The 13 Best BB Creams for Every Skin Type

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Makeup serves many purposes. It can be decorative and ultra-glam for special events or corrective on tired mornings when the dark circles under your eyes just won’t dim. But while the many ways various face products like foundation and concealer can transform your look are much appreciated, some days you just want to reap the maximum results with minimal product. This is where the best BB creams come into play.

What is BB Cream?

According to celebrity makeup artist and. My Zen Den founder Alex Gilleo, a BB cream is a hybrid beauty product that falls somewhere between a foundation and a tinted moisturizer. “BB cream is more gentle on the skin than your typical complexion product,” she the tells WWD. “It tends to be a lighter consistency and offer more sheer coverage [than foundation] when applied.”

As for its elusive abbreviation, the “BB” in BB cream once stood for “blemish balm,” but is now widely known to be short for “beauty balm.” These lightweight formulas give skin a bright, fresh finish, as opposed to CC (color correcting) creams that, according to Gilleo, have a slightly thicker consistency and are designed to “conceal uneven skin tones, redness or blemishes.” Foundation is even heavier than CC cream, adds coverage and corrects the skin, but is often void of the kinds of skin-care ingredients found in BB creams.

What to look for in the best BB Cream

When shopping for a BB cream, Gilleo tells WWD you must review the ingredient labels. Formulas that include SPF are great, though the makeup artist does stress applying sunscreen before any makeup application, regardless of the SPF your face products may contain. Gilleo also recommends being on the lookout for ingredients that contain antioxidants and vitamins, like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and ceramides, that offer “an added boost of benefits to your skin.”

And in terms of BB creams to avoid, Gilleo names a few options. “I absolutely avoid fragrance in makeup and skin care products, and while this may be a controversial opinion, I also recommend avoiding essential oils in products,” she tells WWD. “Many essential oils are fragrant, even though they are natural, which can throw the pH off in your skin barrier and cause irritation. Fragrance/perfume may smell great, however, it is known to be an umbrella term for dozens of different chemicals and ingredients that can cause irritation. I want my face to look and feel radiant and healthy; I don’t need it to smell good. For essential oils, stick to adding them into the diffuser, not skin care or makeup products.”

The best way to apply BB Cream

The best way to apply BB cream depends on your personal preference. You can apply it with your fingers (just make sure to wash your hands before touching your face), with a brush, or, Gilleo’s favorite technique, with a damp beauty blender. “My favorite method for applying BB cream is bouncing the BB cream into my skin for a dewy, velvety and fresh all-over glow,” she tells WWD. For maximum results, Gilleo recommends starting with your daily skin care routine, followed by an SPF and finishing with your BB cream. “If your BB cream has more of a matte finish, you can always add a drop of your favorite face oil to the mix and spice things up a bit.”

Below, shop the 13 best BB creams per makeup artist recommendations, our own testing and glowing customer reviews.

Top BB Creams

L’Oreal Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream

Best for Redness/Uneven Skin Tone

FX makeup artist Kat Sketch recommends L’Oreal’s BB cream to anyone who experiences redness in the face and/or an uneven skin tone. “It looks like a white cream upon application and then evens out your skin tone to match it,” she tells WWD. The Magic Skin Beautifier has over 12,400 reviews on Amazon to date, with just shy of an average five-star rating to back up Sketch’s praise. L’Oreal’s BB cream not only balances skin tone but also delivers a burst of hydration to the complexion and hides imperfections wherever necessary. One commenter raved that within 30 seconds the cream neutralized their “red-as-a-tomato” complexion, while another claimed it’s the “perfect base layer” for any makeup routine, but especially for those who experience redness on the regular.

