Fall colors are typically rich shades of oranges, reds and yellows, but October is all about pink. The official hue of Breast Cancer Awareness Month covers practically every product you can think of to raise awareness and funding for the disease. Whether or not you’ve been touched by breast cancer, it’s easy to give your support by thinking pink. These are the best beauty products that give back to BCA, so they’ll help you look good while doing good.

1. ghd Gold Hair Styler in Powder Pink

Many women spend plenty of time on their skin-care regimen as part of their self-care routine, but what about a self-breast exam? That’s the idea behind ghd’s “Take Control Now” campaign, which encourages women to do them regularly. The brand’s 16th year supporting BCA is dedicated to early detection. For every purchase from the limited-edition Pink Collection, $10 will be donated to the Keep A Breast Foundation, an L.A.-based nonprofit dedicated to breast cancer prevention and education. The ghd Gold Hair Styler in Powder Pink delivers sleek, straight strands while maintaining hair health.

2. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

Evelyn Lauder founded the pink ribbon breast cancer campaign, so it’s fitting to make room for Estée Lauder in your beauty routine this month. The Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex is truly beauty rest in a bottle. The game-changing serum works overnight as you snooze to visibly renew skin, so you’ll wake up with smoother, more even-toned skin that glows. In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, 20 percent of the purchase price, with a maximum donation of $304,000, will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through June 30, 2021 or until supplies last.

3. Sigma Beauty Pink F80 Flat Kabuki

Sigma Beauty is known for their brushes that help you seamlessly apply your makeup. Now one of their favorite foundation brushes has gotten a limited-edition makeover in holographic light pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. While the coloring looks different, the bristles are still the same, which are the incredibly soft Sigmax fibers that work equally well with liquid or cream formulas. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated to The Pink Fund to provide financial support to help those undergoing treatment for breast cancer meet basic needs so that they can focus on healing.

4. Pink Sleeve Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner & Serum

Known for being one of the best eyelash growth serums out there, Revitalash was developed by ophthalmologists to help grow luscious lashes that are longer, stronger and healthier. The serum helps prevent lash breakage and boosts their overall healthy and flexibility. Revitalash’s cofounder Gayle Brinkenhoff is a breast cancer survivor herself. To support BCA, $2 from each Pink Sleeve RevitaLash Advanced and RevitaBrow Advanced purchased through Oct. 31 will be donated to breast cancer charities around the world, up to a maximum of $120,000.

5. Colleen Rothschild Beauty “Breast” Friend Self-Exam Butter

When founder Colleen Rothschild was doing a breast self-exam, she felt something different and called her doctor to schedule a mammogram. The results showed it was benign, but she wanted to encourage women to familiarize themselves with their breasts. Not only does the “Breast” Friend Self-Exam Butter do just that, but it’s also a fun reminder. Rothschild drew the packaging by hand herself, which includes visual steps for how to perform a self-exam. A blend of butters—shea, bacuri and murumuru—as well as a slew of oils—jojoba seed, borage seed, kukui nut, sweet almond and coconut—nourish and help fingers easily glide over skin to help feel any lumps or bumps. It leaves a lovely floral scent behind. Use it once a month during regular self-exams. During the month of October, 25 percent of the retail sales of this butter will benefit The Pink Fund.

6. PAYOT Paris Lifting Cream

During the month of October, 5 percent of all U.S. sales of PAYOT’s new lifting collection, Roselift Collagène, will go to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The Roselift Collagène line has dual-action lifting technology to boost collagen production courtesy of peptides and ROSActive, their patented ingredient sourced from the Damask rose. Apply the Paris Lifting Cream in the morning to nourish with oat extract, tone and wake up skin. To add that French touch, it has a delightful scent with rose, fruit and woody floral notes.

7. Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne

This beautiful fragrance practically smells pink. Peonies mingle with red apple, jasmine, rose, gillyflower and soft, blush suede. Jo Malone London will donate 50 percent of the purchase price, with a maximum donation of $60,000, to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through June 30, 2021, or until supplies last.

8. Aveda Hand Relief Moisturizing Crème with Cherry Almond Aroma

In the year of constant hand washing, this deeply nourishing hand crème is a welcome relief. The best-seller has andiroba oil and other plant-based moisturizers to help parched hands, while the completely natural cherry almond scent delights the nose. Aveda’s limited-edition Hand Relief Moisturizing Crème with Cherry Almond Aroma is Aveda is returning for a second year to crusade for cruelty-free breast cancer research. Aveda will donate $5 from every purchase, with a maximum donation of $350,000, to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation until Sept. 26, 2021, or while supplies last.

9. Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Pink Ribbon Edition

This cream will have you wondering what winter skin feels like, since it’ll be a distant memory. Dry, thirsty skin will drink up this soothing, hydrating cream that strengthens the skin barrier with its signature ceramide complex. Dr. Jart+ will donate 100 percent of the purchase price with a maximum donation of $20,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation until June 30, 2021, or until supplies last.

10. Origins Original Skin Matte Moisturizer with Willowherb

For those constantly battling an oily T-zone, Origins Original Skin Matte Moisturizer with Willowherb will be your new go-to. The multitasking water cream delivers moisture, evens tone, smooths texture and shrinks pores, all while leaving a matte finish. As a BCA bonus, it comes with an exclusive Origins pink logo cosmetic bag. Origins will donate 100 percent of the price, with a maximum donation of $50,000, to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through Dec. 31, 2020, or until supplies last.

