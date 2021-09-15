The 9 Best Bath Bombs to Help You Get Your Zen On

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Baths are the ideal way to unwind and disconnect after a long and chaotic day. When it comes to clocking out, there’s nothing better than silencing your phone, pouring a generous glass of wine, applying a hydrating face mask and sinking into a steaming hot bath. While relaxing bubble bath products and detoxifying bath oils can make a great addition to the occasion, an aromatherapy bath bomb will really make your time in the tub feel extra special.

If you’re new to the colorful, effervescent spheres, they can be quite euphoric. Each is unique, made with mood-enhancing, therapeutic essential oils, but their benefits often go beyond the sensorial. Many contain skin-nourishing, plant-based ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil to keep your skin dewy for hours — meaning you might not even need to use a lotion afterwards. Lush bath bombs top our list of Instagram-worthy buys, but there are plenty of options on the market made with cool visual elements like rare dried flowers, neon color swirls, bubbles and glitter.

While they’re typically more expensive than your standard bubble bath formula or package of epsom salt, bath bombs are the ultimate self-care treat. Selecting one that works for you is all about personal preference. If you’re stressed, look for something with spa-like notes of eucalyptus, rose or lavender. If you’re after an energy boost to get you through the day, options featuring uplifting scents like ginger, grapefruit or peppermint will do the trick. If your skin is sensitive, seek out bath bombs with healing ingredients like oatmeal or honey. For holiday gifting, options that dissolve to reveal rings are always crowd pleasers. Then again, you can never go wrong with a spa gift set.

For the truly adventurous, DIY bath bombs are also a thing (we suggest following this popular step-by-step tutorial that requires seven fairly common household ingredients: baking soda, citric acid, corn starch, epsom salt, food coloring, castor oil and an essential oil of your choice.) But if you’re not willing to put the work in (no shame in that), we rounded up the eight best bath bombs that will instantly transform your tub into a soothing oasis.

1. Rejuvelle Bath Bomb Gift Set

Best Gift Set

There’s no shortage of great bath bomb gift sets out there, but this one is a treat for anyone, anytime. It comes with six vegan bath bombs packed with essential oils and organic shea butter. They’re all available in delicious scents, including grapefruit, eucalyptus, lemon, vanilla and, not one but two, lavender varieties. The set is a great deal at $18, which priced each bath bomb in the set at $3. And for even more bang for your buck, you can reuse the metal tin for extra storage later on.

Rejuvelle Bath Bomb Gift Set $17 Buy Now

2. Da Bomb Glow Bath Bomb

Best Glow-in-the-Dark Bath Bomb

A glow-in-the-dark bath bomb? Yes, please! This lightly scented honeydew fizzer features a small neon green cube hidden in the center that lights up when exposed to water as the bath bomb dissolves. Another bonus is that this option won’t stain your tub. Whether you’re trying to reenact your favorite sci-fi movie scene or chill out and let the light soothe you, use it at night to get the full light-up effect.

Da Bomb Glow Bath $7 Buy Now

3. Bathorium Aphrodite Bath Bomb

Best Luxury Bath Bomb

This decadent blend is named after Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty. Expect to be surrounded by a stream of luxurious scents including rich vanilla, deep chocolate and wild Bulgarian rose when you submerge this bath bomb in water. In addition to essential oils, it’s formulated with top-shelf ingredients like dried rose petals from Israel, as well as kokum butter from India that deeply nourishes skin for a supple, non-greasy feel.

Bathorium Aphrodite $25 Buy Now

4. Bubble Bath Bomb by Two Sisters

Best Bath Bomb for Sensitive Skin

Sensitive skin needs gentle, healing ingredients, and this honey-scented bath bomb does the job. It combines antioxidant-rich honey with real oatmeal kernels to gently exfoliate and relieve itchy skin. According to reviews, it’s a customer-favorite remedy for eczema. The brand also promises these actually create a fizzy bubble bath, which is not typical of your average bomb.

Bubble Bath Bomb by Two Sisters $7 Buy Now

5. Jackpot Candles Mermaid Love Potion Bath Bombs

Best Bath Bomb With Rings

If you’re feeling lucky, scoop up this beloved Amazon find that’s filled with rings ranging in price from $15 to $5,000 dollars. This set is made with 100% natural oils and comes in two whimsical scents: love potion (aka rose petal) and mermaid daydream (citrus and spearmint). You can even select your ring size, which makes this a thoughtful gift idea (especially if they get the 5K prize).

Jackpot Candles Mermaid Love Potion Bath Bombs $24 Buy Now

6. Ouai Chill Pills Bath Bombs

Best Splurge

We’re already big fans of Ouai’s wildly popular hair-care range, so it comes as no surprise that these cheekily-named “chill pills” bath bombs from the brand are just as amazing. What’s most notable about them is its romantic jasmine-rose scent that’s airy and light without being overwhelming. Available as a pack of two tablets, each contains hydrating ingredients like jojoba seed oil, safflower seed oil and hemp seed oil to leave your skin soft to the touch post-bath.

Ouai Chill Pills Bath Bombs $30 Buy Now

7. Jr. Watkins Detox Bath & Shower Aromatherapy Tablets

Best Detox

Get ready to detox your mind and body with these targeted bath and shower tablets. Turmeric and citron come together to create a clarifying aroma to help clear your mind and calm your mood. Other natural ingredients like ginger, chamomile and oatmeal gently nourish your skin while witch hazel helps to reduce inflammation. And, just like the rest of the brand’s offerings, these tablets are free of harsh sulfates, silicones, parabens and phthalates.

Jr. Watkins Detox Bath & Shower Aromatherapy Tablets $14 Buy Now

8. Lush Intergalactic Bath Bomb

Best Lush Bath Bomb

No bath bomb puts on a show quite like the Intergalactic best seller from Lush. Plop it in the water and it will begin to fizz, revealing a cloud of glistening neon colors and subtle flecks of shimmer. Simultaneously, a combination of cooling peppermint oil, grounding cedarwood oil and mood-boosting grapefruit oil will fill the room. This style also gets bonus points as it’s made with plastic-free glitter and vegan and cruelty-free ingredients.

Lush Intergalactic Bath Bomb $7 Buy Now

9. Lush Deep Sleep Bath Bomb

Best Bath Bomb for Nighttime

This popular violet-colored bath bomb is the ultimate option for pre-bedtime wind down. Contained inside a biodegradable muslin cloth, it includes a soothing blend of Roman chamomile flowers, three types of lavender and a touch of Neroli for a hint of citrus. Be sure to keep the cloth on when you place the bath bomb in water, as it’ll keep all loose flower particles in place.

Lush Deep Sleep Bath Bomb $7 Buy Now