L’Oreal Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream $10 $7 Buy Now

Maybelline Dream BB Fresh Cream

Best Drugstore

Another beloved BB cream from Maybelline is the brand’s Dream BB Fresh formula. According to Lo, it’s the best drugstore BB cream because not only is it affordable, but it also delivers on its promise to both protect and nourish the skin. “[It] has SPF 30 as well as eight skin-loving benefits including hydrating, brightening and smoothing the skin,” she says. And the makeup artist isn’t the only one raving. The light coverage balm has over 23,900 reviews on Amazon alone, with an average rating of 4.4 out of five stars. Users love how the formula applies sheer and adjusts to your skin tone, blurring pores and reducing redness. One commenter writes, “You can still see your skin under this, but it’s like your skin on a really great, glowy day, after a calming mask and a nap.” Another shopper with acne-prone skin notes the formula “can be worn all day without turning into a mess on oily skin.”

Maybelline Dream BB Fresh Cream $8 $7 Buy Now

Missha M Perfect Cover BB Cream

Best for all Skin Types

For anyone obsessed with Korean beauty products, there’s Missha. According to Laura Roncagli, professional makeup artist and co-founder of MyBeautik.com, the brand’s BB cream is one of its claims to fame and is beloved for its many benefits, like medium to intense coverage that looks natural and lasts throughout the day. “On top of that, it has a well-balanced formula suitable for most skin types,” she says. “It doesn’t make a dry and wrinkled effect, even after many hours, but at the same time works perfectly on oily skin, preventing it from shining.”

Missha M Perfect Cover BB Cream $11 Buy Now

Garnier SkinActive Miracle Skin Perfector BB Cream Anti-Aging

Best for Mature Skin

Think Garnier products are just for your hair? Think again. Alexa Persico, founder of Alexa Persico Cosmetics, says Garnier’s BB cream is not only one of the best on the market, but also the best BB cream for mature skin. “Its formula reduces the appearance of wrinkles, firms skin, evens out skin tone, hydrates and protects skin against the sun,” Persico says. The celebrity makeup artist also notes she loves how the BB cream looks on both light and dark skin tones, and its inclusion of SPF 15.

Garnier SkinActive Miracle Skin Perfector BB Cream Anti-Aging $12 $11 Buy Now

purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream

Also Consider for Mature Skin

If you’re unfamiliar with purlisse, consider this a sign to get better acquainted with the brand. Purlisse was founded by Jennifer Yen and is deeply rooted in the Asian beauty philosophies of her Chinese culture. Its BB creams are among the brand’s bestsellers, specifically the Perfect Glow BB cream that works to protect the skin day to day and reduce signs of aging. Highlighted ingredients include SPF 30, soothing chamomile, artemisia to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles and sugar maple to enhance skin’s natural glow.

purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream $35 Buy Now

Covergirl Clean Matte BB Cream For Oily Skin

Best for Oily Skin

Acne-prone and oily skin types agree that Covergirl’s Clean matte BB cream is the best BB cream for oily skin. If you have extra, unwanted shine slicking your complexion, this BB cream can mattify any unwanted luster. It’s a lightweight formula, made from a water base, and is non-comedogenic to not only mask your blemishes but also prevent future breakouts. One commentator raves the product is excellent for oily skin because it lasts “quite a few hours without you having to retouch it again and also helps the skin breathe.” Another writes, “I would definitely recommend it to anyone with an oily complexion struggling to find simple coverage.”

Covergirl Clean Matte BB Cream For Oily Skin $6 $2 Buy Now

Dr. Jart+ Premium BB Beauty Balm SPF 40

Best With SPF

Dr. Jart+’s premium BB cream contains a whopping SPF 40, the highest amount offered of any product on this list, making it one of the best BB creams with SPF you can buy. Even professional makeup artist and Beia founder Brittany Lo says it’s a fantastic option for anyone looking to seamlessly incorporate sun protection into their daily routine. “The Premium BB Beauty Balm offers slightly more buildable coverage than competitors while having a natural finish that is breathable,” she tells WWD. And reviewers agree. One commenter on Sephora raves, “It hides my discoloration, moisturizes and obscures tired looking or dull skin,” while another adds, “it covers and blurs all my acne scars.”

