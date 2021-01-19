All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Every bath time routine can be enhanced with the best bath oils. Designed to fortify your bath water with relaxing essential oils and skin-nourishing ingredients, these calming bath products help dispel feelings of stress, tension and anxiety while boasting softening, smoothing, firming and moisturizing benefits for your skin.

Catering to a variety of fragrance preferences and wellness needs with their vast formulations, the best bath oils can be used for everything from pain management and muscle recovery to detoxifying the skin and promoting sleep thanks to their expertly-curated essential oil, herbal extract and natural botanical pairings. Certain formulas can also double as body oils, allowing you to enjoy their conditioning skin benefits and aromatherapy effects long after you’ve dried off.

Ahead, discover the best bath oils that each create a luxurious soak while successfully transforming your bathroom into a tranquil spa.

ESPA Restorative Bath Oil

Expertly crafted with sweet orange, rose geranium and lavender to deeply calm and rejuvenate the senses, the ESPA Restorative Bath Oil is also enriched with sweet almond oil to impart the skin with a supple, nourishing glow.

Jo Malone London Red Roses Bath Oil

Like bathing in a bed of roses, the Jo Malone London Red Roses Bath Oil creates a luxuriously-calming ambience with its floral-scented composition, which is comprised of seven types of roses, crushed violet leaves and hints of spearmint and lemon.

Susanne Kaufmann Mallow Blossom Bubble Bath

Created with natural herbal extracts for a restorative and nutritive soak, the Susanne Kaufmann Mallow Blossom Bubble Bath combines soothing mallow extract with stimulating juniper extract, detoxifying pine oil and rejuvenating chamomile extract to strengthen the skin barrier, remove impurities and impart lasting hydration and softness.

Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil

The perfect addition to any bath or shower, the Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil relieves sore and tired muscles using a blend of rosemary, black pepper, lavender and ginger essential oils. In addition to alleviating feelings of tension and pain, this intensive bath oil also reduces inflammation and promotes faster recovery.

Mustela Multi-Sensory Bubble Bath

Designed with little ones in mind, the Mustela Multi-Sensory Bubble Bath features 88 percent natural plant-based ingredients that are gentle enough for even the most sensitive of skin. In addition to enhancing bath time with its foaming bubbles, this hypoallergenic, paraben-free and dermatologist-recommended formula strengthens your baby’s skin barrier while locking in moisture and maintaining their skin’s natural softness.

Kneipp Eucalyptus Bubble Bath

Fortified with the aromatherapy benefits of eucalyptus, the Kneipp Eucalyptus Bubble Bath provides a nourishing and invigorating bath for your mind and body, helping to alleviate common cold symptoms, enhance your mood, relieving sore muscles and more.

Hempz Hydrating Bath and Body Oil

Designed for multipurpose usage, the Hempz Hydrating Bath and Body Oil nourishes and conditions the skin with its antioxidant-rich formula, which is anchored with pure hemp seed oil, shea butter, pineapple extract and honey melon extract. Enriching the skin with a healthy dose of vitamins A and E, this versatile bath oil locks in moisture as it neutralizes the damage caused by environmental stressors, creating glowing, supple-looking skin.

Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath Soothe & Sleep with Lavender

Targeting sore muscles with its Epsom salt blend, Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath Soothe & Sleep with Lavender wraps your mind and body in instant relief thanks to its soothing formula. In addition to aiding in pain recovery, this lavender bath oil also promotes feelings of calmness and relaxation, making it excellent for a pre-bedtime soak.

Dior J’adore Shower and Bath Oil

Showcasing the fashion house’s famous J’adore fragrance, the Dior J’adore Shower and Bath Oil fills your bath with the legendary floral scent, creating a luxurious lather that you’ll want to douse yourself in. Designed to delicately perfume the skin, its voluptuous aroma lingers for the remainder of your day so you can enjoy it long after your soak.

Aveda Shampure Composition Oil

Comprised of a skin-nourishing blend of certified organic sunflower and meadowfoam oils, the Aveda Shampure Composition Oil delivers instant moisture to the body with its aromatic floral and plant essences. A three-in-one formula, this versatile bath oil can also be used as a cleansing scalp treatment or a hydrating body oil once you’re out of the bath.

Olverum Bath Oil

Made from natural ingredients, the Olverum Bath Oil combines 10 essential oils to instill a relaxing and tranquil bath experience. Featuring calming essential oils such as lavender, eucalyptus, rosemary and lemon, this aromatherapeutic bath oil also infusing the skin with deep hydration to promote lasting softness and smoothness.

Dr. Hauschka Rose Nurturing Bath Essence

Unwind with the calming scent of rose courtesy of the Dr. Hauschka Rose Nurturing Bath Essence, a delicately scented bath oil that promotes deep relaxation and serenity. Suitable for those with sensitive skin, this nourishing formula penetrates deep into the skin to restore moisture, radiance and softness using a conditioning blend of almond and jojoba oils.

REN Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Microalgae Anti-Fatigue Bath Oil

Catering to stressed-out skin with its restorative and rejuvenating formula, the REN Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Microalgae Anti-Fatigue Bath Oil acts as an invigorating treatment for the body by promoting cell renewal and repairing damage caused by environmental stressors, helping to improve your skin’s overall tone and texture. Vegan-friendly and naturally-fragranced, this velvety-smooth oil calms the body while relieving feelings of stress in the mind as well.

Kai Bathing Bubbles

Providing a natural bubble bath alternative, the Kai Bathing Bubbles fortifies your bath water with rejuvenating oils and sugar-derived ingredients for a truly restorative soak. Perfumed with a sweet gardenia aroma for optimal enjoyment, this bubble bath oil also caters to your skin with its argan oil-enriched formula, which conditions and softens for a firm, radiant glow.

Shea Moisture African Water Mint & Ginger Detox Bath, Body & Massage Oil

Boasting a multipurpose formula that elevates your bath time ritual and body care regimen, the Shea Moisture African Water Mint & Ginger Detox Bath, Body & Massage Oil envelopes the skin in purifying activated charcoal and opuntia to dissolve impurities and toxins from the skin, removing pore-clogging agents to improve your body’s overall tone, texture and radiance while boosting hydration and softness.

