elements and vibrant array of colors, bath bombs instantly upgrade your bath experience and prioritize the importance of self-care by encouraging everyone to enjoy a lavish soak.

Excitement aside, the best bath bomb gift sets also boast several skin-care benefits as well. Formulated with nourishing ingredients that infuse the skin with vitamins and minerals, bath bombs fortify your ordinary bath water to offer more hydration so you can enjoy softer, smoother skin long after you’ve stepped out of the tub.

To get into the holiday spirit, popular bath bomb brands have created festive sets that showcase their winter-inspired scents in addition to their best-selling bath bomb fragrances. Below, find the best bath bomb gift sets that combine the healing and restorative powers of essential oils to deliver a luxurious bath time experience.

1. LifeAround2Angels Bath Bomb Gift Set

Featuring 12 of the brand’s handcrafted and therapeutic bath bombs, the LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set includes the scents Angel, Black Raspberry Vanilla, Fun in the Shower, Fun on the Beach, Kiwi & Strawberry, Lavender, Lemongrass Green Tea, Love, Mango Papaya, Melon Ball, Shea & Coconut and Victorian Rose.

2. Two Sisters Bubble Bomb Holiday Surprise Set

Perfect for kids, the Two Sisters Bubble Bomb Holiday Surprise Set transforms bath time into a Christmas wonderland with its holiday-themed bath bombs, which each feature a surprise toy inside. The set includes the kid-friendly scents Peppermint Twist, Oh Christmas Tree and Gingerbread Cookie.

3. Pure Scentum Bombelalala Set

Ideal for that special someone who never skips a self-care soak, the Pure Scentum Bombelalala set features six oversize bath bombs that add a luxe touch to your bath time routine with their monochrome design. The set includes the scents Shoot the Breeze, Drama Queen, Shea Bliss, Oceans 11, Coco Bombe and the Big Easy.

4. Level Naturals Mixed Variety Bath Bomb Set

The Level Naturals Mixed Variety Bath Bomb Set combines the brand’s six eco-friendly bath bomb scents in an environmentally friendly package. Inside, you’ll find Frankincense + Myrrh, Eucalyptus + Lime, Jasmine + Rose, Lemon + Coconut, Grapefruit + Bergamot and Lavender + Chamomile.

5. Nectar Bath Treats Tis the Season Holiday Gift Set

Get into the holiday spirit with the Nectar Bath Treats Tis the Season Holiday Gift Set. Featuring adorable, holiday-inspired shapes and scents, the festive gift set includes the Jolly Gingerbread Man, Peppermint Candy Cane, Sparkling Snowflake and Glittering Christmas Tree bath bombs, plus the Cinnamon Bun Bubble Bar and Holiday Sugar Cookie Scrub.

6. Barr-Co. Assorted Bath Bomb Set

For a more refined bath time experience, the Barr-Co. Assorted Bath Bomb Set showcases the brand’s expertly crafted bath bombs, which are each formulated with Epsom salts, European spa salts and natural minerals. Inside, you’ll find the scents Honeysuckle, Watercress Mint, Spanish Lime, Blood Orange Amber, Marine and Sugar & Cream.

7. Yuzu Soap Bath Bomb Cubes Set

Uniquely shaped and thoughtfully formulated, the Yuzu Soap Bath Bomb Cubes are rich in moisturizing coconut oil, aromatic essential oils and natural clay to provide a therapeutic experience for your mind and body. Available in three scent combinations, choose between the Eucalyptus Mint, Lavender Sage and Variety sets.

8. Urban Outfitters ‘Friends’ Bath Bomb Advent Calendar

Created in homage to the legendary sitcom, the Urban Outfitters “Friends” Bath Bomb Advent Calendar is stocked with 12 “Friends”-themed bath bombs that are each decorated in festive packaging inspired by the show.

9. STNTUS Innovations Bath Bomb Gift Set

Designed to fill your bath with rich bubbles and vibrant colors, the STNTUS Innovations Bath Bomb Gift Set includes seven decorative bath bombs, each packed with skin-healthy ingredients. Inside, you’ll find the fragrances Lavender, Ylang-Ylang, Rose, Mint, Blueberry, Sweet Orange and Coconut.

10. Shea Brand Bath Bomb Set

Fortified with the nourishing and restorative benefits of olive oil and organic hemp leaves, the Shea Brand Bath Bomb set features three CBD-infused bath bombs so you can enjoy the ultimate soak. The scents include Ginger Milk, Green Tea and Rose.

11. Bellisso Natural Spa Bath Bombs Gift Set

Stocked with six of the brand’s ultra-luxe and extra-large bath bombs, the Bellisso Natural Spa Bath Bombs Gift Set promotes glowing, hydrated skin with its naturally formulated bath bombs. Inside, you’ll find the scents Stress Relief, Yoga Strength, Vanilla Indulgence, Revive, Energy Grapefruit and Garden of Heaven.

12. Musee Zodiac Bath Bomb Gift Set

Connect with your giftee on a spiritual level with the Musee Zodiac Bath Bomb Gift Set. Designed to cater to each of the Zodiac signs with its decorative astrology-themed packaging, each set features four bath bombs that are fragranced with delicate notes of yuzu, clementine and creamy santal.

13. Mom Bomb Ultra Luxury Bath Bombs Set

Created with moms in mind, the Mom Bomb Ultra Luxury Bath Bombs Set takes the stress out of finding the perfect gift for your mom with its perfectly-curated bath bomb assortment. Packaged in an elegant keepsake box, the set includes the mom-approved scents Sweet Tooth, Mother’s Intuition, Inspiration, Detox, Goddess and Unwind.