Dr. Jart+ Premium BB Beauty Balm SPF 40 $42 Buy Now

Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator

Best for Dry Skin

You can always depend on Clinique for makeup that’s designed with your skin’s needs in mind, and according to Roncagli, the brand’s BB cream formula is no exception to this. It’s the best BB cream for dry skin, she says, as the product contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe water, which are highly moisturizing. What’s more, it delivers light to medium coverage for up to 12 hours, “without that wrinkled, dry skin effect,” she adds. “If your skin usually feels tight and your nose or chin often peel (especially in winter), you’ll find a big ally in this BB cream.”

Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator $39 Buy Now

tarte BB Tinted Treatment 12-Hour Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

Best for Sensitive Skin

Tarte has two BB creams in its arsenal: an Amazonian clay-based formula and this multi-faceted product. With over 116,000 “hearts” on Sephora and Gilleo’s stamp of approval, the BB Tinted Treatment is part primer and part skin corrector, with a slight tint. The formula is swarming with skin-loving ingredients like vitamins A, C and E and a triple-B complex to brighten and smooth the skin. It also contains soothing chamomile, which is a natural anti-inflammatory, putting tarte’s formula in the ring for the best BB cream for sensitive skin. It’s also certifiably vegan-friendly, cruelty- and fragrance-free and contains SPF 30.

tarte BB Tinted Treatment 12-Hour Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen $39 Buy Now

jane iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream

Jane iredale is one of the first brands that comes to mind when this writer thinks of “minimal yet luxurious” makeup. Available in nine shades, this mineral BB cream means business: First and foremost, it protects skin from UV and free radical damage with SPF 25 and enhances your complexion’s natural luminosity, shrinks pores, reduces visible signs of aging and rebalances uneven pigmentation thanks to the formula’s inclusion of grapefruit extract. The BB cream also contains sunflower seed oil, which is rich in vitamin E, as well as apple extract and aloe leaf juice that simultaneously exfoliate and calm the skin. Nordstrom reviewers warn color matching can be a challenge, but once you find your shade the multi-purpose product is a winner.

jane iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream $52 Buy Now

Inika Organic BB Cream

Best Organic

Though one of the pricier options on our list, NYC-based makeup artist Mary Wiles calls Inika Organic’s BB cream one of the best organic BB creams on the market to date. “I love its buildable coverage,” she says, adding that the product “works great on all skin tones to give a sheer to medium coverage with a slight glow.” Another selling point? The product’s shade range, which Amazon reviewers note is great for color matching. Plus, the formula is cruelty-free, vegan and natural. Highlighted ingredients include moisturizing prickly pear, reinvigorating pomegranate seed oil and collagen-rich jojoba oil.

Inika Organic BB Cream $45 Buy Now

Trish McEvoy Beauty Balm Instant Solutions BB Cream SPF 35

Best Splurge

The Trish McEvoy beauty balm may be a splurge, but it’s also the only BB cream on this list with an average 4.8-star rating on Amazon so, evidently, it’s worth your hard-earned cash. The formula comes in four shades: Fair-Medium, Olive-Tan, Medium-Olive and Tan-Dark, and according to reviewers, it blends easily into skin. The Instant Solutions product also offers medium to full coverage (more than your average BB cream), while simultaneously moisturizing, brightening, priming and balancing the skin, resulting in a smooth, softened complexion. It does contain SPF 35 for UV protection, but users seem to love it most for controlling oil and being gentle on acne-prone skin .

Trish McEvoy Beauty Balm Instant Solutions BB Cream SPF 35 $87 Buy Now

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Perfector 4-In-1 Whipped Matte Makeup

Maybelline’s new Instant Age Rewind Perfector 4-in-1 Whipped Matte makeup wowed this writer upon application. The multi-functional product is a combination of primer, concealer, powder and BB cream all in one formula. Its whipped consistency is heavenly to the touch and on the skin, boasting a weightless feel and mattefying effect that completely smoothes the skin. The result: Your-skin-but-better, thanks to the product’s ability to correct, conceal, even and brighten your complexion. As far as we’re concerned, it delivers the best of both worlds and is one of the best BB creams for combination skin.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Perfector 4-in-1 Whipped Matte Makeup $12 Buy Now