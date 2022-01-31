The 12 Best Bath Towels on Amazon That Are Super Soft and Absorbent

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether or not you look forward to buying them, bath towels can transform your daily bathing ritual from an ordinary to spa-like experience.

Luckily, there are tons of great towels available on Amazon that marry both function and style. Especially for Prime members, it’s easier than ever to upgrade your towels in a major way — even if you have designer-level tastes. Plenty of options also come as sets that include hand towels and wash cloths, so you can easily refresh your entire collection with just one purchase.

The Different Types of Bath Towels

There are few different things to consider when shopping for bath towels, including price, materials used and even patterns.

Texture: As with searching for the best bathrobes, it’s important to think about how you want your towels to feel, both in terms of softness and weight. Generally speaking, the heavier the towel, the higher quality you can expect it to be. Thicker towels also tend to be more absorbent.

To buy some of the best bath towels on Amazon backed by glowing customer reviews, keep scrolling. We’ve compiled a range of options that will have you covered no matter what style you’re in the market for.

Ariv Premium Bamboo Cotton Bath Towels

This set from Ariv includes four towels and has over 13,000 positive reviews on Amazon. These are made of a blend of cotton and bamboo, which makes them both absorbent and soft. Don’t worry, they’re also large enough to be cozy and are available in four different color options.

Ariv Premium Bamboo Cotton Bath Towels $29

Missoni Tolomeo 2-Piece Towel Set, Multicoloured

To simply describe these Missoni towels as quality would be a serious understatement. Composed of terry velour, the splurge-worthy, made-in-Italy design feels luxuriously soft and supple against the skin. These also feature a stunning zigzag pattern that’s as colorful as it is sophisticated.

Missoni Tolomeo 2-Piece Towel Set, Multicoloured $135

Utopia Towels Ivory Towel Set

Utopia’s set is perfect if you’re moving and ready to upgrade your towels. It includes two bath towels, two hand towels and four washcloths, all of which are super absorbent. Don’t believe us? Read what over 29,000 reviewers who gave the set a five-star rating had to say.

Utopia Towels Ivory Towel Set $29

Brooklinen Bath Sheets, White Super-Plush

Simply put: Brooklinen’s Bath Sheets are the plushest bath towels you could own. Made of 100% Turkish cotton and ultra-thick, they’re a heavenly morning pick-me-up and perfect for creating a luxurious spa day at home. Even better, they come as a set of two.

Brooklinen Bath Sheets, White Super-Plush $89

White Classic Luxury Bath Towels Large

While these White Classic towels are available in a variety of colors, it’s nice that they come in a combo pack that features both gray and white options. They’re plush, soft and reinforced with double needle embroidery to prevent shedding. Additionally, they’re processed in a special way that makes them dry faster.

White Classic Luxury Bath Towels Large $49 $47

Great Bay 100% Cotton Jacquard Bathroom Towels

A jacquard pattern not only adds subtle flair to these Great Bay towels, but also makes them perfect for anyone who prefers a textured feel. The soft and absorbent set comes in an array of colors, but we think the sea foam-hued version is perhaps the most unique (yet versatile) option.

Great Bay 100% Cotton Jacquard Bathroom Towels $34

Welhome Franklin Premium Bath, Wash and Hand Towels

These towels from Welhome Franklin offer 600 grams of fabric per square meter, making them quite absorbent. They’re also complete with standout quilted stitching and come as a set with two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash cloths, so you’re all set.

Welhome Franklin Premium Bath, Wash and Hand Towels $49 $39

American Linen Luxury Bath Towels

Whether your sense of style leans more contemporary or retro, these American Linen goodies will add a pop of color to your bathroom. They come in a set of four and are made from 100% ring-spun cotton for a deliciously soft feel.

American Linen Luxury Bath Towels $30

Hammam Linen White Bath Towels

Hammam’s towels seriously bring on the fluff, made of a classic terry cotton material that gets even more plush with every wash. These come in a set of four to keep your bathroom stocked.

Hammam Linen White Bath Towels $69 $33

Casa Copenhagen Egyptian Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set

If you want a little bit of pattern but you don’t want to go overboard, these Casa Copenhagen towels are the way to go. They’re made of 100% cotton with a subtle yet eye-catching stripe of detail. Grab them in over a dozen color combos.

Casa Copenhagen Egyptian Cotton 6 Piece Towel Set $39

Bagno Milano Turkish Spa Towel Set

Bagno Milano’s towels are made of Aegean Turkish cotton, which the brand claims is softer than bamboo and more durable than Egyptian cotton. The thick towels also feature a cool damask-woven finish that sets them apart.

Bagno Milano Turkish Spa Towel Set $39

Tommy Bahama Home 6pc Towel Set

These Tommy Bahama towels would look amazing if you have a white bathroom or are a big fan of the palm tree wallpaper trend. They feature a palm-inspired pattern done in white and sea foam green with an accompanying texture that’s super soft.